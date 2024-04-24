Brian K. Vaughan Confirms When Saga Returns

Saga, one of the best-reviewed comics of the last 25 years, is returning to stores in July, writer Brian K. Vaughan confirmed via social media. The series, a sci-fi/fantasy story that was originally about a couple from warring planets, who were on the run raising an interracial baby, is now heading into its 12th season and that baby (Hazel) is almost a teenager and now having her own adventures. The series was briefly ended, but has since started to come back periodically to tell new stories, hence the "season" terminology. The upcoming issue will be the 67th issue of the comic book series.

Vaughan's post didn't offer much in the way of details, saying only that "This July, Saga returns for its epic 12th season, as 12-year-old Hazel embarks on the most important adventure of her young life."

The real-time storytelling element of Saga is exceptionally rare in mainstream comics, with the other big example being Image Comics's Savage Dragon, which has been running since 1992. At this point, the lead of that comic -- Malcolm Dragon -- is actually the son of the original Dragon, who died a few years ago during the "Merging of Multiple Earths" storyline.

If you've been away a while, here's the official synopsis for volume/season 11, which you can get from Image now:

While Hazel and her family fight for scraps to survive, the rich and powerful race to forge new allegiances in the universe's never-ending war.Romeo & Juliet meets Star Wars in this genre-blending, sci-fi/fantasy space opera about star-crossed lovers from enemy worlds. An epic for mature readers, SAGA follows new parents Marko and Alana as they risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. A multiple award-winning, critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, bestselling comic book series of its time.The SAGA series has sold over 7 million copies to date across all formats, has been translated into 20 languages, and has garnered multiple Eisner and Harvey Awards, plus a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and beyond, and has become a pop culture phenomenon. Collects Saga #61-66