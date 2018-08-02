Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/13/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Plastic Man #1, Thor #1, and Nancy Drew #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

BATMAN PRELUDE TO THE WEDDING BATGIRL VS RIDDLER #1

If you aren’t reading Batman Prelude to the Wedding, you need to. The third in the series, Batgirl vs. Riddler is, like Robin vs. Ra’s Al Ghul and Nightwing vs. Hush, excellent. However, Tim Seely somehow manages to outdo himself with this installment. While he tells a story nearly entirely through Riddler’s cryptic, recorded riddles leading Batgirl on a demented treasure hunt of sorts to find innocent bystanders before they die there’s a story beneath the story — one about Batgirl’s own life and loneliness. Having the villains reveal the subtle weaknesses of the heroes is the hallmark of this series, but Seely does it so brilliantly with Batgirl and Riddler that the emotional climax is one that will cause even the reader’s adrenaline to surge. I’m starting to feel like a broken record, but this is another perfect issue. How will Seely possibly top himself with Red Hood vs. Anarky coming up next? — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #982

A new creative team puts Batman back in the spotlight of Detective Comics, and they’re getting off to an awfully good start. Michael Moreci’s tale is much more self-contained than past storylines, which is a perfect avenue to take after such a lengthy and excellent run from James Tynion IV. Artist Sebastian Fiumara provides the perfect morose visual accompaniment to this hunt for hope, and couldn’t be better suited for this villain. It looks like there’s still plenty of life in the Dark Knight. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ETERNITY GIRL #4

Artist Sonny Liew got a chance to go wild in this month’s issue of Eternity Girl. Writer Mags Visaggio used the opportunity of a flashback/expository issue to experiment with form and layout, turning what could easily have been the series’ most standard issue into something wild. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #48

If you had told me “Flash War” wasn’t going to be this good I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but never have I been so happy to be proven wrong. The second chapter is even more compelling than the first, as Joshua Williamson completely sells you on Wally’s motivations without completely vilifying Barry. Heck, he even made Zoom into a somewhat empathetic figure, and that’s not an easy feat. Howard Porter and Hi-Fi’s lively visuals don’t disappoint either, and the more we get of the Renegades the better. As long as the book can continue to hit the emotional notes without hamfisting it, there are few DC books we are looking forward to more than The Flash. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #46

The inevitable build towards a Green Lantern Corps/Darkstar war takes a slight detour as three of Earth’s Green Lanterns find themselves in prisons of their own making. Guy Gardner takes the main spotlight in this issue, and I enjoyed the exploration of Guy’s past as an abused child, even though the confrontation felt a bit cliche. The highlight of this issue is Clayton Henry’s art and Peter Pantazis’s colors. The book has suffered from some really inconsistent art choices over the last few months, but Henry is one of the stronger artists to work on the series. His art meshes well with Pantazis’ color work, giving the book a bright and unmuddied look that works well with the colorful characters (pun intended) in the series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAWKMAN #1

Spinning out of the pages of Dark Nights: Metal, Carter Hall is the headliner in his own titular series once again, and it seems darker days could be ahead for the greater DC Universe. Through the first book in his new ongoing series – courtesy of writer Rob Venditti and artist Bryan Hitch – we find Carter on a mission to discover more about his past, a storyline that Hawkman fans can agree has been missing for quite some time. Although being reincarnated throughout time has long been part of the Hawkman mythos, DC makes a tweak to the character’s origin, revealing that in addition to being reincarnated through time, he’s also been reincarnated through space, a move that should add plenty of depth to the character as the series progresses. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL MEN #3

Three issues in, and it’s still a little hard to tell exactly what to expect with The Immortal Men. This installment mainly serves as a sort of connective issue, properly introducing certain high concepts and characters to both Cayden Park and the audience, while still leaving quite a lot vague. The execution of that wavers a little bit, going from being charming to feeling a bit like a Matrix ripoff. From there, the issues continues to be a tiny bit disjointed, but Friend’s art is so interested to look like, and there is enough in the issue’s plotlines, for readers to find something to stay interested in. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

MAN OF STEEL #3

The third issue of Brian Michael Bendis’ The Man of Steel brings in artist Ryan Sook, whose exceptional work grounds the issue. Our criticism from last week — that the series can’t seem to find its momentum — is starting to wane, as the book seems to be finally ramping up to to something. And the Lois-and-Jon arc… well, it continues to frustratingly stagnate. Decompressed storytelling is what it is, but even if it reads marginally better in the trade, spending literally one page at a time on Jason Fabok’s Lois-and-Jon-getting-kidnapped scene is just… exhausting. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

