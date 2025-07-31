Captain America Goes on His First Mission With the Hero Who Replaces Him (Exclusive)

Marvel is rewriting Captain America’s origin story, and it now involves a new hero who stepped in to carry the star-spangled shield in his absence. Fans probably know Captain America‘s story by now: while fighting in World War II, he was frozen in ice, where he stayed until he was awoken in the present day decades later. Due to Marvel’s sliding timeline, the exact timeframe when Steve Rogers awakens changes, but the fundamentals remain the same. What’s going on in the newest volume of Captain America may be the boldest change yet, because someone replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America that fans never knew about until now.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Captain America #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti, Frank Martin, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. It features Steve Rogers going on his first mission with Major David Colton, the man who also took the super-soldier serum to become Captain America after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The two Captain Americas and the new Howling Commandos are heading to Doomstadt, home of Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom, for an extraction mission.

Steve Rogers is still getting the lay of the land after being frozen for decades while the world changed. The one comforting thought is that his original purpose still exists: beating fascists. While Steve wants to throw Doom in prison, David reminds him that it isn’t their mission. They’re only in Doomstadt for extraction, plain and simple. David asks Steve if they’re going to have any problems, and Steve says no. He merely meant that back in his day, if they saw an enemy, they took them out. However, that’s not how things work now.

“It’s still chaos, soldier,” David says. “But the chaos is kept in check… with walls of order spread throughout the world. And we’re the walls.”

David Colton and Steve Rogers then leap out of the army plane, and of course, they’re not wearing parachutes. They lose contact with General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and his team once on the ground, and together with the Howling Commandos, they make their way to the extraction point. Steve begins to question how satellites that follow people’s every moment still fall under the definition of “freedom.” David tells him that America has secret bases scattered across the globe to watch and hold the world accountable, and it’s all thanks to Steve’s efforts in the war.

The preview of Captain America #2 ends with Steve still trying to wrestle with America being a worldwide watchdog, and what looks like a Doombot about to get the drop on David Colton.

“David is a Captain America lost to time, coming to life in a post-9/11 world. And now Steve Rogers, his hero, is back and under David’s command. He’s finally meeting his hero. They say to never meet your heroes,” Zdarsky said. “It’s been really challenging and satisfying working out David’s story and how a modern world and war would affect someone taking on this mantle. It’s been especially satisfying writing Steve, seeing this new world through David’s eyes, and what it means for his journey.”

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: AN UNTOLD ORIGIN! Witness the rise of one of Marvel’s most infamous villains as Captain America comes face to face with DOOM for the FIRST time!” the description of Captain America #2 reads. “This is Latveria like you’ve never seen it before… Also: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos?”

Captain America #2 goes on sale August 6th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!