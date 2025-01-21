Captain Planet Announcement Is the Update Fans Have Been Waiting On

Captain Planet, one of the biggest cartoon franchises from the 1990s, is making an unexpected comeback. Earth’s ultimate protector blazed a trail of environmentalism on television sets, helping to shape young minds and show them the merits of preserving the Earth. While there have been several talks of reviving Captain Planet over the years, none have successfully taken off… until now. Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced a new Captain Planet comic book series by writer David Pepose (Space Ghost, Cable) and artist Eman Casallos (Vampirella, Pathfinder). It’ll be the first comic starring Captain Planet to be published in over three decades.

“Every comic creator has their own personal white whale — that singular property they’ve been itching to make their mark on — and for more than a decade Captain Planet has been mine,” said writer David Pepose. Captain Planet will co-star the Planeteers, five ordinary kids who come from different parts of the world and are chosen as bearers of elemental rings by Gaia. Each of the rings wields one of Earth’s elemental forces, and together the Planeteers can use the rings to summon Captain Planet.

Fans can expect Pepose to bring his love of the original Captain Planet and the Planeteers cartoon to the Captain Planet comic. The goal is to appeal to those who grew up with Captain Planet and are now adults, as well as children and younger readers. Each character will get their moment in the spotlight, and fans can look forward to the show’s iconic villains to appear as well, starting with Lucian Plunder.

Who are Captain Planet’s Planeteers?

“Five ordinary young people from around the world must become humanity’s last hope after being chosen to wield elemental rings of Gaia, the High Priestess of Earth,” a description of Captain Planet #1 reads. “Each Planeteer suddenly finds themselves equipped with abilities aligned with one of the world’s elemental forces: Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart. And in the most dire circumstances, the five can combine these powers together to summon the globe’s greatest champion — Captain Planet!”

Kwame from Ghana wields the power of Earth. Wheeler hails from the United States and channels Fire. Linka’s origins are in Russia and she can manipulate Wind. Gi traces back to South Korea and can control Water. Ma-Ti is from Brazil and uses Heart.

Before these would-be eco-warriors can grasp their own newfound powers in pursuit of environmental justice, they’re first going to have to learn to trust each other. It will be even more of a trial-by-fire experience when Gaia is kidnapped, forcing the inexperienced Planeteers to learn in action against the well-financed might of Lucian Plunder. Their first test against the ruthless exploiters of Earth won’t be the hardest, but it all starts here!

Captain Planet #1 goes on sale April 23rd, timed to the same week as Earth Day. Dynamite is also printing every issue of Captain Planet on 70% recycled paper, as with all of the publisher’s periodicals. Along with an unlettered preview of Captain Planet #1 below, we also have variant covers by Mark Spears, Christian Ward, and Ben Oliver, Jae Lee and June Chung.