MISTER MIRACLE #9

Tom King and Mitch Gerads draw on their creative strengths to pull off what’s probably the best issue of the Mister Miracle maxi-series. King and Gerads’ books are usually filled with a subtle and almost dour kind of humor. When used right, this humor acts as a sort of gallows humor, a way to enhance the hopelessness or seriousness of whatever situation King and Gerads have put the characters in. In Mister Miracle #9, the humor serves a second purpose: to enhance the unexpected shock and gut punch of the last page. King and Gerads let the readers enjoy the absurdity of reading almost two full pages of pee falling down a deep pit or seeing Kalibak put on his ridiculous reading glasses, and then masterfully pulls out the carpet out from under them when we see Darkseid’s final move against Mister Miracle and Barda. It’s a great last page, and a brilliant twist that sets up an impossible choice that will drive the third act of the series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEW SUPER MAN & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE OF CHINA #24

The final issue of this series manages to leave plenty of possibilities and optimism for the future. Rather than resolving dangling plot threads to quickly, it delivers one final adventure focused on the excellence of the present. While the dialogue goes into explanation overdrive in one or two moments, the overall effect combined with some excellent new designs for the characters make it a fulfilling experience. This version of the Justice League has provided readers with a great series and the ending is about as good as anyone could hope for. It will be a pity if there are no future miniseries or other comics to follow up on this new frontier at DC Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PLASTIC MAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Plastic Man has a long history of pushing the boundaries in superhero comics, both literally and figuratively. From the original Police Comics strips penned by Jack Cole to Kyle Baker’s incredible run more than 60 years later, Plastic Man has set a high bar for cartooning and outside-the-box thinking at DC Comics and Quality Comics before it. His shapeshifting abilities allow artists to experiment with everything from form to layouts, while his non sequitur thought process eschews the standard storytelling tropes of superhero comics. He is a character packed with possibilities, which is what makes this mundane and familiar first issue far more disappointing than it would be otherwise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #23

If you thought Bizarro’s predicament was heartbreaking last issue, prepare to be emotionally destroyed in Red Hood and the Outlaws #23. The issue reveals that much of what Jason Todd thought he knew about his father was wrong. This discovery isn’t just difficult for the reader. It’s devastating for Jason, too, but Scott Lobdell isn’t just punching people in the gut repeatedly for no reason. Turns out there may be far more to the story of Willis Todd, and it’s only getting started. Overall the issue, is well-paced, well-told, and brilliantly layered — assuming you can read it through the tears. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #26

Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Tom Mandrake explore the fallout from last issue’s game-changing tragedy, and ramp up the next chapter in the series. Mandrake’s art is a little stiff for a series that has been so fluid and kinetic all along, but he is a great draftsman with strong storytelling, so ultimately it is not bad at all; it just doesn’t feel like Scooby Apocalypse. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #5

Sideways has been good for most of its run, but issue #5 is the time when it (finally) makes the leap into something even better. Taking notes from some of the best Spider-Man works, Sideways takes a long look at the world of a super-powered teenager, and how it affects every aspect of their life. While Derek’s story is certainly great, the villain is what elevates this story to another level. The personification of online trolls has been done in the past, but never with this sort of intelligence or accuracy. The Showman, as he’s called, gets everyone around him up in arms, and thrives off of their collective hatred, which really sums up some of the more toxic fandom groups on the Internet. The issue also takes a leap in terms of building the greater world that Derek has found himself a part of, an aspect that his story desperately needed. This is the best issue of Sideways to date, and, if it’s a sign of what’s to come, the series is only going to continue getting better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3

SUICIDE SQUAD #43

Batman may be one of my all-time favorite characters, but there are times when even I think that his holier-than-thou need to play everything on hard setting wears think. Suicide Squad #43 is one of those times and, unfortunately, that leads this whole issue to feel over played and unnecessary. Whereas the previous issue had a good balance, this one just feels top heavy, with Batman insisting that he needs to teach Deadshot about being a father. While the whole book feels like a lot of exposition, there is a great moment when Deadshot calls Batman out on his crap. That moment alone makes reading the issue worth it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS SPECIAL #1

