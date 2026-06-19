5 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Major Isekai Gets a New Update Ahead of Sequel

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix is bringing a new list of series to the platform. The streaming giant kicked off the year with some of the most gorgeous and exciting anime of all time, including Cosmic Princess Kaguya and Love Through a Prism. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases the entire season lineup in the first month of each quarter, Netflix brings series every month, including originals or reviving older anime. Now that April is finally here, the platform has already begun streaming the anticipated Dorohedoro Season 2 and is all set to debut more beloved shows for fans. While several anime were confirmed to be added to the platform earlier, the official X handle of Netflix Anime shared a new list of series a couple of weeks ago.

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Since the exact release dates of all these series weren’t announced at the time, What’s on Netflix reveals that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be coming to the platform on April 24th, 2026. The anime debuted in January 2021 and has remained one of the most popular yet controversial isekai of all time. While Crunchyroll is streaming all seasons of the anime, Netflix hasn’t confirmed how many of them will be added this month.

What Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation About?

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The anime is based on an acclaimed novel written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sirotaka. The story focuses on a 34-year-old who was bullied and oppressed his whole life. Unfortunately, when he finally found a chance to do something heroic, he died in a tragic accident. However, he soon finds himself awakened in another world as Rudeus Greyrat. With memories of his previous life and his loving parents to support him, Rudeus easily adapts to his new environment. He also displays exceptional magical talent that stuns everyone around him.

Thanks to his father and a mage named Roxy Migurdia, he hones his skill in swordplay and magic. Eventually, he befriends a girl named Sylphitette who happens to be around his age. As the story continues, he strives to lead a better life than his previous one. While the series is famous, it also receives criticism for the moral ambiguity of the protagonist and the uncomfortable themes explored in the story.

What’s Going on With Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

Studio Bind

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is just only one of the notable Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes through the Summer and Fall anime schedules, and is likely going to be one of the standout hits from the rest of the year. The second season took a bit of a dive as it really dove into the intense nature of Rudeus’ emotional baggage and trauma following Eris abandoning him, and it took a lot of time to get heal from all of that both physically and mentally.

It also meant that it was absent of a lot of the action that really drew fans in back with the first season. That’s likely going to change with the upcoming season hitting later this Summer as it’s teasing all kinds of major threats coming to wreck Rudeus’ now much happier life, so make sure to catch up with all of its episodes thus far with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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