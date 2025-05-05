I Think Black Canary Is DC’s Most Underrated Hero (Here’s Why)

Fans are lucky to have such a massive comic book universe as DC Comics. However, the expansive cast ensures that some characters will be overlooked, while others will always be consistently underrated. Enter Dinah Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary. Black Canary is easily one of the more powerful characters in DC Comics, yet she’s also incredibly underrated. While she’s often associated with the Green Arrow, she seemingly falls under his shadow. Same for any other team she allies with, despite the power and assistance she brings to the table. Let’s take a few minutes to explore Black Canary to better understand why she’s so powerful – and yet so often overlooked.

Dinah Lance is a tough fighter with an infamous ear-splitting cry. Her character has a complicated history in DC Comics, as her mother carried the mantle before her. Between the two of them, there has been a Black Canary in DC Comics continuity for over 80 years! Dinah’s life has been far from easy, yet she’s always finding new ways to move forward. This is just one show of her strength, something she shares with many beloved superheroes.

Origins & Abilities

Dinah Lance was born to be a hero, no really! Her mother was the original Black Canary, while her dad was a police officer. So, unsurprisingly, they instilled a sense of justice in her that never let go. Like any stubborn teenager, Dinah decided to become a superhero at 19, despite her parent’s wishes. She would go on to work with dozens of heroes, including the Justice League of America. This opens the door for her to meet Oliver Queen, and readers all know where that path leads.

Let’s talk about the most obvious part of Dinah’s ability set – the Canary Cry. Dinah has a metagene, which means her cry is literally a sonic attack. The strength of the Canary Cry varies but has been known to reach 300 decibels, which is more like a shockwave than a sound at that point. As such, Black Canary has to be careful, as her cry can hit allies and enemies alike. Dinah tries to avoid using her ability, instead leaning on her fighting skills and other clever tactics.

Here’s where her rounded skillset comes into play. Dinah works hard to keep herself in shape, so in true comic book form, she’s always in peak human condition (which grants things like better strength, reflexes, and balance). She’s also considered to be one of the most skilled martial artists around, with mastery of boxing, Muay Thai, Capoeira, Hapkido, and Krav Maga. To put it another way, villains will usually regret getting within her range.

Black Canary’s Strengths

Black Canary is more than her superpower, though having that as a backup never hurts. Dinah Lance is a superhero through and through, with a strong moral compass that never wavers. It’s why she’s such a natural leader. Dinah is one of those heroes who can always be counted on in a team. She’s possibly best known for her time with Team Arrow or the Birds of Prey.

Dinah Lance is independent and assertive. She knows her worth, which is why she’s never let herself be relegated to the background in somebody else’s story. A look at her relationship with Oliver Queen will make that clear, as the two have a complex situation that includes a deep understanding of their needs and abilities. In other words, they’ve worked hard to understand and appreciate one another. That isn’t to say their relationship hasn’t had its ups and downs, such as the time Dinah caught Queen kissing another woman. She didn’t hesitate to walk away from him at that time.

Let’s not ignore the fact that Black Canary is also a talented detective. She may not live up to the standards of Batman, but she holds her own, both in Gotham and in Seattle. As a master of disguise, Dinah is often responsible for doing her own legwork. Finally, Dinah Lance has found many means to be happy outside of superhero life. Unlike many of her peers, she knows how to appreciate herself outside of her costume. She’s picked up a career in music, becoming a rockstar in her own right.

A Born Leader Often Overlooked

Finally, Dinah Lance has always been driven to lead others. For example, while other heroes have taken turns leading the Birds of Prey, Black Canary is often one of two primary leads (the other being Barbara Gordon). The simple truth is that without characters like Dinah to hold the team together, the Birds of Prey would have crumbled long ago. She’s the glue that holds the current team (written by Kelly Thompson) together. She understands the value of every hero she brings to the team, making them feel needed, utilized, and appreciated. This is true even for those she unwillingly let join the team (sorry, Harley Quinn).

No matter how one looks at it, Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary is a powerful superhero. She may never win a fistfight against Superman, but she’ll never let that stop her from trying. She’s an underrated hero with an unwavering will. She deserves so much more credit (and more stories!) than she gets.