An Unexpected Game is Getting a New Switch 2 Edition (And It’s More of an Upgrade Than Most)

At this point, it feels like every major first-party Nintendo release from the OG Switch era is planning a Switch 2 upgrade. Often, these enhanced versions primarily offer improved resolution and frame rates, along with mouse control and GameChat support. Sometimes, like with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a few Switch 2 exclusive features get thrown into the mix. But in the case of one third-party game that just confirmed an upcoming Switch 2 edition, the list of new features and improvements is honestly impressive. And it’s not a game I expected to see with a Switch 2 upgrade.

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The game in question is Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. Released in 2024, this game supports your fitness goals with motion-control boxing routines. It also happens to be one of the games in my regular rotation, and I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting a Switch 2 edition of this one. And yet, developer Imagineer recently dropped an exciting list of new features that will be included when the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Fitness Boxing 3 arrives worldwide on July 16th.

Fitness Boxing 3 is Getting a Serious Glow-Up with Its New Switch 2 Edition

Courtesy of Imagineer and Nintendo

The @FitBoxingInfo official account recently revealed the upcoming Switch 2 edition of Fitness Boxing 3. Billed as “an even more evolved exercise experience,” this is one of the more robust Switch 2 upgrades I’ve seen since the console dropped last year. It will, of course, include the enhanced graphics we’ve come to expect from a Switch 2 version that makes use of the newer console’s capabilities. It’s the first game that Imagineer will release for the Switch 2, and they’re coming in swinging.

For players looking for more of a challenge, the Switch 2 version will add a new “Boost Up Mode” to the game. This raises the max BPM to 200, offering even more of a cardio workout. In addition, you can ask your Personal Trainer to be a bit tougher on you with “Advanced Judgment Mode.” This setting will require higher punch precision, with more detailed feedback on the timing and speed of your actions. For those looking for greater accessibility, this version of the game will also add a new “Chair Mode” designed for players to box while seated. To see these new features in action, you can check out the Switch 2 edition trailer:

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Along with these new game modes, the Switch 2 edition of Fitness Boxing 3 will add some camera and social features. Players can now use a USB camera to check their own form by adding a video feed to the screen while playing Fitness Boxing 3. The enhanced edition will also make use of GameChat more broadly. Players can take part in 4-player co-op battle mode matches with their friends to see who has the best kickboxing skills.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Fitness Boxing 3 is set to release worldwide on July 16th. It will cost ¥7,678 at full price in Japan, which is roughly $50 USD. Those who already own the Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 edition for ¥1,100, which is around $7 USD. Official U.S. prices have yet to be confirmed and will likely be announced as we get closer to the worldwide release date.

Do you like to play fitness games like this on your Switch or Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!