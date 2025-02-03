Brian Michael Bendis Brings Untold Stories to Life in Fortune and Glory: The Musical Preview (Exclusive)

Brian Michael Bendis has experienced quite a bit over the course of his incredible comics career, though that is obviously an understatement. Bendis has created some all time stories over the years, but some of the best stories are the ones not found within the pages of a comic, at least until now. Bendis reveals more of those stories in his new autobiographical graphic novel Fortune and Glory: The Musical from Dark Horse Comics, including his work on the musical that would eventually become Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, as well as how he came up in comics and what it’s been like to work with some of the most iconic superhero characters of all time. Even better is that we have an exclusive preview of the graphic right here, and you can check it out in the images below.

While Bendis would become one of comics’ biggest writers, he actually started that comics journey as an aspiring artist, and someone instrumental in that journey is none other than the legendary artist Walt Simonson. As you can see in the preview, after Bendis’ chance meeting with Simonson, the legendary creator would go on to become a source of encouragement and guidance for Bendis throughout his career, and it’s an experience Bendis has never forgotten.

That is one of many stories included in the second of this autobiographical series, and joining Bendis to bring these stories to life are cartoonist Bill Walko, colorist Wes Dzioba, and letterer Josh Reed. You can find the official description for Fortune and Glory: The Musical below.

“In the midst of the unprecedented success of Brian Michael Bendis’s character-defining run writing Ultimate Spider-Man, and the box office record-breaking Spider-Man films, the writer received a phone call that no one could have predicted. Spidey was going to Broadway, and Bendis was being tapped to collaborate with rock royalty to help the webslinger “find his voice” on stage. Could he overcome his own ignorance about musicals, or would he exit stage left before production began?

Brian Michael Bendis, cartoonist Bill Walko, colorist Wes Dzioba, and letterer Josh Reed, come together to tackle the stranger-than-fiction events behind the curtain of the pre-production of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

This is the second book in his celebrated and award-winning autobiographical tell-all graphic novels that proves there really is “no business like show business” (thank god!).”

Fortune and Glory: The Musical is in bookstores and on digital platforms now.

