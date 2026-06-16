KPop Demon Hunters Gets A New Game (And It’s Probably Going To Be A Bestseller)

In five days’ time, it will be the one-year anniversary of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, and to celebrate, the hit film will be making a limited-time return to theaters. That’s not all though, as there is an army of toys and action figures on the way, and the franchise is also making an impact on the world of gaming. Now a new KPop Demon Hunters game has been revealed, and after seeing the details, it’s probably going to be a bestseller.

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A few weeks ago, there was a tease of a new game announcement related to the KPop Demon Hunters franchise, and we finally have the details. The new game is titled KPop Demon Hunters: Battle for the Spotlight, and it’s a part of Z-Man Games’ immensely successful Love Letter series. In Battle for the Spotlight, two teams will battle for either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys, and your actions as well as the abilities of your favorite characters will dictate whether or not you protect the Honmooon or succeed in demolishing it. The game hits in October of this year.

Everything We Know About KPop Demon Hunters: Battle for the Spotlight (And What Is Love Letter?)

In KPop Demon Hunters: Battle for the Spotlight, 2 to 8 players will throw in with either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys and support them throughout their performance. You’ll draw a card and play a card, and your cheers will generate fan energy that powers the performance and helps protect the Honmoon. You’ll need to work together and read the stage carefully, and that’s where the characters come in.

Each of the characters from the film will have special abilities that can help your team win. Cards revealed so far include Fans (0), which allow you to put that card in a teammate’s discard area, and for each Fan in that discard area, your final card gains a +1 value. Then there’s Bobby (1), who has you choosing another player and guessing the value of their card. If you are correct, they shuffle their card into the deck and draw a new one.

As for HUNTR/X, Zoey (6) allows you to look at a teammate’s hand or the backstage card. If it is a 5 or higher, you get momentum and move towards your side. Mira (7) has you choose another player to discard their hand and redraw. If it was a Saja Boy, you get some momentum. Finally, there’s Rumi (8), and if your team has 4 or more HUNTR/X cards in their discard area after playing her card, you earn a Cheer Token immediately.

The Saja Boys have abilities as well, but they mirror HUNTR/X, as Jinu (8) has the same ability as Rumi, though his is based on having Saja Boys cards in your discard as opposed to HUNTR/X. We can’t see Mystery or Abby’s abilities yet, but Romance (3) allows you to security look at the backstage card and swap it with a card in your hand. As for Baby (5), you can choose another player and their hand. If it is a 5 or higher, the Saja Boys gain momentum, and you put 1 card from your hand on top of the deck.

A lot of these abilities are going to be familiar to players of Love Letter, but if you’ve never heard of Love Letter, here are the basics. Love Letter has you taking on another player and attempting to outwit them and deliver your letter to the Princess. You’ll only have 2 cards in hand at any time, and you have to figure out how to end the game with either the Princess card in hand or the higher numbered card compared to your opponent.

This may sound easy, but some card abilities will allow your opponent to see your hand or deduce what card you’re holding, and you’ll need to make decisions and adapt as you move through each turn. It comes down to adapting on the fly and bluffing when the situation calls for it, and now Z-Man is putting a Love Letter spin on KPop Demon Hunters. If other crossovers like Star Wars, Batman, and more are any indication, this will be a big hit and bestseller in short order, so you’ll likely want to keep a lookout for it when it finally releases.

We’re excited to see the game in action, and you can pre-order the game now. KPop Demon Hunters: Battle for the Spotlight releases on October 2, 2026.

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