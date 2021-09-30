Check Out This Preview of Top Shelf’s Better Place Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Top Shelf Productions, an imprint of IDW Publishing, has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of writer Duane Murray and artist Shawn Daley’s upcoming graphic novel Better Place. Releasing October 19th, Better Place follows Dylan who just moved to a new house, with no friends, and a mother who doesn’t have time for him. Luckily, he has his grandad. Together, they are Red Rocket and Kid Cosmo, who save the universe every day with the pow-er of imagination! But one day, Dylan learns that his grandad is suddenly gone… to a “better place.” Now, Kid Cosmo will have to save the day, all by himself.

You can check out a scene from the graphic novel below, described by the publisher as “a celebration of vintage comic-book imagination and a harsh dose of reality crashing against that fantasy.”

Duane Murray is a writer, actor, and producer who currently lives in Hamilton (Toronto’s Brooklyn!) with his wife, daughter, and cat. He has script consulted and coached actors on several projects for studios and streamers including Warner Brothers, Dreamworks, HBO, and Netflix. He’s produced several award-winning films, including his latest feature Red Rover, which he both co-wrote and produced. As an actor, he has appeared in several film, TV, and stage productions, including the Academy Award-winning Best Picture Spotlight. He’s also the voice of a well-known Canadian bank mascot-penguin. No, seriously. Better Place is his first graphic novel.

Shawn Daley is a Ringo Award-nominated cartoonist and chiptunist from Toronto. Studying audio production and working a number of years in the recording industry, he began to focus on telling stories through comics in 2015 with his debut, TerraQuill Collected. His other published works include Samurai Grandpa and The Bridgebuilder’s Creed.

