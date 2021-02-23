Check Out This First Look at Hero Initiative's Latest Double Vision Auctions

Last month, Hero Initiative -- a long-running charity that provides security for veterans of the comics industry -- and the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) announced that they had teamed up to launch "Double Vision" Auctions. The idea? For big-name artists and big-name characters to create a "tag team" approach to their charitable donations -- donations which will then go to benefit both Hero and BINC. The auctions launched on February 2, and have been refreshing with new art every week since then.

Some of the comic industry's biggest talents have come together to produce unique original art pieces, featuring great combos of two artists and two characters benefiting two charities — Hero Initiative and The Binc Foundation's Comicbook United Fund.

As with some of the previous weeks, ComicBook has a first look at the next wave of art, which includes:

Two of comics’ all-time favorite Hulk artists, Dale Keown and Ed McGuinness, provide this original piece with Red Hulk (by Ed) and Green Hulk (by Dale).

Two titans of a different sort, Adam Kubert and Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, team up for this gorgeous Captain America (by Jose) and Wolverine (by Adam) jam piece. Adam is the fan-favorite artist on the current Wolverine series, and Jose is the definitive DC artist, making his Captain America a rare gem!

Two of the most beloved artists in the Star Wars world, Katie Cook and Jeffrey Brown, get together on this piece featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu! Cook is one of the top Star Wars artists in the field with prints featured at Disney’s Wonderground Gallery, and Brown has set the world on fire with his Star Wars book series at Chronicle Books, making this an epic team-up!

For all the 2099 fans out there, check out this awesome collaboration between Rick Leonardi and Will Sliney! Rick was the original artist and co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, and Will was the series artist who re-designed Spidey’s costume. Check out these two amazing talents bringing you their individual designs!

Then there’s the Johnson & Johnson you’ve been waiting for, doing Wolverine vs. Sabretooth! The super-talented duo or Dave Johnson and Jeff Johnson have collaborated to bring you the two mutant nemeses, out for each other’s blood!

And if all THAT isn’t enough, the legendary Joe Madureira has donated an original page from the project nearest and dearest to his heart—and that of many fans as well, Battle Chasers!

A gallery of artwork can be found on Hero Initiative's website.

These pieces will be auctioned off via Hero's eBay account five at a time, starting on February 2. Keep an eye out for updates, and be ready to bid on some incredible artwork and help support the comics industry.