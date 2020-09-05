Marvel's Black Panther Comics Are Free on ComiXology

✖

Marvel fans around the world are still coming to terms with the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and many paid tribute to Boseman in different ways. Boseman brought the character of Black Panther into the mainstream like no one else before, but there are some amazing Black Panther stories out there, and now you can read all of them on ComiXology free of charge, as they have made every Black Panther issue and series completely free. For those who just want to celebrate the character or those who have only seen the movies and just want to get lost a bit more in the world of Black Panther, this is a great opportunity to do just that.

ComicBook.com's Chase Magnett has broken down some of the best Black Panther runs over the years, and if you're going somewhere his list of the 10 best Black Panther stories is the perfect place to begin.

"Every Black Panther comic published by @Marvel is currently FREE on @comiXology. I’d recommend stocking up on everything you can find, but if you’re looking for specifics then I’d like to share some story and creator pieces I drafted to help new fans learn about the character."

You'll find runs by Christopher Priest and Sal Velluto, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott, Don McGregor, Gene Colan, and Tom Palmer, and more, and in fact, you'll find several great runs from Priest with a number of artists, and all are worth checking out.

If you're looking for more recent iterations of the character, you can find more about Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on the character right here, who has introduced a number of unique concepts to the Black Panther characters and world as a whole.

ComiXology has also made the complete Shuri series and the complete Killmonger series free of charge, so definitely check those out as well.

This is a great way to introduce the character to a new legion of fans, and let us know your favorite runs on Black Panther in the comments or by talking all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB.