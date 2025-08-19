Captain America’s New Team of United Captains Revealed by Chip Zdarsky (Exclusive)

Captain America‘s world continues to grow, in large part, thanks to the work of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. The prolific creators launched a new volume of Captain America and have already delivered twists and turns with the additions they’ve made to Cap’s origin. Most notably, the creation of David Colton, a post-9/11 super soldier who carried the Captain America mantle while Steve Rogers was frozen in ice. We’re only in the opening stages of this Captain America arc, but Chip Zdarsky is giving fans a glimpse at what the future holds, and it includes the introduction of four new global Captains.

ComicBook spoke to Chip Zdarsky about the second arc of Captain America. It begins with December’s Captain America #6 by Zdarsky and guest artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz. After spending time in the past, the story jumps to the present day and features Captain America entering Latveria in the aftermath of One World Under Doom. In a mirror of his first mission to Latveria, Steve Rogers won’t be going alone — he’ll be joined by four Captains representing the United Nations: new characters Captain Kingdom and Captain France, a redesigned Red Widow representing Russia, and a new version of The Star representing China.

Zdarsky spoke about the creation of the United Captains, why they’re allowed to go into Latveria, how Steve Rogers feels about returning to Latveria after his mission with David Colton, and what part David will have to play in this new story arc. We can also exclusively reveal the cover of Captain America #6, as well as Valerio Schiti’s designs for the United Captains.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

ComicBook: This second arc of Captain America brings the action to the present day, but finds Cap returning to Latveria, where he’ll be joined by four UN Captains. If you can, walk us through how you came up with the idea of the United Captains.

Chip Zdarsky: I love the idea of “official” super heroes, ones who work within the system. It felt like there would be some sort of United Nations representatives from the Security Council member countries to deal with situations like Latveria. So, the United Captains came from that idea, a team that isn’t a team, that may have their own agendas.

What can you tell us about their personalities and backgrounds? Are they also super-soldiers, or just heavily-trained soldiers fighting for their respective countries?

All definitely give off super soldier vibes! None have real powers, just enhanced humans like Steve. It’s partly why they’re allowed to go into Latveria at this stage. Superhumans aren’t allowed in thanks to a UN resolution, but “super soldiers” are. Each one has their own agenda and specialties, but a personal favourite is The Star, AKA Captain China, who happens to be a huge fan of Captain America.

I imagine the UN Security Council is sending them to Latveria for cleanup duty post-One World Under Doom. How does Steve Rogers feel about teaming up with these four individuals, especially with his memories of infiltrating Latveria with David Colton fresh on his mind?

Steve doesn’t want to go. He doesn’t want to get involved in the politics of the situation, and is wary of being used like on his first trip into Latveria all those years ago. But people are dying, and Captain America can’t turn his back on them. So, while he’s fine with being given this UN team, he has both eyes open as to what their secret agendas might be.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Speaking of David, we obviously have to keep reading to see how his story in the past plays out. But how will the events of that mission impact what’s taking place in the present day? And will David have any part to play in this new story arc?

Steve’s first Doom encounter weighs heavy on him here. It was, ultimately, a failed mission and now he has to ask himself how far he’s willing to go to ensure that the people of Latveria have democracy. The spectre of what David did and what happened to him hangs over this battle.

To wrap up, I wanted to give you the floor to talk about Valerio Schiti’s designs for the United Captains. Did you offer any notes to help come up with their looks?

My notes were minimal! Valerio is so good at character design I just let him be him. Everything is all new except for our “Captain Russia” which is the Red Widow, who still gets a pretty gorgeous upgrade design from Valerio!

image credit: marvel comics

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6