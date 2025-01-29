Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Return of Shook! Horror Anthology (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics and Second Sight Publishing are kicking off 2025 with some horror, and we’ve got your first look at the next entry in the Shook! anthology. Shook! Songs of the Dark Sirens is an all-new anthology of eight frightful stories from an award-winning roster of creators, and every story is viewed through the lens of women. Building upon the success of Shook! A Black Horror Anthology, this new volume will be just as chilling while also exploring horror in a different way, and you can find the full cover below.

“I’m very grateful to be working with these very talented women,” Bradley Golden, CEO and Founder of Second Sight said. “I’m honored that Dark Horse Comics is allowing these women to tell so many diverse stories of horror and loss to the mainstream media.”

Shook! Songs of the Dark Sirens features an all-star creative lineup that includes Alitha Martinez, Shakealia “Shake MacAudacious” Finley, Tananarive Due, Micheline Hess, Raeghan Buchanan, and Colleen Douglas. The cover will also feature the stunning artwork of Kimbrea Whaley, and the collection will be hitting bookstores ahead of this year’s Halloween.

“It’s been an awesome experience working with these creators,” Project lead Marcus Roberts said. “Vol 2 is going to become an instant classic.”

“In summary, horror told from the perspective of women and in particular Black women, holds significant importance,” confides anthology author Colleen Douglas. “Because therein lies its ability to offer diverse perspectives, engage with social issues, provide authentic cultural representation, empower audiences, and contribute to the overall growth and inclusivity of the horror genre.”

“I was so excited to get a chance to have a story in Shook vol 2,” confirms Micheline Hess. “It gave me a chance to combine 3 of my favorite things. A strong, Black, female character, electric unicycles, and monsters! God’s Blood We Deliver is a story about an older woman who learns that it’s never too late to start a new career, even in a Vampire

Apocalypse!”

You can get a glimpse at what’s in store from the new anthology in an official preview of Pegana Rim of the Worlds below, which is written by Colleen Douglas, illustrated by Luis Czerniawski, colored by Andrea Messi, and lettered by Bernardo Brice.

“Richard, an antiquarian, is fond of books and eldritch knowledge. His current obsession is a tome on loan from the Ubersee Museum, Pegana Rim of the Worlds. What an opportunity for a good read, but something is wrong; recently, his home has been overrun by insects, not the kind he’s seen before, and they seem almost sentient.”

Shook! Songs of the Dark Sirens will land in bookstores and comic stores on October 28th. The 140-page paperback is available for pre-order now for $24.99 from TFAW, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, your local bookstore, and your local comic store.

Are you excited for Shook! Songs of the Dark Sirens? You can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!