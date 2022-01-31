Black Hammer: Jeff Lemire Announces Surprise OGN, Drops First Five Pages Online

Surprise! A new Black Hammer story no one’s ever heard about is already coming straight to your eyeballs. As a part of Substack’s organized effort to promote its platform on Monday, Jeff Lemire announced The Last Days of Black Hammer, a prequel series set moments before the first Black Hammer volume.

Not only did Lemire announce the project Monday, but the creator also unveiled the first few pages exclusively through his Tales From The Farm Substack account. Better yet, the OGN will be available in a serialized format to all subscribers, whether free or paid.

“This is the great untold story of the Black Hammer Universe and in many ways, it acts as a sort of prequel to the entire line of Black Hammer books,” Lemire says on his newsletter. “But it’s not just a ‘flashback’ about Joe Weber, this story will reveal all kinds of new layers to the main BH cast like Golden Gail, Barbalien, and Abraham Slam who play big roles in the book.”

Lemire wrote the OGN and it features Stefano Simone on the artwork. Blambot’s Nate Piekos, a frequent Black Hammer creator, lettered the series.

Once the series is published through Lemire’s Substack, it will receive a physical printing from Dark Horse Comics, the publisher announced shortly thereafter. An expected release date for the physical print isn’t available as of now, but Lemire says four to five pages should be released every week. The total size of the OGN is 110 pages.

“I’m really excited to finally share this story. I actually wrote this book two years ago but have been waiting for the right time in my schedule to release it. This Substack, and meeting Stefano, lined up perfectly as an opportunity to try something a bit different with it. The book will be lettered by the amazing Nate Piekos and illustrated and colored by Stefano,” Lemire adds.

The first five pages of The Last Days of Black Hammer can be found on Substack right here.