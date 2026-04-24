GOG Giving Away PC Game For Free for Limited Time

GOG is giving away a PC game from 2022 for free to all users of its digital storefront, but the offer is only available until April 28. After this, the PC game will revert to its normal price of $11.99. Right now, this is the only place to access the game for free, and this is the first time the PC game has been given away for free, not just on GOG, but on any PC platform, including Steam and Epic Games Store.

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Back in 2022, independent studio Studio Chien d’Or released a point-and-click horror game by the name of The Whispering Valley, which has a 3.7 out of 5-star rating on GOG and an 89% approval rating on Steam. The former is after 16 user reviews, while the latter is after 156 user reviews. Its rating on Steam, in particular, is “Very Positive,” and suggests fans of horror and point-and-click adventure games are in for a nice surprise when they pick this PC game up for free, which has flown under the radar of most since its release.

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“Superb Atmosphere”

According to various user reviews for the free PC game, it does two things well: atmosphere and story. To this end, those who prefer these elements of videos game are most likely going to enjoy The Whispering Valley. Where it comes up a bit short, based on user reviews, is its simplistic gameplay. Meanwhile, even the most positive user reviews lament the game’s long loading times.

“Superb atmosphere, very interesting story, but long loading screens, somewhat easy puzzles, and some bugs,” reads one of the user reviews in question. “Still, I enjoyed it! Hope the devs will keep making games like that.”

Another user review drives home the same points: “Wonderfully atmospheric, great story, but I think I spent at least a third of the playtime on loading screens.”

As for the game itself, it takes place in the province of Quebec, 1896, in the tiny village of Sainte-Monique-Des-Monts, where a dark secret weighs heavily on the townfolk, and where the village has been mostly abandoned and is haunted by a mysterious, ominous, shadowy figure. You, the player, are there to investigate.

Those who decide to check out the horror game now that it is free on GOG should expect a runtime of about two to three hours. So, it’s not very long, but heavily atmospheric games rarely are.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.