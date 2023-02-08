Scarlet Witch Gets the Spotlight on Derrick Chew's Avengers #1 Cover
Scarlet Witch looks absolutely stunning on a new variant cover for Avengers #1. Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, taking over after Jason Aaron concludes his multi-year run on the title with the Avengers Assemble crossover. The new volume of Avengers comes as Marvel prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel is releasing variant covers for Avengers #1 all week long, and the latest cover comes from Derrick Chew and features Scarlet Witch.
Wanda Maximoff has evolved since her "No More Mutants" days, dying and then resurrecting as part of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala/Trial of Magneto. Scarlet Witch also has a new ongoing series from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. She will join this new Avengers lineup, which includes her ex-husband, Vision. Fans will want to see if old sparks fly again, or if old wounds resurface. The Derrick Chew cover for Avengers #1 is being offered as a virgin variant. Another variant cover will be revealed on Wednesday, February 8th.
Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series
"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" Jed MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."
You can find Derrick Chew's variant cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.
- AVENGERS #1
- Written by JED MACKAY
- Art by C.F. VILLA
- Cover by STUART IMMONEN
- Scarlet Witch Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
- Scarlet Witch Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
- On Sale 5/17
- Fans got their first glimpse at MacKay's overarching AVENGERS plan in last month's year-ending one-shot, TIMELESS. Readers followed Kang in his hunt for the unobtainable "MISSING MOMENT," an ambitious quest that put him in direct conflict with the Twilight Court, a group of strange super heroes led by the mysterious Myrddin. Now, a dangerous game is afoot and the prize is greater than anything imaginable… Enter the AVENGERS! Will they be able to triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events and learn the truth behind these earth-shattering threats? Or will they be reduced to mere pawns in an extraordinary scheme beyond their comprehension?
- In addition to awe-inspiring new villains and never-before-seen architects of the cosmos, the upcoming saga will weave together insurmountable stakes and drama as the Avengers' new missions take a heavy toll on the team's trust in each other. The Tribulation Events will challenge the Avengers in bold ways and force them to prove, without a doubt, that they're the most powerful force in the Marvel Universe. It all kicks off with a bang in May's AVENGERS #1 when the Avengers confront Terminus and prepare for the first of the Tribulation Events: THE FALL OF THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY!