BRZRKR: The Hunt For B's Memories Continues in Issue 2 Preview (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios seems to have another hit on its hands with BRZRKR, and while fans have wait just a little longer for the second issue, we've got an exclusive first look at the anticipated book right here. B has been around for centuries, and in that lifetime he's seen countless wars and bloodshed. We get another glimpse of that experience in issue #2, and what the people in the midst of all that chaos attempted to do to change their fate and the fate of those to come. These flashes of B's past are just one part of what doctor Ahuja seeks to unlock, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

BRZRKR #2 is written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt (Folkords, Bang!) and is drawn by Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), colored by Bill Crabtree (BPRD), and lettered by Clem Robins (Hellboy).

You can check out the official description for issue #2 below.

"U.S. government doctor Diana Ahuja seeks to unlock the mysterious B.’s memories - lifetimes of violence and tragedy like no one else who has ever lived that began with a fateful decision 80,000 years ago. But is Diana here to help him...or is she serving a darker agenda?"

BRZRKR #2 features a slick main cover by Rafael Grampá (Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child) and variant covers by Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire), and John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night).

BRZRKR #2 hits comic stores on April 28th, and will be available on digital platforms like ComiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire as well.

You can check out the preview starting on the next slide