Preview: A King’s Destiny Possibly Revealed In ‘Clankillers’ #4

Cillian’s has no issue routing the Sinner Clan in Clankillers, but it seems they are aware of something he isn’t, including what he’s destined to become.

Cillian makes his purpose clear in our new preview of Clankillers #4 from AfterShock Comics. In our exclusive preview, Cillian wasted no time in making his point, telling the Sinner Clan that they are up for immediate decomposition. Thing is, they seem to know something he doesn’t, and it might just mean he’s the future king.

That’s a lot to lay at someone’s feet, though to be fair he was about to kill them, so you can’t really blame them.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below as well.

Clankillers #4 / $3.99 / 32 pages / color/ on sale 10.31.18

Writer: Sean Lewis

Artist: Antonio Fuso

Color Artist: Stefano Simeone

Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Cover Artists: Antonio Fuso w/ Stefano Simeone

“Like the demented stepchild of Game of Thrones, Braveheart and Mark Millar’s Kick Ass, CLANKILLERS brings readers into an ancient Ireland filled with clans, mystics, warriors and monsters of epic proportion!

Finola finds herself deep behind enemy lines, while far-off Cillian is building an army to help her. Bonds are tested, and the question of family fidelity comes to a crashing head in the fourth installment.

From writer Sean Lewis (BETROTHED, The Few) and artist Antonio Fuso (James Bond, G.I. Joe) comes a revenge thriller that’s sure to become a fan-favorite.”

If you aren’t familiar with Clankillers, the series revolves around Finola and her friend Cillian. Finola’s father is King Padraig, who is also known as Padraig The Grotesque. The two don’t seem to get along much, and Finola and Cillian end up in the middle of their very own revolution.

You can check out the description for Clankillers #1 below.

“Finola has a problem—her father is losing his mind. All the old king cares about is power…and Finola thinks power is stupid. Finola thinks her vicious older sisters are stupid. Finola thinks the royal court is stupid, and above all she thinks the clans across the country are stupid. So she makes a plan with her good friend Cillian: Let’s kill all the clans. And then, we go for dad.

Filled with countless twist and turns, CLANKILLERS promises to be a wild ride!”

Clankillers #1 is in stores now while Clankillers #4 hits comic stores on October 31st.

