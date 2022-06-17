Marvel's New Captain America Series Has a Mystery That Fans Can Help Solve

This week marks the release of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and Marvel is inviting fans to help solve one of the title's central mysteries. The series from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero involves a conspiracy tied back to Steve Roger's Adamantium shield. The cover and solicitation for September's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4 features some of the many clues placed throughout the series. Marvel promises some clues have already dropped, with even more emerging in the coming months as Cap's adventures alongside the Winter Soldier continue.

The cover of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4 shows The Destroyer's mask, Cap with his World War II superhero team The Invaders, a newspaper clipping for a UFO sighting, a photo of Dr. Erskine, who created the super-soldier serum, a crossword puzzle, a handprint, and more decoded messages. The Destroyer was the main villain in the first issue as he attempted a terrorist attack during a July 4th celebration. Before Destroyer dies, he gives Steve a warning: "The shield isn't what you think," he says. "It's not your symbol. It's theirs."

While Steve Rogers may be in the dark regarding the origins of this mystery, Bucky Barnes appears to be on top of things. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1 ends with him staring at his own mapped-out clues with his Winter Soldier symbol drawn in the middle.

"Steve is a member of the Greatest Generation. That's so important, especially now, because he's seen so much of the 20th century and he's really able to weigh it," Kelly said when Marvel announced Steve Rogers' Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Sam Wilson's Captain America: Symbol of Truth. "With our story, what we really wanted to start looking at was, how has America changed? What does it mean to be a patriot now? Because it means something very different, even in the last two or three years. We've seen a radical shift in our country and, especially for a lot of young people, a real fury and disappointment at what our country has started to do to itself. Cap can't turn his back on America, neither of the Caps can, because the idea is good. The core is good and worth fighting for, but both need to wrestle with what that means in the year of our Lord 2022."

What do you think the overall mystery could be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The cover and solicitation for Captain America: Sentinal of Liberty #4 is below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 9/7

Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain Americathrough the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…