‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ #2 Cover Reveals Return of Fan Favorite Villains

Two fan-favorite big bads are returning to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Matthew Taylor’s cover to the second issue of BOOM! Studios’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. The cover shows Buffy with the vampire Drusilla hovering over her shoulder.

ComicBook.com can also confirm that the issue will also introduce Drusilla’s twisted lover Spike into the BOOM! Studios Buffy continuity. Drusilla will be introduced into the series as the Mistress, a title she has taken for herself, with Spike at her side. They quickly turn their attention towards the Slayer, who is still fresh and unwilling to learn from her Watcher.

“This is the Buffy Summers you know – but her world is just a little bit different, which is why we’re so excited to have Matthew Taylor introduce Drusilla as The Mistress!” said Jeanine Schaefer, executive editor at BOOM! Studios. “If you were a fan of Drusilla and Spike – c’mon, who wasn’t? – then you’re in for a treat as they come to Sunnydale with much different intentions than you’ve ever seen before. And maybe some tortured poetry as well, emphasis on the tortured part.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #2 will also ship with variants from Kevin Wada (She-Hulk), Celia Lowenthal (Over The Garden Wall: Hollow Town), and Audrey Mok (Archie).

BOOM! Studios’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer is written by Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) with art from Russ Manning award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers). Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon is on board as a story consultant.

“Buffy has brought my life so much joy and to be part of that now is ridiculously overwhelming on many levels,” Bellaire said in a statement when her involvement was announced. “My very favorite aspect of Buffy is how we have a wide group of characters that love each other, hurt each other and sometimes, they even kill each other. I can’t wait to dabble within that universe to find new stories, explore older ones and forever maintain the theme of self-discovery and growing up, whatever that means.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of reimagining and redesigning the world of Buffy for a modern era while also honoring its exciting history,” Mora said. “The series offers a unique mix of horror, action and the experience of being a teenager where it feels like the world is ending – and in this case, it might!”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the second major Joss Whedon property being relaunched in comics at BOOM! Studios. The first issue of the new Firefly series arrives in stores on November 14th.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #2 goes on sale February 13, 2019.