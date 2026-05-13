The Current Uncanny X-Men, Ranked by Power

The X-Men are one of the most powerful teams in Marvel. They owe that massive strength to their practically endless assortment of team members. From the classic five on up, Marvel has constantly introduced new characters or turned preexisting heroes and villains into X-Men. The cast has gotten so large that it’s common for them to split into two or more teams at a time, each tackling different threats with different perspectives. That’s exactly what’s going on in the current X-line, with two distinct teams calling themselves the X-Men. We have Cyclops’s adjectiveless team of ex-villains in Alaska, and Rogue’s uncanny team of classic heroes in Louisiana.

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Cyclops’s team is packed to the brim with heavyhitters like Juggernaut and Magik, but that doesn’t mean that Rogue’s team is full of slouches. Today, we’re going to see just how powerful Rogue’s Uncanny X-Men are by ranking them by their power. We’re only looking at raw damage potential here, so the harder someone can hit, the bigger they score. We’re also only counting the X-Men, not their group of young proteges, as they are a distinct team that goes by the Outliers. With all that said, let’s examine the Uncanny X-Men.

5) Nightcrawler

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Nightcrawler is one of my favorite X-Men of all, and some days he sits cleanly in first place. Still, as much as I love him, I do have to rank him last here. His teleportation and extreme acrobatic skills are perfect for fostering creativity and stylish skills, just as fighting with three swords and bamfing around to confuse his opponents. However, they only breed creativity because they have clear limitations, and one of those is that he can’t really hurt anyone with them alone. At the end of the day, Kurt only has about as much destructive force as the average human. His teammates all boast much higher degrees of destruction.

4) Wolverine

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Logan is the best he is at what he does, and with unbreakable claws and a healing factor that can repair practically any damage, he’s nearly impossible to stop. He has vastly improved strength over the average person, which usually caps out at around two tons or so. Still, Wolverine might be an unstoppable engine of severed limbs, but his destruction is limited to whatever’s in reach of his claws. He can definitely mow through a room of villains, but it will take time, and he’d have to take each one down individually. The other heroes on this list all have ways of dealing a whole lot more damage in a lot less time, meaning that they beat out the mad dog Wolverine.

3) Gambit

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Gambit is one former thief that you do not want on your bad side. He can convert an object’s potential energy into kinetic energy, meaning that everything he touches becomes a bomb proportional to its mass. A simple playing card becomes as deadly as a grenade, and the larger the object, the larger the explosion. While there’s theoretically no limit to what Gambit can charge, we’ve never seen him explode something massive like a mountain before or anything like that. Fun fact: when Gambit was young, his powers were much stronger, to the point where he couldn’t control them. He had Mister Sinister remove a piece of his brain, significantly weakening his powers to their current, still impressive state. Just imagine how strong he’d be at his peak.

2) Jubilee

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Jubilee has a reputation for just making fireworks, but her powers are actually much stronger than you’d initially think. She can unleash a type of energy plasma from her hands that explodes in any number of ways. She can make it as small and simple as a multi-colored spray of sparks, but as she showed in X-Terminators (2022), her ceiling is around that of a nuclear bomb. It’d long been hypothesized by people like Emma Frost that Jubilee’s energy output could reach sub-atomic levels, and she showed everyone that she could do all that and more when she destroyed the Collector’s Museum Ship in a blast that could be seen from orbit. Jubilee is a literal walking nuke, and that’s downright awesome.

1) Rogue

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Rogue is the leader of this motley crew and is, without a doubt, the strongest member here. Even ignoring how she could absorb all of their powers and become as dangerous as any one of them, Rogue’s strength is darn near incalculable. She’s almost always had the same strength as Captain Marvel, but more recently, Rogue permanently absorbed Wonder Man’s strength and added it to her own. Wonder Man is strong enough to trade blows with a maxxed-out Hulk and the Sentry, making him one of the strongest heroes in all of Marvel. Rogue can easily lift over a hundred tons, meaning she can flatten most enemies like they’re pancakes. Of course, if she wanted, she could leech the life out of everything around her like a vampire, meaning that Rogue is dangerous in all kinds of different ways.

Which Uncanny X-Man do you think is the strongest? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!