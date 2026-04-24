Crimson Desert Free Download Released by Pearl Abyss

A Crimson Desert free download has been released by developer Pearl Abyss via Steam. The 2026 open-world RPG is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the free download is not accessible on these platforms. Meanwhile, unlike some free offers on Steam, which are limited time ordeals, this is a permanent free download for Crimson Desert fans, though you don’t actually need to own the open-world RPG to claim the free download.

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More specifically, South Korean developer Pearly Abyss has released the Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 1 on Steam for free. This first volume of the soundtrack includes 75 different pieces of original music from the open-world RPG from various composers. The volume is split into four sections. The first section features music from the narrative, the second section music from combat, the third section music from exploration, and the fourth section music from boss battles. In addition to Steam, the volume has also been released on YouTube. Meanwhile, Pearl Abyss says it’s coming to major streaming platforms in the future as well, but it didn’t specify what platforms and when exactly. What there also isn’t word of is any type of physical release, such as a vinyl release, despite fan requests.

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A Freebie for All Crimson Desert Players

“This album is the fruit of creative toil and perseverance,” writes Pearly Abyss of the freebie. “Through its rich sound, we have brought to life Pywel’s vast horizons and its most poignant moments. To the players wandering the wilds and crossing paths with destiny, may this music be your steadfast companion.”

As you would expect, fans of the open-world are happy with the free release, especially since the original soundtrack of the game is some of the best video game music so far this year, and some of the best music the open-world RPG genre has seen in the last few years.

“Thanks for making it free and easily accessible to everyone,” writes one fan of the release. “The OST in Pearl Abyss games has always been good, including Black Desert Online. They don’t miss in that category.”

Another fan adds: “When I saw this, I was genuinely expecting it to be paid bonus content, of which I wouldn’t have been opposed to as it’s a purely artistic purchase, so kudos for releasing it for free.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.