Writer Dan Abnett launches into the next era in Titans history in an issue that teams an army of artists including Sergio Davila, Vicente Cifuentes, Brent Peepes, Matt Santarelli, Brian Ching, Nicola Scott, Max Raynor, and Ben Oliver. The story is solid, but a little uneventful, and primarily follows Nightwing, which feels a bit like it defeats the purpose of it being a team book. The art is, of course, uneven with that many contributors, although everyone involved is better-than-average for a mainstream superhero book. The downside? As with most jam issues, sometimes the differences from page to page can be jarring and difficult to adjust to before the next change hits again. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILDSTORM MICHAEL CRAY #8

A visceral and revealing entry to the current Michael Cray saga, issue #8 is one big juxtaposition. Action is intercut with exposition. Heroic answers are splashed alongside villainous reveals. Michael Cray’s inner struggle is pitted against salvation. It’s the most exciting entry to the adventure yet. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #48

After months of hype, Wonder Woman reveals the Dark Gods, and they are a disappointment. Both the concepts and designs are those of villains made to be forgotten after a single appearance, napkin ideas for a deadline. They start a fight and then the fight ends for inexplicable reasons. Meanwhile, every obvious trope, guest star, and plot hole is lampshaded into oblivion by dialogue. It seems that this run on Wonder Woman has become aware of its own problems and decided to embrace them. The only substantial upside to the appearance of the Dark Gods is their signaling that the end is near. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

DEADPOOL ASSASSIN #1

If you like your Deadpool stories with way more butt-kicking than jokes and quips, then this is the series for you. This inaugural issue sees Wade track down two groups of mercenaries, and it’s clear that they’ll put up a pretty bloody fight. There’s quite a bit of that trademark Deadpool humor — namely, an Iron Fist joke that warrants a chuckle — but this issue lacks a bit of the spark of the main Deadpool series. And while the story has a pretty cinematic quality to it, there are moments that honestly feel a bit dated. Bagley’s art does play into that sentiment a little bit, but there are some panels that will surely delight hardcore fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

DOMINO #3

Domino does not trust easily, and so breaking that trust is as meaningful as anything else. The flashbacks in this issue appear to be building to something that isn’t quite yet in view, but the number of surprises — including the final, full-page reveal — make this a must-have purchase this week. Only one book made me gasp out loud this week, and it was Domino #3. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXILES #4

Exiles makes the most of its current time displacement by reimagining a particularly fraught moment in history with some spectacular heroism and touches of classic Silver Age Marvel stories. The story remains relentless as well with yet another alternate reality adventure introduced and resolved in seemingly record time. Yet the amount of action and exposition carried by dialogue slows that compressed pacing too much for it to be refreshing. In spite of a wonderful seafaring spread with multiple tracked forms, Javier Rodriguez’s work struggles to emerge from beneath so many speech balloons. The ideas and artwork are great, but suffer from unfortunately excessive writing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #2

Like the first issue, Adamantium Agenda feels like an unnecessary addition to the mostly-unnecessary Hunt for Wolverine saga. However, unlike its predecessor, this issue moved fairly quickly, and had some solid dialogue between its characters, particularly in the extended flashback that started the issue. The whole issue is paced well, but it doesn’t exactly have anything to say about its characters or plot, which would make for a serious let down if not for the inclusion of a fantastic character on the final page. All-in-all, it’s a fine book that you won’t be mad you spent time reading, but don’t expect anything too spectacular. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN DARKHAWK #2

If you come away from Darkhawk #2 with anything, it should be that Deaths Head makes everything better. Never thought I’d say that, but here we are. The good news is there’s plenty more to love. Miranda caring for Chris feels genuine, and speaking of Chris he’s never really been more likable. Chris Sims and Chad Bowers also manage to add more layers to the Raptor backstory, including a possibly game-changing link to the Phoenix Force. Gang Hyuk Lim provides some stellar art on the action front, especially when Darkhawk is in full gear, but some of the out of costume bits are a tad underwhelming. Overall though we’re happy Darkhawk is back in the forefront, and so far he’s making the most of it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL RISING ALPHA #1

