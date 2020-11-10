Bill And Ted Run From The Death Metal Army in Dark Horse's Bill And Ted Are Doomed #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Bill and Ted made their glorious return to the big screen thanks to this year's Bill and Ted Face the Music, and for fans who wanted to see what happened in the leadup to the hit film, Dark Horse happily obliged with a new prequel series Bill and Ted Are Doomed. The series has Bill and Ted attempting to write the song that will save the future, though that's hard to do when you're running for your life from some very angry Death Metal fans. That's what happens when Bill and Ted are accidentally booked at a Death Metal festival, and fans aren't keen on their brand of rock, so all hell breaks loose and it's up to some help from the rest of the crew to get them out of their alive, and you can actually check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

As you can see, the poor booker of the festival is the first to feel the Death Metal army's wrath, thrown into the mob without even having his glasses removed, which is just hurtful. Bill and Ted try to unite the fans, but that is not happening, and they all quickly have to book it.

Thankfully Death is quite good at knocking people back, though as he says, he has no idea what he's doing. Things look pretty bleak at one point, but the cavalry arrives just in time, and we are eager to see what happens next!

You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide, and the official description can be found below.

"The official prequel series to the upcoming film!

With the launch of their world music tour in chaos, Bill and Ted manage to escape a rioting death metal festival only to be marked for death by the insane leader of an evil metal band. With thousands of evil metal fans on a wild hunt for our heroes, can the Wyld Stallyns survive long enough to write the One Song on tour and save the future?!

This new series is a direct sequel to Bogus Journey and prequel to Face the Music bringing back legendary Bill and Tedcomics writer Evan Dorkin and acclaimed artist Roger Langridge!"

Bill and Ted Are Doomed #3 hits comic stores on November 11th.