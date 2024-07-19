BRZRKR Novel Co-Written By Keanu Reeves Is About To Drop

Keanu Reeves has teamed up with acclaimed author China Miéville (The City & The City, Perdido Street Station. Embassytown) on a book that’s set in Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book universe. Entitled The Book of Elsewhere, it will be the debut novel for Reeves, who can now add that accomplishment to an extensive resume that includes his work as an actor, musician, motorcycle entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

If you’re interested to see what these two creative minds have come up with in the 352 pages that make up The Book of Elsewhere, you won’t have long to wait. The book arrives on July 23rd, and pre-orders for the hardcover edition are available here on Amazon now with a 30% discount. You can also grab the Kindle version there if you prefer. The synopsis reads:

“She said, We needed a tool. So I asked the gods. There have always been whispers. Legends. The warrior who cannot be killed. Who’s seen a thousand civilizations rise and fall. He has had many names: Unute, Child of Lightning, Death himself. These days, he’s known simply as “B.”And he wants to be able to die. In the present day, a U.S. black-ops group has promised him they can help with that. And all he needs to do is help them in return. But when an all-too-mortal soldier comes back to life, the impossible event ultimately points toward a force even more mysterious than B himself. One at least as strong. And one with a plan all its own.”

The Book of Eleswhere

“It was extraordinary to have the opportunity to collaborate on The Book of Elsewhere with one of my favorite authors, China Miéville,” Reeves says in a statement. “China did exactly what I was hoping for – he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of BRZRKR, a world that I love so much. I was thrilled with his vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process.”

Miéville says, “Sometimes the greatest games are those you play with other people’s toys. It was an honor, a shock, and a delight when Keanu invited me to play. But I could never have predicted how generous he’d be with toys he’s spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, how open to true collaboration. I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading The Book of Elsewhere that I experienced in the writing – in the serious business of play.”

What Is BRZRKR?

Boom launched BRZRKR in 2021 to huge sales success. The story follows an immortal soldier on his quest for answers about the nature of his longevity and perhaps a means of escaping it. Netflix is developing a BRZRKR movie and anime spinoff. Reeves will star in and possibly direct the live-action film. Production I.G. is developing the two-season BRZRKR anime.

The Book of Elsewhere will go on sale on July 23rd. Three volumes of BRZRKR, collecting the original 12-issue BRZRKR series, are available on Amazon now. The BRZRKR prequel BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness debuted in 2023.