Exclusive Preview: ‘BPRD: The Devil You Know’ #13

With BPRD beginning final descent, ComicBook.com has an exclusive sneak peek at the opening pages of BPRD: The Devil You Know #1 — the third to final issue in the series.

As carnage continues to wreak havoc across the world, #13 will find Hellboy, Liz, and Abe returning to the city trying to save the world as we know it.

Scott Allie and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola continue to provide the scripting work for the book while Laurence Campbell handles the interior artwork with Dave Stewart on colors. Mignola has provided the cover art for this issue, as he’s done with previous books on the title.

Keep scrolling to read the exclusive preview of BPRD The Devil You Know #13, out in comic stores on February 6th. The issue’s full solicitation text can be found below.

BPRD: The Devil You Know #13

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie (A) Laurence Campbell (CA) Mike Mignola

Hellboy, Liz, and Abe return to New York for a final attempt to save mankind, while the rest of the bureau tries to shepherd survivors to safety.

In Shops: Feb 06, 2019

SRP: $3.99

BPRD: The Devil You Know #13 – Cover

BPRD: The Devil You Know #13 – Page 1

BPRD: The Devil You Know #13 – Page 2

BPRD: The Devil You Know #13 – Page 3

BPRD: The Devil You Know #13 – Page 4