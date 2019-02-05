‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ #1 Third Printing Variant Features Dark Willow

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 from Boom! Studios is headed back to press for a third printing.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the new cover Amelia Vidal featuring Dark Willow.

The new cover will be available on March 13th.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer comes from Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), with Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon acting as story consultant.

The new series reimagines Buffy the Vampire Slayer from the beginning, putting Buffy Summers and the Scoobies back in high school, but in a world that looks a lot more like our world does today than it did in 1996.

The new series will return to the “high school is hell” concept, with Buffy trying to balance her responsibilities as the Slayer with making new friends at a new school, passing the next pop quiz, and maybe having some fun along the way.

“Once you fight your way through all the monsters of the week and threats around every corner, Buffy is about something we’ve all experienced – the awkward, uncomfortable journey of figuring out who we choose to be. Dan Mora captures the spirit of that struggle with the perfect style and attitude for slaying the monsters hiding in the dark…and in the light of day,” Boom! executive editor Jeanine Schaefer said previously. “As you can see, Jordie and Dan have some huge plans for Buffy and the Gang – starting with some pretty major introductions of characters like Anya and…well, I won’t spoil that one quite yet. But let’s just say by issue #4, it’ll be clear that this is a love letter to the Buffy we all adore and will go in directions that no one ever expected.”

While Willow isn’t exactly “dark” in the series’ first issue, she’s certainly different from who she as in the original show’s first season. During and interview with ComicBook.com, Bellaire explained her take on Willow.

I think me and Jeanine when we first started talking about the project, we both talked about how we both love Willow,” Bellaire said. “I think Willow definitely has a lot of charm being this sweet, quiet, bookish girl, but she really came into her own confidence in the later parts of the show. I just think that’s the thing that young girls need today, you know, I think we need strong female characters who are confident, not just shrinking violets. Not to say that obviously there aren’t women who are like that, still confident, but I just thought it would be a nice flip and a nice change for once to have somebody smart, to have somebody sweet, who is also confident and who can speak her mind and can be honest, and open, and frank.

“I think it’s a nice reversal for Willow to kind of start her off that way. I mean, who’s to say, though, that we won’t sort of circle back around maybe to some insecurities that she might have, because I think every person has insecurities. Right now I thought it would be cool to start her off sort of different from how we originally first saw her.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 is on sale now.