BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Sci-Fi Noir Thriller Vicarious (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, but BOOM! Studios has some big news to share ahead of the fan-favorite event. Today ComicBook has your exclusive first look at the new creator-owned seriesVicarious, which features the dream team of writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, The Infernals) and Eleonora Carlini (Go Go Power Rangers, Backways). Vicarious is a new sci-fi neo-noir thriller about a 20-something burnout named Justin who finds himself making a life in the secretive and at times dangerous world of Proxies, who allow the rich to access their feelings and experiences through a special implant. You can check out a full preview of the new series on the next slide, and the series will hit comic stores this October.

“There are some ideas that get stuck in your head and you just keep coming back to them over and over again,” said series writer and co-creator Ryan Parrott. “What would it be like to be able to see through someone else’s eyes and feel what they feel? How would that kind of technology change the world? Who would use it, who wouldn’t and why? It was just a notion when I first pitched it to BOOM! Studios, but with their guidance and Eleonora Carlini’s amazing artwork, Vicarious has turned into a sexy, futuristic neo-noir that deals with identity, duality and the value of our lives and experiences.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The idea that someone can live and see through my eyes fascinates and disturbs me at the same time and Ryan was able to tell it very well!” said series artist and co-creator Eleonora Carlini. “Kept these feelings in mind and I pushed the aesthetics into grotesque and linear graphic codes, trying to give the pages a freshness and the immediacy that could give the sensation of a trip into another person’s experience.”

What is Vicarious About?

Justin is your average 20-something burnout – no real connections with anyone or prospects on his horizon. But, after a dangerous encounter reveals itself as a fortuitous opportunity, Justin finds just what his life has been missing in the secret world of Proxies – young, attractive, ambitious hustlers like himself who allow the rich access to their feelings and experiences through a cutting edge technological implant. Does Justin have what it takes to make it in this seductive new world?

Vicarious #1 will feature a main cover by Dan Panosian (Alice Never After) and variant covers by Reiko Murakami (Ghostlore) and Rebeca Puebla (Dejah Thoris). You can pick up Vicarious from your local comic store on October 16th, and the book is available for pre-order now.

Are you excited for Vicarious? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

Main Cover By Dan Panosian

Main cover by Dan Panosian

Variant Cover By Reiko Murakami

Variant Cover by Reiko Murakami

Variant Cover By Rebeca Puebla

Variant Cover by Rebeca Puebla

Making Modifications

Vicarious Preview: Making Modifications

See What You See

Vicarious Preview: I See What You See

A True Chameleon

Vicarious Preview: A True Chameleon

Not Everyone’s a Fan