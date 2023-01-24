Marvel Reveals Carnage's Former Host Cletus Kasady Is Getting An "Extreme" Symbiote

Notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady is making a comeback, but instead of being bonded with the chaotic Carnage, Kasady will be taking on an all-new symbiote. The Marvel crossover event Absolute Carnage changed the dynamic between Carnage and Cletus Kasady, with the former forging a new violent path for itself in the pages of the ongoing Carnage series. Ram V and Francesco Manna launced Carnage for the character's 30th anniversary, and the symbiote has been traveling across the Marvel Universe, leaving a swath of destruction in its wake. Come April, a new creative team will be on Carnage, and Marvel is creating a new persona for Cletus Kasady to take on.

Marvel released its April 2023 solicitations, which included Carnage #12 from Alex Paknadel and Rogê Antônio. The solicitation text calls out the yet-to-release Carnage #10 and Cletus Kasady's return. It's here that we learn Kasady is bound to a new symbiote called the Extrembiote, which will give him new deadly abilities.

Carnage Stars in Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis

Marvel is once again returning to its 2099 future for another limited series starring Spider-Man 2099 and Carnage. Spider-Man 2099: Exodus celebrated the 30th anniversary of the dystopian far-future of 2099, reintroducing fan-favorite heroes while also debuting several new takes on familiar characters. Steve Orlando penned Spider-Man 2099: Exodus and is back for another installment this spring, titled Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis. It's a five-issue limited series that features Miguel O'Hara and his allies pitted against a brand-new Carnage. Joining Orlando for Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis is artist Justin Mason (Spider-Punk).

"It's great to be back to 2099 – and not just build on Exodus but also the past three incredible decades of pioneering, innovative cyberpunk work done in the world of 2099," Orlando said. "When we last saw Spider-Man 2099, he was decimating the black card elite and upending social order to help the neighborhood. Help everyday people. But even he didn't expect how his actions would spark an outburst of vengeance and blood -- with a monster at its head. I'm so excited to be back and to be working with Justin Mason! Together, we've got even more 2099 classics coming your way, along with new debuts, of course! Earth-2099 is set for Carnage like none it's ever seen."

You can find the cover and solicitation for April's Carnage #12 below.

