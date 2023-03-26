Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals Why She Was Afraid to Join the MCU

Given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest film franchise to ever grace Hollywood, it only takes a single appearance in one of the studio's projects to turn a previously unknown actor into a household name. In fact, that's one of the scariest parts of joining the beloved franchise when it comes to Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. In a new piece in Harper's Bazaar, Larson revealed she was worried the stardom would affect which projects she could choose to do in the future.

"I was scared of what would happen to me," Larson told the magazine. "I was like, 'What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?'

She added, "What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not. "Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it's been totally different. You can follow me around on set and be like, 'Wow, she really knows what she's doing.' And then I go home, and I'm like, 'I don't know what I'm doing.' I get insecure, and I think I'm not enough."

In addition to starring in Captain Marvel, Larson has since took an a major role in Avengers: Endgame and a cameo spot in Ms. Marvel. Soon enough, she'll share her franchise with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, the spiritual successor to Captain Marvel.

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The Marvels, meanwhile, will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.

