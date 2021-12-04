Christmas Comes to Riverdale in New “Archie’s Holiday Magic Special” Art (Exclusive)

The holiday season is upon us and just in time for the season of cheer, Archie and his friends in Riverdale are celebrating the holidays as well with an all-new holiday anthology, Archie’s Holiday Magic Special. The one-shot will see Archie struggling to decide who to take to the Snow Ball, but he’ll also get a visit from a spirit guide taking him on an exploration of his past, present, and future. The book features stories by Micol Ostow, Michael Northrop, and J. Torres as well as art from Gretel Lusky, Arielle Jovellanos, and Dan Schoening with colors by Matt Herms and letters from Jack Morelli.

“I’m so thankful for the wonderful talent that collaborated on our second anthology title under our new publishing plan-Micol, Michael, J, Gretel, Arielle, Dan, Matt, and Jack are truly gifted folks who brought these stories to life in ways even better than what we imagined,” Senior Director Editorial at Archie Comics Jamie Rotante said. “It’s not just a holiday book, it’s a truly lovely Archie comic book through-and-through that will be a treat for any reader, young or old.”

One of the things that makes the book extra special, in addition to the classic holiday themes invoked by the Its a Wonderful Life-like adventure Archie goes on, is that the book also sees Riverdale celebrate Hanukkah. It’s that festive inclusivity that Rotante said was both important and beautiful for the holiday season.

“We’re thrilled to not only get to tell a Christmas story, but a Hanukkah one as well,” Rotante said. “Inclusivity is of the utmost importance here at Archie, and we’re so honored to have Micol craft such a beautiful and fun story for the season.”

And, Archie’s Holiday Magic Special has something for every type of Archie fan. By exploring different times of Archie’s life, fans of Little Archie as well as the teen and adult versions of the character will find something to love in the issue.

“Every story in this anthology represents a different era in Archie’s life, and the creative teams that tackled each story nailed that,” Rotante added. “J is the master of Little Archie storytelling and Gretel’s beautiful, animated art perfectly captures the child experience. Micol understands the teen character voices so well that it was a no-brainer to have her handle the present-day Archie story, and Arielle’s lively, fun, and attractive art balances the humor and heart so well. And Michael and Dan nailed the Hallmark Christmas Movie-esque vibe of future Archie, with some laugh-out-loud moments and expressive art. All-in-all this is the perfect gift for any Archie fan in your life.”

Read on to check out exclusive art from the upcoming issue. Archie’s Holiday Magic Special goes on sale December 8th.

Archie’s Holiday Magic Special #1

AN ALL-NEW HOLIDAY ANTHOLOGY PERFECT FOR FANS OF ARCHIE’S MODERN COMIC SERIES!



It’s Christmas Eve in Riverdale, and it’s almost time for the annual Snow Ball, but Archie still can’t choose who should be his date: Betty or Veronica? Has he always been this indecisive? Will he always be? Will his flaws leave him all alone? Everything changes when a spirit guide appears to help him navigate these questions, and explore his past, present, and future in three distinct tales.This heartfelt and humorous holiday tale harkens back to classic holiday stories like It’s a Wonderful Life, mixed with the over-the-top sentimentality of a Hallmark Christmas film.



Script: Micol Ostow, Michael Northrop, J Torres

Art: Gretel Lusky, Arielle Jovellanos, Dan Schoening

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Gretel Lusky

Variant Cover: Gary Erskine

“Home for the Holidaze” 1

“Home for the Holidaze” 2

“It’s a Wonderful Latke” 1

“It’s a Wonderful Latke” 2

“Return to Riverdale” 1

“Return to Riverdale” 2