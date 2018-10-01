Judge Dredd Co-Creator Carlos Ezquerra Dies at 70

Carlos Ezquerra, the legendary Spanish comics artist who co-created the iconic character Judge Dredd in British comics magazine 2000 AD, has passed away. He was 70-years-old.

Ezquerra’s death is the result of lung cancer, which he lived with for 10 years (via Bleeding Cool).

Though Mike McMahon was the first to draw Judge Dredd in 2000 AD in 1977, Ezquerra was the first to visualize the look and world Judge Dredd, the unflinching lawman of Mega-Cty One.

He and writer John Wagner left 2000 AD over a dispute over ownership of Judge Dredd, but both would eventually return to the magazine and their creation.

Ezquerra and Wagner went on to create Strontium Dog, another icon of British science fiction comics, for Starlord magazine in 1978.

Ezquerra also is known for drawing 2000 AD’s adaptations of Harry Harrison’s sci-fi antihero The Stainless Steel Rat and for his Just a Pilgrim, his Western genre collaboration with writer Garth Ennis.

The comics community, particularly the British comics community, is mourning Ezquerra’s passing.

“Looks like it’s true,” Rob Williams tweeted. “Just enormously sad about this. RIP Carlos Ezquerra, 2000AD, Battle. The greatest Dredd panel.”

“Very sad to hear that Judge Dredd legend Carlos Ezquerra has passed away, surely the definitive Dredd artist,” Mark Millar tweeted. “Had the honour of working with him back in my early 20s on the Purgatory strip. His unique style elevated every strip he touched”

“Just feeling hollowed out by the news that Carlos Ezquerra has passed away,” Andy Diggle tweeted. Between Strontium Dog and Judge Dredd, his work has meant more to me over the years than any other comic artist. I remember how his pages would smell of fine cigar smoke. He was just a lovely man. #RIP”

“Carlos Ezquerra’s art had a vast influence on my life, and on the lives of most UK people in comics,” Al Ewing tweeted. “An undisputed master of his craft. RIP.”

“RIP Carlos Ezquerra,” tweeted Kieron Gillen. The Apocalypse War panels here just capture some fragments of what made him so interesting.”