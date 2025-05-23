10 Best Fighters in the Justice League, Ranked

The Justice League is the greatest team in the DC Multiverse. One day, a threat reared its ugly head — in this case, Starro the Conqueror — that no single hero could defeat and the Justice League was born. The Justice League came together to face the greatest threats, and since then have protected the Multiverse from every enemy. The Justice League has starred in some amazing stories, and the only reason they’ve survived those is because the Justice League has some of the best fighters in comics. A lot of people think the Justice League only wins because they have the most powerful heroes in the DC Multiverse, but powers only go so far. The true thing that won the Justice League their battles was the fighting skill of the most powerful heroes in the Multiverse.

DC All-In has changed the DC Multiverse, and now the entire superhero community is basically a member of the Justice League. This has opened things up for the team, giving them access to the most skilled heroes imaginable. The Justice League has some amazing combatants, but these ten are the best of the best, heroes whose martial skills have allowed them to survive enemies that would eat the heroes of any other universe alive.

10) Superman

When most people think of Superman, they think of his power levels, which is basically whatever is needed to win the fight. However, this ignores just how great a fighter Superman is. While he’s not a martial artist on the level of someone like Batman or Wonder Woman, Superman is a great fighter. While Superman would rather figure out ways to win without having to fight, if it comes down to a fight, Superman is more than ready for that. Over the years, he’s gotten pointers from some of the Justice League’s greatest fighters, and has been said to have mastered Kryptonian martial arts. On top of all of that, Superman is an expert at using his powers in combat, allowing him to deal with basically any kind of threats. Superman is the League’s powerhouse, but the only reason he’s been successful in that role is his skill in a fight.

9) Wally West

The Justice League has been home to two Flashes — Barry Allen and Wally West. Barry taught Wally everything he knew about being a speedster and a hero, but Wally didn’t just have Barry as a teacher. Wally’s status as a second generation hero has meant that he’s been trained by some of the greatest heroes in the history of the Earth: Jay Garrick, Max Mercury, Dick Grayson, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Hal Jordan, Oliver Queen, and many others. Wally is a better Flash than Barry for multiple reasons, but his fighting skill is one of the easiest to point at. Wally’s mastery of speed in combat has allowed him to defeat nearly every threat thrown at him. Wally isn’t a martial artist, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not an amazing fighter. He’s one of the most powerful Leaguers ever, and he’s learned to use that power in combat in ways that have pulled the League’s fat out of the fire many times.

8) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter was a policeman on Mars when the Curse of H’Ronmeer was activated by his brother, wiping out the Green Martians on the planet. Martian Manhunter survived thanks to being pulled from the planet to the Earth (in most DC continuities, he’s pulled to Earth by Dr. Erdel, but in Scott Snyder’s Justice League run, it was established that Lionel Luthor brought him to Earth), and decided to use his tremendous powers — super strength, invulnerability, flight, shape-changing, super speed, Martian vision, super senses, telepathy, invisibility, and intangibility — to protect the people of his new homeworld. Since then, Martain Manhunter has become one of the most stalwart Leaguers. Martian Manhunter has Green Martian combat training, and has also spent years fighting and training besides his fellow Justice Leaguers. His mastery of his powers has also played a huge role in his fighting skill. Martian Manhunter is another League powerhouse who people don’t think of an an expert combatant, but they should. He’s brilliant in combat, using his fighting skills and powers to help the Justice League take down the greatest threats imaginable.

7) Green Arrow

Oliver Queen was a billionaire playboy who got trapped on a deserted island with just a bow and arrow. He used it to survive until he was rescued a year later, and decided to use his money to help people as Green Arrow. Green Arrow’s archery skills are second to none. He uses high pull bows, launching multiple arrows in quick succession, and is very, very strong for a regular hero. Over the years, Green Arrow trained with multiple great fighters to master hand to hand combat, and has become someone who can even take down Deathstroke in a fight, which is no easy task. Green Arrow has constantly added to his skills over the years, becoming a better and better fighter. He’s even mastered other weapons besides the bow and arrow, learning to use swords at an expert level. Green Arrow isn’t the best fighter in the billionaire turned vigilante category, but his mastery of archery, hand to hand combat, and fighting with other weapons has made him a valuable member of the Justice League. Green Arrow is a normal human armed with one of humanity’s oldest weapons who helps battle the greatest threats imaginable; the only reason he’s survived as long as he has is because of his tremendous skill in combat.

