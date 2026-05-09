PS5 Game Now 100% Free on the PlayStation Store

There is a 2024 PS5 game that is now 100% free on the PlayStation Store that was previously locked behind a purchase, and this is set to be a permanent offer. Unfortunately for PS4 users, there is no PS4 version of the game, so those on the last-gen Sony console can not get in on the action. Meanwhile, those on PS5 Pro will not find any special PS5 Pro support for the game, which is an online first-person shooter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2024, developer and publisher Double Eleven specifically released an online FPS called Blindfire, which was received fairly warmly, but has failed to effectively penetrate the highly competitive online first-person shooter market. As a result, Double Eleven has to end its support of the first-person shooter, but it’s going about it differently than most publishers.

Play video

A Free Gift for PS5 Users

Developer and publisher Double Eleven has specifically announced that rather than sunset its first-person shooter, Blindfire, it is going to keep the game alive. And alongside this, it has released the game’s final update and sworn to keep the servers on indefinitely, noting that the team “refuses” to just bury the game they are very proud of. That said, nothing about the actual game has changed. In other words, this isn’t a transition to a free-to-play model, but rather it’s merely a “free gift.”

“It has been about a year since we stopped active development on the project,” writes Double Eleven. “So why are we talking about it again? Well, we have just released the final update and rebranded the game to Blindfire: Lights Out. We have decided to make it free to play and keep the servers online indefinitely. We are doing this because we believe games are art and they deserve to be preserved. We refuse to bury what we built just because things didn’t go perfectly. We are keeping it alive because we are proud of it. You won’t see adverts or marketing campaigns trying to drag you back in. This is just a gift to those who want to see what we created.”

Is Blindfire worth checking out now that it is free? Well, it has a 3.48 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store after 152 user reviews. For reference, this is a 70 out of 100. And this lines up with its user review score on Steam and Xbox as well. The majority of these reviews are from when the game was a paid experience and before this final update, which is significant. So it is possible that its user review scores will now trend upward. In the meantime, now is likely going to be the best time ever to check it out, as it going free, should see a surge of new players and maximize the playerbase that was already there, which should fade over time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.