Marvel Just Confirmed One of the X-Men’s Most Controversial Romances Is Back

X-Men fans will rejoice after learning that two of their favorite characters are rekindling their romance. As much as the X-Men are known for astounding mutant powers and exciting storylines, an under-the-radar theme has always been love affairs. From the Cyclops-Jean-Grey-Wolverine love triangle to Gambit and Rogue’s drama-filled relationship, love is always in the air with the X-Men. While some have a happy ending, the vast majority end in heartbreak. That was the case with Laura Kinney (X-23 at the time) and Julian Keller (Hellion). The two Academy X members have a storied romance that flamed out at the time, but Marvel teases that love is in the air for Wolverine and Hellion again.

The cover and solicitation for June’s Laura Kinney: Wolverine #7 features Laura and Julian Keller in a passionate liplock as they embrace each other closely. It’s been a long time since Laura and Julian were officially a couple, and they’ve gone through quite a few character progressions since then. However, Marvel certainly wants fans to think that the two X-Men are back together again. But as is the case with a lot of cover art, things may not be as they appear inside the actual comic.

Marvel revisits one of the X-Men's hottest love affairs

Readers of the recently canceled NYX will know this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Wolverine and Hellion sharing a comic. However, they were on opposing sides of a conflict between mutants and humans. Laura Kinney was part of the main NYX cast alongside Ms. Marvel, Prodigy, Anole, and Sophie Cuckoo. The book’s first story arc pitted the X-Men against a group of mutant terrorists consisting of Julian Keller, calling himself the Krakoan, Empath, and the Stepford Cuckoos. Julian confessed to Laura that he fabricated some of the terrorist attacks he committed, showing that he may not be as evil as he appeared to be.

As rosy as things appear to be between Laura and Julian on the Laura Kinney: Wolverine #7 cover, it may not be real life. Issue #5 ended with Laura being attacked from behind and seemingly put in some type of dream state, and the solicitation for Issue #6 continues that theme with Laura being forced to make a shocking decision when she’s presented with a dream life beside her father, Logan, and sister Gabby. Someone is manipulating Laura into giving her everything she wants, and that could include a rekindled romance with Hellion.

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #7

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Giada Belviso

Cover by Elena Casagrande

On Sale June 4, 2025

HAPPINESS IS AN ADAMANTIUM CLAW! LAURA has the love of her life in JULIAN KELLER. Can they put WOLVERINE and HELLION behind them, or is the perfect life always out of reach? What BETRAYAL will sever Laura’s trust in LOGAN? Find out in this special legacy #75 issue of Laura’s solo series!

ComicBook spoke to Erica Schultz before the debut of Laura Kinney: Wolverine, where she discussed the mission statement for the book and how she plans on showing different sides to Laura’s personality.

“Laura is usually angry, and, despite my being able to relate to that, I wanted to show that she has an optimism, too,” Schultz shared. “It’s buried deep, but it’ll be unearthed a few times in this series. She’ll be exposed to other players that will show her that there is still good in the world despite the constant stream of horrors daily. Sounds a little too real, all things considered.”

Are you excited to see what Marvel has planned for Laura Kinney and Julian Keller? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!