Coheed and Cambria's Amory Wars Finale Is Finally on Its Way

Coheed and Cambria's Amory Wars saga will celebrate its 20th anniversary in the best possible way: by finishing the story. On Tuesday, Boom Studios launched the BackerKit campaign for The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow, the series' climax. While the campaign's launch video (embedded below) teases that "The 20-year saga comes to a close" in No World for Tomorrow, the campaign's summary describes it as the "penultimate" chapter of the saga, meaning there's one more chapter left to go. Perhaps there are plans to bring The Amory Wars prequel story, Year of the Black Rainbow, to comics as well. Alternatively, it may be something else unexpected, given that writer Claudio Sanchez is hinting at a surprise in store in the launch video. Currently, it's unclear.

According to the campaign's page, Boom Studios has partnered with Evil Ink Comics, the comics publisher founded by Sanchez, to create BOOM! Direct Reserve editions of The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow, based on Coheed and Cambria's 2007 album Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow. The story will be offered as a 12-issue comic book series or a three-volume trade paperback collection, shipping all at once in either form with a variety of extras, enhancements, and collectibles depending on the backer's pledge level. The campaign reached its funding goal of $25,000 almost instantly and, within 20 minutes, within the first hour since its launch, had surpassed $300,000. Stretch goals are still to be revealed.

What is Coheed and Cambria's The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow?

The Amory Wars is the sci-fi saga and universe that is the basis for the story told through most of Coheed and Cambria's discography, dating back to the band's 2002 debut studio album Second Stage Turbine Blade. The story is told through lead singer Claudio Sanchez's lyrics. The events described in those lyrics have been shown in greater detail via adaptions into comics based on the albums published over the past 20 years. Though Coheed and Cambria wrapped the main Amory Wars story in 2007 with the release of the No World for Tomorrow album, the band returned to the concept with the prequel album Year of the Black Rainbow in 2010. They also set the two-part The Afterman album in the same universe as The Amory Wars, then began the Vaxis quintet, which continues The Amory Wars story, with the 2018 album Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, followed by Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind in 2022.

Sanchez offered an update on the comic adaptation of The Amory Wars while speaking to ComiicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July, teasing what would become this BackerKit project. "At the moment, we're illustrating the follow-up to Good Apollo [Volume] One: Fear Through the Eyes of Madness," Sanchez said. "We're doing No World for Tomorrow right now. It's a 12-issue maxiseries We're about a few issues, in terms of the illustrations. The scripts are finished. So yeah, we are working on it. Amory Wars is always at the forefront. It is the nucleus of all the things I do in comics, so it's always there."

The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow sees Sanchez co-writing with his wife, Chondra Echert. The campaign does not name an artist, though some placeholder cover images list Rags Morales as returning, having previously drawn the adaptation's most recent volume, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness. However, other placeholder covers list the artist as "TBA."

The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow campaign will be live for the next 30 days. Shipping is expected to go out in two waves, the first in December 2024 and the second in December 2025.