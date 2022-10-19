Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special Shows Off Bucky's New Look

A special first look at Captain America & The Winter Soldier Special #1 offers a new look at Bucky Barnes' updated costume. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty artist Carmen Carnero designed a new look for the Winter Soldier, which continues the storyline from the explosive finale of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5. Marvel announced Captain America & The Winter Soldier Special #1 at New York Comic Con, and the November one-shot by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker pits the Winter Soldier against the new evil organization the Outer Circle. Winter Soldier sets out to end the Outer Circle in his newly redesigned costume.

The first look at Captain America & The Winter Soldier Special #1 features Bucky fighting the Outer Circle, though his attack is repelled by an invisible force field. When Bucky tosses his guns away and charges headfirst for an attack, his metal arm is warped and twisted, covering Bucky's mouth to keep him quiet. The first look ends with the return of Steve Rogers' old flame Peggy Carter.

What Is Captain America: Cold War?

Captain America: Cold War is an upcoming crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth that arrives in 2023, tying together the major plotlines Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have faced in their sister titles. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 saw Bucky Barnes turn on Cap in order to shut down the new villain group called the Outer Circle. Bucky's new mission continues in next month's Captain America and the Winter Soldier Special #1, where Winter Soldier's new costume is revealed. Variant covers by Carmen Carnero and Alex Maleev revealed the first look at the costume change.

Not only will this be the first crossover between the books since Marvel launched them earlier this year, but fans will also learn the secret origin of Steve's shield, and Cap's son, Ian Rogers aka Nomad, will return as well. Marvel released a piece of "Cold War" teaser artwork by Paco Medina featuring many of the main players in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Steve and Sam are front and centered, flanked by the Winter Soldier and Falcon. Directly behind them is a hooded figure and Crossbones, followed by a collection of villains like White Wolf. The mysterious Nomad has his back turned to the viewer to keep his identity a secret. It should be noted the Nomad costume being worn and the staff in his hand is similar to the outfit worn by Ian Rogers, Steve's adopted son from Dimension Z who is the actual son of Arnim Zola.

The first look at Captain America & The Winter Soldier Special #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale November 16th.