5 X-Men Villains Who Deserve to Be Big Bads Again

The X-Men are one of Marvel’s biggest names. A large part of that is their constantly expanding cast. There’s an X-Man for everyone to love, no matter what types of characters you enjoy. Of course, that growing cast doesn’t just include heroes. They say that heroes are only as good as their villains, and the X-Men have some of Marvel’s best villains at their disposal. Magneto is in contention for the greatest villain in comics, and other greats like Mister Sinister and Cassandra Nova are beloved for plenty of great reasons. There are just as many villains as there are heroes, but not all their awesome villains get the spotlight they deserve.

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Today, we’re taking a look at five of the X-Men’s best villains who deserve to be the big bads of stories once again. Sure, each of these characters has had stories where they fought one or more of the mutant heroes, but it’s been forever since they threatened to tear everything down, which they are more than capable of. These criminals deserve the chance to be a threat to everyone, not just a hero or two. In that sense, let’s take a gander at five X-Men villains who can easily headline a major, world-shaking X-event once again.

5) Mojo

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Mojo is everyone’s favorite interdimensional TV host. And everyone’s least favorite, given that he maintains his ratings through torture and slavery, but that’s what makes him such a unique villain. Mojo has always chased the biggest events to generate the most views. He’s kidnapped practically every superhero in Marvel, with a particular focus on the X-Men. He might literally not have a spine, but Mojo is a threat to his core. He’s terrifying in a way that only mixing Hollywood greed and soulless evil can be. He most recently served as the villain in NYX (2024), but it’s about time for Mojo to go up on the big screen, pay-per-view event, and antagonize all the X-Men once again.

4) Onslaught

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Onslaught is the overwhelming hatred of Magneto, mixed with the repressed anger of Charles Xavier, and given form. Not only does he have both of their powers, but the abilities of every mutant he absorbed. Unfortunately, Onslaught is one of those villains who is really good in theory but has only had bad to middling execution. Still, I think the stage is set for his return now more than ever. Both Magneto and Xavier are on upward character arcs, with Magneto fully becoming a hero and Charles returning to his more classic, optimistic self. These two legends facing the embodiment of their worst tendencies would let them literally overcome their demons in the most bombastic way possible.

3) Mastermind

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Mastermind is one of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants’ oldest members, but he’s most famous for using his illusion-crafting powers to bring out the evil in Jean Grey’s heart, accidentally unleashing Dark Phoenix. He’s not an overwhelmingly powerful or scary threat, but he can attack the X-Men in a personal, intimate way. He works best by operating from the shadows, slowly seeding doubt and making the team doubt themselves and each other. Mastermind could tear the X-Men apart from the inside. He’s a mental challenge that the team would need trust and intellect to overcome, which is always a nice change of pace from city-destroying final battles.

2) Shadow King

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Shadow King is incredibly important to the X-Men’s mythos, being the first evil mutant Professor X fought, which inspired him to found the X-Men as a team to protect humanity and mutantkind. In actuality, the Shadow King was a monstrous being of pure nightmares, using that human form as a host, and has hounded the X-Men ever since. He’s one of the X-Men’s strongest enemies, and in Resurrection of Magneto, it was implied that all the other evil cosmic forces they battled were aspects of him. He’s long planned to cast the world into endless shadow and wipe away life, and the X-Men battling him to restore the world could easily be a brand-new status quo change unlike anything they’ve had before.

1) Sublime

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sublime isn’t just a physical and mental threat. He’s an existential one. He is an ancient sentient bacteria that evolved over the course of billions of years, unaware that he’d been created by the first mutant civilization. He planned to infect all of humanity, but could not infect mutants. To ensure that his conquest could not be stopped, he spread the very hate and fear of mutantkind that is so essential to the X-Men’s stories. He is a living thread of hate that exists only to propagate death and xenophobia, which is everything the X-Men stand against. He has all the potential to lead a hate-filled battle that gives the X-Men the chance to spread love. He is an infection, and they are the cure.

What villain would you love to see lead a massive event? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!