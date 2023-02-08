Scarlet Witch Gets the Spotlight on Derrick Chew's Avengers #1 Cover

Scarlet Witch looks absolutely stunning on a new variant cover for Avengers #1. Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, taking over after Jason Aaron concludes his multi-year run on the title with the Avengers Assemble crossover. The new volume of Avengers comes as Marvel prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel is releasing variant covers for Avengers #1 all week long, and the latest cover comes from Derrick Chew and features Scarlet Witch.

Wanda Maximoff has evolved since her "No More Mutants" days, dying and then resurrecting as part of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala/Trial of Magneto. Scarlet Witch also has a new ongoing series from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. She will join this new Avengers lineup, which includes her ex-husband, Vision. Fans will want to see if old sparks fly again, or if old wounds resurface. The Derrick Chew cover for Avengers #1 is being offered as a virgin variant. Another variant cover will be revealed on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series

"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" Jed MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."

You can find Derrick Chew's variant cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)