EXCLUSIVE: Marvel Announces ‘Venomized’ Event

Marvel’s Venomverse saga will reach a cataclysmic conclusion in April.

Marvel has announced a new five part Venomized miniseries that will conclude the epic Venom-centric storyline that began in Venomverse last fall. Venomized, written by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Iban Coello, will be released every week in April.

Venomized will feature the Poisons, a group of strange crystalline aliens that consume and assimilate kyntar symbiotes and their hosts. Bunn and Coello first introduced the Poisons in Venomverse, when Eddie Brock was summoned into an alternate reality to fight the Poisons alongside other “Venomized” characters from across the Multiverse.

Brock succeeded in stopping the Poison threat on that planet, but it seems that the Poisons have found a way into our Marvel Universe and are looking to consume any symbiote they can find. Even worse, the Poisons are led by an alternate-universe version of Thanos, who has been assimilated by the Poisons along with several other supervillains!

According to the synopsis of the first issue of Venomized, the Poisons’ goal is simple: they’ll expose Earth’s superhumans to symbiotes and then consume them. Even worse, both Venom and the X-Men are missing after the events of “Poison X,” an upcoming crossover between X-Men: Blue and Venom, which means that Earth is vulnerable to an attack.

You can check out the full synopsis below:

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Iban Coello

Cover by Nick Bradhaw

On Sale April 4

