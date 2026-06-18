Bob Odenkirk’s New Saul Goodman Return Confirms the Character’s Best Future After Better Call Saul

It’s hard to envision an on-screen future for Saul Goodman after the end of Better Call Saul. However, a new video featuring Bob Odenkirk confirms the best path forward for the character. Breaking Bad‘s slippery lawyer has already gotten two good television runs: the first as Walter White’s crooked attorney and the second in his own series, which served as both a prequel and sequel to the original show. Odenkirk is iconic as Saul in both series, so most fans would love to see more of him. And the character’s latest comeback leans into that fact.

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In a video shared to YouTube, Odenkirk reprises the role of Saul Goodman to share a special PSA. He reminds Americans of their rights, a clip intended to celebrate the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States. In the 44-second footage, he honors the people who made sacrifices to grant Americans those rights. He also makes a few hilariously on-brand remarks, even throwing shade at the Founding Fathers’ powdered wigs and knee socks. It’s the perfect reminder of why we love Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad character, and it confirms the best way for him to return in the future.

Better Call Saul’s Perfect Ending Doesn’t Leave Room to Continue Saul’s Story

Image via AMC

Following Breaking Bad with Better Call Saul was really a no-brainer, as Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman was a beloved favorite in the original series. He’s also one of the few characters to get something of an open ending in Breaking Bad‘s finale. This makes it possible to explore what happens to the character in Better Call Saul, in addition to tackling his backstory. And AMC’s prequel series does a thorough job on both fronts. In the past timeline, it takes us from Jimmy McGill’s early legal career all the way through to the beginning of Breaking Bad. In the future narrative, it offers proper closure for the character, with Saul owning his crimes and finally facing consequences.

Better Call Saul really has the perfect ending in this regard, as it doesn’t leave much on the table. It demonstrates how Jimmy becomes Saul, as well as how he gets wrapped up with Mike, Gus, and eventually, Walt. And it leaves him in prison, where we can assume he’ll spend the rest of his days with the people he once tried to help. As Breaking Bad covers what happens in-between, there’s really no way to continue Saul’s story from here. Barring some future where he gets out of prison early — a turn that would undermine his growth — there’s nowhere else to go. This dashes any hope of seeing Saul in another spinoff, but his latest video message reveals how Odenkirk can still return as him.

Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman Return Confirms the Character’s Best Future

Odenkirk’s recent PSA as Saul Goodman demonstrates how Breaking Bad can still utilize the character despite the completed nature of his story. With Saul’s journey finished, and Vince Gilligan focused on Pluribus, we probably won’t get more Breaking Bad shows any time soon (if ever). But Saul can return for fun promotional clips like this one, keeping the franchise front of mind even while it’s stagnant. Such clips allow us to see the character again, and they give Odenkirk the opportunity to step back into the role — something he still pulls off seamlessly. As Saul is connected to nearly everyone in Breaking Bad, these videos can bring in other characters too. The first one utilizes Jonathan Banks as Mike, so why not welcome Walt or Jess next?

As these clips have no impact on the characters’ arcs or Breaking Bad‘s greater narrative, they’re relatively risk-free additions to the franchise. They won’t retcon anything, nor will they have any impact on the two shows’ larger legacy. They’re fun and forgettable reminders of what makes these stories great in the first place. Sure, they sort of make us want another Breaking Bad spinoff series…but even if that happens one day, it probably won’t involve Saul.

How Else the Breaking Bad Franchise Could Continue After Better Call Saul

With the Breaking Bad franchise already covering Saul Goodman’s past, present, and future, fun clips are the only plausible means of reconnecting with the character. However, that doesn’t mean Gilligan can’t return with a fresh spinoff someday — even if it’d have a hard time living up to Breaking Bad‘s and Better Call Saul‘s greatness. A new series could technically continue through other characters, though there are limits to who it could follow. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie gives enough closure to Jesse Pinkman, and anything beyond it would likely feel unnecessary or even regressive. Most of the other characters get proper endings in the two prior shows and don’t have interesting enough origin stories to dig into.

The possible exceptions are Gus and Mike, both of whom could technically get prequels tackling their younger years. Finding stars who could fill Giancarlo Esposito’s and Banks’ shoes would be a challenge, however, and it’d be more difficult to connect such spinoffs to the main series after all this time. In general, short clips might be the best way of resurrecting the Breaking Bad universe from time to time. It’s enough to keep it relevant without risking a dive in quality. It just goes to show that Saul still knows what he’s doing!

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