6) Tie – Hawkman and Hawkgirl

Hawkman and Hawkgirl are two of the most complicated characters in the history of superhero comics, and that’s saying something. The basic gist of it is that the two of them have been reincarnating across time and space, fighting evil and gaining skills. The Hawks are two of the best fighters ever because they have experience unlike any heroes out there. They’ve used basically every kind of weapon imaginable, although they both seem to prefer maces, and are just as dangerous without weapons as they are with them. They’ve even been gunfighters in their long lifetimes, making them not only great melee fighters, but expert shots with quick draw skills honed by years in the Old West. There are some out there who would say that Hawkman is a better fighter than Hawkgirl, but they are basically equal in combat, which is why they’ve tied. In recent years, Hawkgirl has become more associated with the League while Hawkman has mostly been with the Justice Society, but both of them have years of experience with the Justice League. When Justice Leaguers see the Hawks take the field, they know that they some of the greatest fighters in the history of the Multiverse on their side.

5) Big Barda

The New Gods have been fighting against Darkseid and the forces of Apokolips for ages. They are some of the greatest fighters in the history of the Multiverse, but even among that number, Big Barda is on another level. Some would have put Orion on this list, but the Dog of War’s fighting skills are somewhat ruined by his anger. Big Barda doesn’t have that problem, although no one would blame her if she did. Big Barda was raised on Apokolips, trained in Granny Goodness’s Orphanage in the Armaghetto to become a Female Fury. The Female Furies are amazing fighters, and Big Barda quickly became the best of them. Her love for Scott Free gave her the strength to defeat years of Granny Goodness’s terrible tutelage and escape with him to New Genesis. Since then, she’s become one of the most skilled fighters against Darkseid’s forces, able to defeat her former teammates in the Furies and expert fighters like Kanto. She’s been a member of the Justice League several times, and every time, she’s proven that she is one of the best fighters imaginable. When Big Barda is around, the Justice League knows that they have one of the best fighters around on the field.

4) Aquaman

Aquaman is the monarch of Atlantis, and has mastered a variety of martial arts. He’s an expert with polearms and spears, using the Trident of Neptune (or the Trident of Poseidon; he’s used both) to battle enemies. He’s an expert with Atlantean weapons, a mixture of melee weapons with high tech energy weapon technology. He’s learned to use his aqua telepathy to affect the minds of any enemy, gaining the ability to manipulate the evolutionary holdouts from sea life in the human brain. Aquaman has vast super strength and invulnerability — he’s been shown performing feats like lifting a continental plate and towing massive container ships at high speeds — making every punch and kick he throws massively damaging. He’s even a great fighter with just one hand, mastering the use of a harpoon hand after having one of his hands removed by piranhas in a battle with Charybdis. He’s helped train multiple Justice Leaguers in combat and has sometimes been considered Wonder Woman’s equal in combat. Aquaman is one of the League’s most skilled bruisers, making him just as efficient a combatant on land as he is in the sea.

3) Batman

There are many out there who would say that Batman is the League’s greatest fighter. An argument can definitely be made in that direction. Batman has spent nearly his entire life mastering multiple martial arts. He’s learned from some of the best of all-time, and has used those skills along with some of the best weapons any superhero has to stand alongside the Justice League against their universe-shaking foes. Batman is on another level as a hand to hand combat. He’s a master acrobat, as strong and fast as any human can be without superhuman physical enhancements, allowing him to not only pack quite a punch but also let him roll with his enemies’ attacks. He’s also unimaginably tough, able to keep fighting long after anyone else would have been taken out of commission. Batman’s fighting skills are a big reason that he’s as useful to the Justice League as he is, and that’s before one takes into account Batman’s mastery of strategy. Batman is a perfect Justice Leaguer, his fighting skills making him the best of the best.

2) Black Canary

Black Canary does have superpowers — her canary cry sonic scream — but she’s most known for her hand to hand skills. Black Canary is a master of multiple martial arts, and this has allowed her to rise to the seat of chairwoman of the Justice League. Black Canary was always a great fighter, but she truly reached the next level as a member of the Birds of Prey. Black Canary was often called into battle powerful foes like Gorilla Grodd all on her own, and this experience made her an even greater Justice Leaguer than ever. Black Canary is a master of combat, known for her powerful kicks. She’s one of the first Justice Leaguers that jumps into the fray against the team’s foes, using her hand to hand combat skills and canary cry to deal with her foes. Black Canary doesn’t get the credit she deserves for her skills, but she’s long been one of the Justice League’s greatest fighters.

1) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is the best fighter the Justice League has be a wide margin. Diana of Themyscira was trained by the greatest fighters among the Amazons, the most feared warrior women on Earth. She was such a great learner that she soon became the best fighter on Themyscira. She mastered multiple weapons — swords, spears, bows and arrows, and her lasso — and has used those skills against the most dangerous threats that gods and supervillains could throw at her. Wonder Woman has helped train multiple heroes and Amazons, and constantly defeats Ares, the God of War, in combat. Wonder Woman is the total package, her strength, speed, invulnerability, mastery of weapons, and hand to hand combat skills making her the Justice League’s greatest fighter by a wide margin.