When you flip through the Free Comic Book Day primer for this new series, or look at the cover art on its own, you may think it’s a juvenile story for young women, much like DC’s Superhero Girls. But Marvel Rising is proving to be so much more. This first issue really dives in to the character of both Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel, giving them stories and a relationship that readers can really invest in. Both are such a joy to read, and the artwork does them each justice in their own unique way. Female empowerment is at an all time high in Marvel Rising, not only because the heroes are women, but because they consistently look to one another for help and answers, and because the issue creates a truly complicated villain who’s fall from grace at the hands of awful men is such a profound and heartbreaking story that feels so completely necessary in today’s comic landscape. Marvel Rising is much more than just a fun action series, and you should get on board as soon as possible. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL #1

This single issue encapsulates the essential tragedy of Doctor Doom, linking it from the very origins of his rivalry to the fallout of Secret Wars. It is a tragedy so well framed that longtime fans of the FF should leave the issue nearby to return to it often in the months to come. Declan Shalvey’s depictions of these characters is iconic. He offers a variety of takes on Reed Richards that make readers wish this was more than a single appearance by the artist, but its his spin on Doom that will make hearts really race. The only downfall of this issue is the intricate weave of continuity throughout its story. Without understanding the events of classic Fantastic Four tales, Hickman’s run on the series, and Secret Wars, the tragedy is not apparent. For those that are dedicated to these stories though, this is one potent annual. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

NEW MUTANTS DEAD SOULS #4

It’s hard to say too much about New Mutants: Dead Souls #4 without spoiling the issue, so let’s just say that it is the cleverest issue of the series so far. Matthew Rosenberg and Adam Gorham use mood and tone to subtly manipulate the pace and level of urgency in the story. Rosenberg has really honed in on these characters’ voices and Gorham shows a some versatility in his artwork. This series just keeps getting better. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #41

If you’ve followed my reviews, you know that I haven’t loved everything Old Man Logan has been doing over the last few months. However, issue #41 is the first that I’ve felt truly understands what this character can be, and it’s immediately better than any other issue of Brisson’s run. Long story short, Kraven the Hunter decides he wants to kill Logan. So, logically, he drops the titular character in the middle of the Savage Land and embarks on a Most Dangerous Game-esque story, hunting Logan through a prehistoric playground. There isn’t any deep meaning or underlying agenda with this book, and that’s why it works so well. This is nothing more than a roller coaster ride with two of Marvel’s more ridiculous personalities, and it’s an enormously run read because of that. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #305

The time-travelling story finally wraps up in a fraught finale with one big action set piece and plenty of cameos. There’s an inherent messiness to this conclusion as the battle for justice on a very different Earth will have to continue down its own route. That’s also the point, and one that is well made, as responsibility is shown to be something that is not always tied to the right decisions. Adam Kubert’s artistic contributions to the series look their best when cast in these deep shadows and busy moments; his version of Norman Osborn is particularly menacing throughout. While the best moments of this story arc came early, it still manages to end on a high note. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER #226

In the shadow of Secret Empire, writer Matt Rosenberg decided to give Frank Castle nuclear-level weaponry, and it’s gone about the way you expect. Rosenberg – and artist Stefano Landini – really hit their post-Secret Wars stride with Frank within the pages of The Punisher #226. The murderous anti-hero suddenly loses the armor formerly belonging to War Machine and we’re left to wonder if Frank is still the man he was before he got control of the armor. Combine that with some unexpected help towards the end and The Punisher #226 is a solid read any Castle fan will enjoy. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUICKSILVER NO SURRENDER #2

This miniseries traps readers with a single narrator exploring a world in which he is the only moving object. What sounds like it ought to be a nightmare after longer than one issue has found a unique charm in its mystery plotting. While Quicksilver’s reminiscing about his own life can tarry at times, his charm and sense of humor is so genuine as to win readers back every few pages. The mystery itself is one that plays perfectly on both character and the unknown, with a fantastic use of color in conveying its constant threat. This premise works far better than many might have imagined, and it will be too long a wait for the third issue and more of Mr. Dibbles. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHIELD #6

The long-anticipated finale to Jonathan Hickman and Dustin Weaver’s SHIELD does not disappoint, either as the kind of dense blend of high concept ideas and genre fiction that Hickman is known for or as showcase for Weaver’s considerable artistic talents. The only nitpick would be that some of Todd Klein’s captions for Michelangelo are a bit hard to read. The bigger picture is that Hickman and Weaver have crafted a brilliant Marvel epic that begs to be re-read as much for its depth as to simply steal another glance at Weaver’s artwork. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #34

