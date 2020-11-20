Buffy The Vampire Slayer #20 Preview Teases Faith's Big Debut (Exclusive)

Buffy has her hands full with Sunnydale after the Hellmouth event came to an end, and the same goes for her friends, who are all dealing with their own hardships after the dust has settled. As you can see in our exclusive preview of Buffy The Vampire Slayer #20, for Willow that means trying to find a cure for Xander's current condition, but it appears things are about to get more complicated thanks to the arrival of fan-favorite Slayer Faith and the long-awaited arrival of Wesley, and you can check out the full exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is written by Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert, and features art by Ramon Bachs, colors by Raul Angulo, and letters by Ed Dukeshire, and you can find the official description below.

"It’s Faith, Buffy and Willow versus Xander - not everyone is making it out alive. Meanwhile, Wesley Wyndam-Price has arrived in Sunnydale with his own secret mission. No Buffy fan will want to miss the shocking conclusion!"

In the show Wesley is Buffy and Faith's Watcher after Giles no longer held the role, though every character introduced in the comic series has been a little different than their show counterparts, so it's going to be interesting to see what happens with Wesley in the comic.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #20 features a main cover by artist David López (Captain Marvel), as well as variant covers by artists Marguerite Sauvage (Faith) and Becca Carey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and you can see those on the next slide as well.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #20 hits comic stores on December 2nd, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!