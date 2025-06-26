Marvel Teases Captain America’s First Mission After Waking From the Ice (Exclusive)

A new era of Marvel’s Captain America comic is about to begin. While Sam Wilson has deservedly gotten the majority of the spotlight as Captain America, that doesn’t mean Steve Rogers isn’t still standing for truth and justice. Marvel is preparing for yet another relaunch of Captain America starring Steve Rogers, and the opening story arc will take readers back in time, shortly after Cap was freed from the ice that kept him in suspended animation. We all know that Captain America would go on to join the Avengers, but now, readers can learn what happened to Cap between waking up and joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Captain America #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti, Frank Martin, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. It finds Steve Rogers in a diner eating a meal while a customer and a waitress discuss how New York is changing. Steve has a brown trench coat hiding his Captain America costume, and a local radio station chats about Tony Stark moving his company away from creating weapons. Suddenly, a policeman’s radio catches Cap’s attention. Shots have been fired, and the subject is on the move.

Outside the diner are some wounded police officers, with one of them telling Cap that the suspect escaped on her motorcycle. She says they’re heading to the U.N. building, but Cap doesn’t know where that is. The police officer then notices who Cap is as he tosses off his trench coat and starts pursuing on another police bike. Cap’s statement about not knowing where the U.N. building is shows that this story takes place sometime after his frozen animation.

The suspect spots Captain America in his rearview mirror and opens fire with a handgun. Cap can tell this person is trained since they can ride and fire at the same time. Cap deflects the bullets with his shield and then ricochets it off a street pole to take them down. That’s when we see the suspect has a bomb strapped to their body as the Captain America #1 preview ends.

Marvel’s Captain America series will feature a new stealth suit, along with Steve Rogers leading a team of Howling Commandos. Artist Valerio Schiti gave fans a look at the stealth suit on social media, along with Captain America’s unused stealth costumes.

“I’ve been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual CAPTAIN AMERICA title feels like a dream!” writer Chip Zdarsky shared. “We’re exploring Cap’s early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I’m pretty excited to get this out there in the world, especially with Valerio and Frank’s amazing art!

“I’ve been approaching this title the way I approached my run on Daredevil, really trying to get in Cap’s head with a grounded, human look at who he is in this new world. Steve Rogers is the best of us, and I want that to come through on every page.”

“Captain America is one of my all-time favorites,” Schiti added. “I’m reuniting with Chip Zdarsky and Frank Martin after the amazing experience of Marvel 2-In-One, and I’m working on a story that strikes the perfect balance between heart, action and entertainment! But the thing that is most exciting and unexpected is that I found myself thinking more and more about Steve Rogers, instead of just Captain America.

“Chip’s script is so clever and compelling that I’m sure readers will be dragged with us inside Steve’s heart and soul. He’s a man that became the living embodiment of truth, justice and freedom. He fought a war against Nazism, ‘died’ in that war, and came back to life to do his duty and fight again. That’s a lot of pressure, and if you do the math, he’s only in this late twenties in the era we’re exploring!”

The description of Captain America #1 reads, “A NEW ERA FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA BEGINS HERE! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren’t so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? Experience the untold tale of Captain America’s first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing new era of CAPTAIN AMERICA!”

Captain America #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the first issue in the comments below!