Spider-Man/Deadpool‘s time-travel shenanigans continue as the present-day Deadpool ends up in a terrible future of his own making. While this issue contain the typical non-stop action as “young” Deadpool and “old” Spider-Man tried to stop a never-ending army of LMDs, I felt this issue was very heavy on the dialogue, as Deadpool tried to work out his feelings of self-loathing. It was a bit odd to see an angsty Deadpool, but it did make sense in context of the story arc. The detour into the future felt unnecessary, especially due to the weird juxtaposition of Deadpool and Spider-Man having a heart to heart while carving up Deadpool robots, but I’m willing to see how it plays into the storyline wrapping up in the coming issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #17

After exploiting an instinctive Order 66 command on former Clone Troopers to buy him some time, Jedi Knight Ferren Barr sees an opportunity to escape the Inquisitors’ clutches and allow his Jedi disciple to seek more Jedi survivors. This obfuscation doesn’t last long, as Vader manages to confront Barr, which results in a shocking revelation for the Jedi’s motives. Meanwhile, Tarkin’s onslaught of Mon Cala heightens, leaving the planet in ruins, though the Mon Calamari discover this was all part of Barr’s plan. Compared to other bouts with Jedi in earlier issues, Vader’s conflict with Barr felt the most fulfilling, as it offered readers not only compelling action but some surprising turns of events. The Mon Calamari were never given their proper due in the live-action films, with this arc helping explain more about their motivations and why they are valued so highly in the Rebel Alliance. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS THRAWN #5

The penultimate issue of Thrawn has a lot of ground to cover, resulting in a narrative-heavy installment. Thrawn shows Commander Vanto that he’s willing to put his trusted ally in harm’s way if it means settling personal vendettas which, understandably, doesn’t sit well with Vanto. A fellow Imperial plants the seeds of betrayal in Vanto’s ear, which is aided by Thrawn’s willingness to confront his rival Nightswan in an unlikely fashion. This installment was another dense issue, depicting all of the important pieces moving into place for what is sure to be a shocking and exciting confrontation. While this chapter might not be as fulfilling as others, it’s evident that the stage is being set for a compelling conflict. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

When looking back across the entirety of Aaron’s run so far, it is possible to see the cycles of the superhero genre in comics. Changes are never permanent and stories follow a dramatic curve fluctuating without end. Yet it is difficult to resent these mechanisms when so well deployed by Aaron and his newest collaborators. They play upon the past beautifully, making the history matter to the present, and avoid any hard restarts. While this newest iteration of Thor offers a wonderful introduction, it also provides one that honors its history. It feels both a part of the whole and a great new beginning to build upon. This is how legends are made. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #33

If you assumed that Unbeatable Squirrel Girl couldn’t get more charming, you have delightfully been proven wrong. Picking up from last issue, Squirrel Girl, Kraven, and her merry band of heroes work their way through a series of increasingly difficult traps, but writer Ryan North never loses sight of the book’s biggest strength, its quirky cast of characters. This book is just fun at its purest, and having Kraven along spices things up just enough to keep things unpredictable. Derek Charm and Rico Renzi delivered some on-point visuals as well, adding up to a book that makes it really hard not to smile. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #2

Two issues in, Venom continues to be one of the best Marvel comics on the shelf. Cates and Stegman continue to peel back the curtain on the history of Symbiotes, unveiling secret after secret, and teaching us that evil comes in all shapes and sizes. The creative pairing is truly a match made in heaven, as Stegman’s style seems like the only way to actually bring the wonderfully twisted mind of Donny Cates to the page. Together, this duo hits on every note, and delivers an Eddie Brock story that grows more captivating with each and every page; something that I don’t think any other Venom series can boast. This book is wild as hell and I love every second of it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #29

It is fitting that the villainous alien creatures called Poisons latch on their victims and refuse to let go until the host is completely transformed and had its own agency removed because that feels like what the Poisons have done to X-Men Blue since the Poison-X crossover with Venom. The original X-Men are at least back in this issue, but they’re still dealing with this Poisons mess, and it feels like a hijacking of the series rather than a natural next step in what Cullen Bunn had been building previously. The serviceable but not particularly memorable artwork does little to elevate the material. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME COMICS #24

In true Adventure Time fashion, this issue skirts the line between charming, juvenile, and utterly ridiculous. The story sees Jake and Finn on a breakfast-fueled adventure, which takes them on a weird, but delightful, western journey. At moments, that Jenkins’ plot and Sun’s art is almost too simple, but there’s still plenty of room for weird and wonderful fun. You’ll find yourself chuckling and smiling at more panels than you would probably expect to. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #10

