Black Widow's Kelly Thompson Breaks Down Natasha's New Villain (Exclusive)

Black Widow is easily one of Marvel's most intriguing books at the moment, and things are only going to get better with a new arc starting in Black Widow #7, and more importantly, the introduction of a brand new villain. Natasha's thrown down with the deadliest villains in the Marvel Universe, but her newest foe, named Apogee, is something alltogether different, and we can exclusively reveal a new look at the villain and some thoughts from Thompson about Widow's new arc and the new character created by her and artist Elena Casagrande, and you can check out the new images starting on the next slide.

Marvel's rogue's gallery is pretty stacked, so we wanted to know the biggest challenge when crafting a new villain in general and the most challenging aspect of that process specifically related to making that character a villain for Widow.

"Well, I think you really want a design that pops, that you can put on a cover and people will be excited and intrigued by, but a lot of that falls more on my artist than on me, so it’s a bit of a cop-out I suppose," Thompson said. "I think when it comes to Black Widow, she’s so formidable, even though her powers are a bit less flashy than some of her contemporaries – that you need someone with real power, but you don’t want to lose the sort of grittiness and street-level that Natasha brings so naturally to her stories. I enjoy seeing Nat go up against Thanos with the Avengers as much as the next guy, but in her own adventures I’d always rather see her being an incredibly clever and slightly brutal spy mixed with some great street-level superhero stuff. So finding that balance for her through her adversaries is important."

As for the new villain, Apogee is as deadly in the boardroom as he is in the streets, and that duality is represented in his design.

"Apogee is definitely a two-fold villain – both a guy in a mask doing horrific things and also a guy that can take off the mask and do horrific but socially still 'acceptable' things," Thompson said. "Things like real-world corporate businessman shenanigans. So we wanted someone who could walk in that corporate world, but could also put on a mask and build a cult following as a pure supervillain. I gave Elena a lot of broad strokes ideas that were probably quite messy, but because she is so damn good she came back with this brilliant and terrifying look that I can’t wait to see in the pages of our book."

BLACK WIDOW #7

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

A NEW STORY ARC, A NEW MISSION!

"With a new suit, a new base of operations, new allies and a new perspective, Natasha sets her sights on a mysterious emerging villain in San Francisco known only as Apogee. But Natasha might not be as ahead of the game as she thought, and not everyone in her orbit is exactly what they seem. San Francisco desperately needs the Black Widow...it just doesn’t quite know it yet."

