Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and RoboCop Collide in Dark Horse’s Action Comedy RoboWolf (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics is delivering a big action comedy adventure with a wonderfully ’90s retro vibe with its latest series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The series is title RoboWolf and is the brainchild of Jake Smith (Blood Force Trauma, Godzilla: War for Humanity), who will be handling writer, artist, colorist, and letterer duties on the new series. RoboWolf is described as an ode t the retro games and media of the ’80s and ’90s, so if you crossed over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with RoboCop and threw a little Final Fight in, you’ve got the right idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get this feeling in spades from the first issue’s cover, which you can check out below. RoboWolf follows the self-titled character and his crew of bank robbers as they attempt to save RoboWolf’s daughter, who has been kidnapped by the devious Colonel Massacre. The problem is that they have a bunch of other mercenaries and ninjas looking to take that money for themselves, and it is going to take everything they have to make sure the money gets to its destination

“Dark Horse publishing a book like RoboWolf is such a testament to how much they value pure, comic book fun. When I told them, ‘Hey, it’s a bank robbing cyborg wolf man with machine guns,’ they were like, ‘Cool. We’re all in.’ They are the publisher that comic creators lie awake dreaming about working with.

The level of pure joy I’m feeling in anticipation for comic readers to get their hands on RoboWolf is something I’ve never felt before! The book encapsulates everything that comics represent to me: panel popping action, characters that we can fall in love with, and a celebration of the medium oozing from every page! I hope fans feel the same when the book is finally released!” You can find the official description below.

“RoboWolf and his crew of bank-robbing criminals are in a race against time to get a fat stack of stolen money to the villainous Colonel Massacre, who has kidnapped RoboWolf’s daughter for ransom! The Colonel’s not the only one with an eye on the money, however, as our heroes will have to use their combined skills to tear through an onslaught of bloodthirsty cannibals, ninjas, robots, and more.”

RoboWolf #1 (of 4) will hit comic stores on May 21st and is available for pre-order now for $4.99.

Are you excited for RoboWolf? You can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!