Demon dogs, dinosaurs, and time travel — Bloodshot Salvation #10 has the ingredients for a book to be packed chalk full of action. Though we continue to follow Ray Garrison’s mission into the future to ensure his daughter back home remains safe, the subplot in the current timeline back home felt a bit disjointed and all over the place. Writer Jeff Lemire and artist Doug Braithwaite — who happens to join the Salvation creative team this issue — have created an intriguing character in Jessie. Should the team manage to flesh out Jessie’s introductory story arc in due time, they may have something special on their hands. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSTRIKE #0

The original Bloodstrike series served as an X-Force analogue for Image Comics, back in the time of the Big Seven when they would put their twist on many Marvel properties they helped shepherd in the early ’90s. Bloodstrike relied on pastiches and familiarity with the inspiring concepts, but master cartoonist Michel Fiffe uses these concepts and breathes new life by exploring their origins with visceral, debilitating violence. Fiffe’s best known for his work on Copra, a similar “remix” of Suicide Squad characters and concepts that tends to be better than anything DC Comics has published since the original John Ostrander series. Having Rob Liefeld give him the keys to the kingdom allows Fiffe to get to the heart of what made the original X-Force series work, while appealing to the violent thirsts that resonates with modern superhero comic readers. One doesn’t have to be familiar with the old Bloodstrike series, though it does fill in some gaps and answer some lingering questions. Instead, Bloodstrike Brutalists serves as a great intro to some timeless superhero concepts and archetypes that any Marvel or DC purist would love to read. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #7

Hellboy is back, but that’s no clear cause for hope. A war is still being waged and his return fits into the small reprieves scattered throughout the relentless work of fighting hell on Earth. Following the massive revelation of #6, this issue does a good job or reestablishing a status quo. Every moment reminds readers who the protagonists are and what roles they play. There’s also a potent dream- (or nightmare-) like element found in inset panels and alternating landscapes. Even without any major shifts in momentum, each new sequence reminds readers that the centre cannot hold. The result is a great example of how consistency and tension can carry story just as well as big events. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BY NIGHT #1

By Night gets things off to an equally weird and delightful start. The issue introduces you to Jane and Heather, two estranged friends who get sucked into an unusual mystery. Allison’s dialogue pops with spunk and humor, with heartfelt moments balanced out by jokes about clip art. And Larsen’s art brings the colorful, cartoony world of the series to life in a perfect way, bringing new viewers in without overwhelming them. The end result is a bit of a sleeper hit, which will hopefully take you by surprise in plenty of ways. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CODA #2

Mad Max meets Lord of the Rings in this post-apocalyptic fantasy tale from BOOM! Studios. After reading the first issue of BOOM’s new hit, it was quite a lot to take in. Creators Simon Spurrier and Matias Bergara have crafted this beautiful fantasy world and many of the questions raised by the end of the first issue found their answer in book number two. Hum – the nameless bard-turned-paladin… briefly, that is — is relatable as all get out. His journey, the one that mirrors the “would you steal bread to feed your family” debate from Philosophy 101, and the people he meets on it are enjoyable. The worldbuilding in just two short issues is incredible and Bergara’s art matches the world they’ve built to a T. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

COPPERHEAD #19

Copperhead is a pretty good sci-fi comic that’s let down by its art style. Copperhead follows small-town sheriff Clara Bronson in a mining town on a frontier planet. As Bronson and her partner struggle with racial tensions and random attacks by the planet’s native creatures, a shady mining operation digs up a vein of ore that could create even bigger problems for the small town. While I enjoyed Scott Godlewski and Jay Faerber’s plot and dialogue, I thought that Godlewski’s artwork was rather bland, largely due to Ron Riley’s coloring choices. While Image doesn’t have a “house style,” it seems that more and more of their comics are turning to a sort of watered-down and boring coloring style. I suppose that in Copperhead‘s case, the coloring is supposed to establish the gritty feel for the city, but when everyone uses the exact same palette, it makes it hard to differentiate between art styles and series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DRY COUNTY #4

Dry County continues to spin its wheels, which is kind of hard to admit because Rich Tomasso is usually an amazing storyteller when it comes to crime stories. Whereas Dark Corridor loaded revelations and pealed back new layers in every issue, Dry County is playing a long game where all the pieces are being laid out before they finally come together. Unfortunately, the characters aren’t that compelling. The kidnapped girlfriend wasn’t significantly important to the story until she was taken at the end of the first issue, and now the need to find her has all but subsided except the story dictates that we want to see her back. But I don’t really care about it anymore. And as the story has waned on, I don’t really care about the main character either. Tomasso’s layouts are strong, his color work is fantastic, the action flows and carries the momentum all the way through. There are some intriguing moments, like how a writer and cartoonist utilizes his position at the local newspaper to sneak hidden messages in the funny pages. But all in all, this isn’t a story I find myself needing to read. I hope the resolution smacks me in the face, because at this point I’m wondering why I continue to pick up the issues. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

I HATE FAIRYLAND #19

Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland is bonkers even as it marches towards the end and that might be what works best about the book. Duncan Dragon and Larry manage to get Gertrude to agree to face of with Dark Cloudia, but they keep a significant detail from her. One of the great themes of this title is that below a bright and colorful fantasy world there’s the darkness of the real world and this issue is no different. Watching Gertrude go from enraged to terrified upon finding out the real reason Larry and Duncan sought her out feels so real that even the bright acid trip that is the fantastic art can’t diminish. The end is coming. And it’s going to be insane. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

KICK-ASS #5

There’s not a single crime cliché this volume of Kick-Ass has yet to fall in love with. From the introduction of a new villain to hostage taking, every moment of this issue has been written before and written better. Things move quickly, not due to careful plotting or cumulative effects, but because it’s the penultimate issue and a device is required to structure the finale. The story is pushed along in the most rote manner possible without an ounce of anything resembling excitement. Even Romita’s artwork lacks opportunities to deliver any notable action. If being boring wasn’t enough, the issue also reminds us that the new series central antagonist is a man named Hoops whose sole character attribute is liking basketball; that’s insulting. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

MAGIC ORDER #1

This comic confuses maturity with the items that require a mature readers label. It throws out mentions of sex, drugs, and cursing like a middle school student trying too hard to impress their friend. The result is a grimy veneer over a skeletal plot. The family structure and secret society that form the faltering heart of this story are barely there, functioning more like excuses for a second issue than real enticement. Olivier Coipel’s art still packs a punch though, with both imaginative constructions of spells and a few emotional panels that rise above the poor context. Without his illustrations, there is a real question as to who would want to adapt this to television. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MECH CADET YU #9

Mech Cadet Yu #9 is a fast-paced story, where writer Greg Pak manages to hide the exposotion inside of scenes that are cutting rapidly back and forth with space battle set pieces. Maybe more than any single issue since the start of the series, this captures the spirit of a high-action animated series for kids that seems to be Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa’s bar for success with the series. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

MONSTRESS #17

There really is only one thing I can say about Monstress (other than how Sana Takeda’s art continues to take my breath away each issue) and that is that I truly wish this were a graphic novel and not individual issues. Having to wait for each part of the story interrupts the momentum of this complex and beautifully woven tale and by the time you get back into the story, the issue has come to a close and you have to wait yet again to find out what happens next. Admittedly, issue 17 is coming off of what may have been the best issue of the series to date and things are really starting to get interesting for Maika, but I can’t help but wonder if Monstress is a story better told all in one sitting and rather than episodic chunks. This part of the story at least, is done a disservice by having to wait for more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

NANCY DREW #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Nancy Drew #1 is even more of a spunky, feminist delight than you might expect. Bringing Nancy and her world into the 21st century is certainly no easy task, but Thompson, St-Onge, and company have absolutely hit the mark with this debut issue. Some “purists” will probably find a way to scoff at or dismiss the series, but there’s just too much here for new and old fans alike to enjoy. Between the intriguing mystery, the delightful character designs, and the series’ entire ambiance, fans will surely find a reason to add this to the top of their pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

OBLIVION SONG #4

This series is not dragging its feet as the mysteries grow and inevitable encounters occur much more quickly than expected. Even as plot threads and future concepts are being added, the story itself moves so quickly that it is difficult to be distracted by these turning gears. The feel of this monstrous world shifts with perspective as well. What began as horror movie monsters are shown in a new light by those who coexist with them. With so much development and momentum, it’s difficult to know what to expect next and that’s what makes Oblivion Song one of the most enjoyable new Image Comics series of 2018. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROXIMA CENTAURI #1

Farel Dalrymple’s Proxima Centauri is a natural extension of The Wrenchies and shares many of the same traits. The prequel tale of young Sherwood obeys the same rules of dream logic and moves at the same leisurely pace as The Wrenchies. Sherwood himself is an immature and grating protagonist, but that is by design, bundling up all of the most off-putting aspects of youth into a single character. Dalrymple’s artwork is absolutely masterful and frequently drifts away from modern mainstream comic book storytelling conventions, even abandoning panel layouts entirely to create engrossing single pages that contain the story within the art itself. Proxima Centauri‘s visuals are some of the best in comics and they depict a fascinating world, though the wandering narrative may be an acquired taste. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RESIDENT ALIEN #3

This midpoint is almost entirely exposition, the telling and reading of another’s story set within a small New York City apartment. Yet it presents that story in such a fashion as to make it almost as engaging for readers as it is for Harry. That comes from the small touches, a pointed earlobe, a glimpse of two new lovers in bed, that all make the narrative deeply human. Humanity even extends to the greater science-fiction tale being told as Goliath’s story mirrors that of aliens in space and here on Earth. It’s a small issue, but one that reads as personal and moving in the best sort of way. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROSE #12

Plot lines are delightfully converging in Rose #12, and it’s all building to one heck of a showdown. The cast is starting to really come together, and writer Meredith Finch delivers just the right amount of tension in the mix to keep things interesting. There’s a part of me that feels some conversations are a bit decompressed, but then again those pages do help solidify Rose and Simon’s friendship, so it’s hard to justify getting rid of them. On the visuals front, Ig Guara’s pencils and Triona Farrell’s colors are as captivating as ever, and to sum it all up, issue #13 can’t get here fast enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

STELLAR #1

Bret Blevins makes his return to the comics industry in stunning fashion in Stellar #1. Blevins seems to be drawing on heavy inspiration from European comics in rendering post-apocalyptic alien landscape where Stellar is set, which is littered with the corpses of myriad hulking corpses of strange and different alien beings. These are backgrounds readers are going to want to dwell on. Blevins and writer Joe Keatinge start the story what feels like somewhere in the middle, using much of the first issue to backfill what has come before and to do some worldbuilding. It’s good stuff, though the issue’s end seems a bit rushed, as though there was a worry that they may be losing readers’ attention and wanted to include a last-minute promise of a big fight to come. The first issue may not quite stick the landing, but Stellar is beautiful and promises a world of possibility to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOMB RAIDER INFERNO #1

While Tomb Raider: Inferno #1 is billed as a first issue, it’s actually the continuation of a storyline from past Dark Horse Lara Croft comics. Set in Lara Croft’s early days as an adventurer, the comic follows Croft as she attempts to enter the Tomb of Eden, a prehistoric site said to be the resting place of God. Croft’s father ran afoul of “Trinity,” an organization protecting the tomb, and Croft is out for revenge. This is a pretty action-packed comic that feels a lot like a Tomb Raider video game, in all the best and worst possible ways. Lara rather stupidly stumbles into an obvious trap and there’s not a really good reason for it other than “to advance the plot.” I think the Tomb of Eden hook shows promise, and I like that the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise is still leaning into some of the more fantastic elements of the tombs Lara likes to explore. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEATHERMAN #1

There are plenty of reasons to read about an anti-hero, but The Weatherman #1 cannot find a single one. The “hero” of this series landed on the wrong side of #MeToo as his antics illustrate despicable workplace behaviors that diminish women and illustrate too many reasons for his termination. There’s no psychological complexity to his life either; the only reason to feel sympathy is a gratuitous murder of the one character with any positive attributes. Even the core mystery is sketchy and the action sequences lack the cause-and-effect relationships to forget how offensive everything surrounding them are. Someone should have asked why this story needed to be told, but here we are. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #6

We finally get a look at the new Witchblade armor in all of its glory in the newest issue of the series, although its abilities and purpose are still a bit of a mystery. This series’ strength isn’t in the action sequences (honestly, the fight scenes are largely underwhelming) but in the strong characterization of Alex Underwood and her supporting cast. She feels like a real person, with real demons and vulnerabilities. Even her hero complex is well explained compared to many of today’s superheroes. The last page twist is also pretty solid, as it seems to tie in the book’s supernatural elements to Underwood’s very grounded past. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5