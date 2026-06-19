The Last of Us Confirms New Release Coming Soon

The Last of Us has confirmed a new release is coming soon. It’s been six years since the release of The Last of Us Part II on PS4. Beyond re-releases, the series has since been dormant. There was a Last of Us multiplayer game in development, but this was cancelled in 2023. Now, fans of the series are left wondering what’s next for the series. There is the HBO TV show, but no word of The Last of Us Part 3. And this has not changed. In fact, there is no word of any Last of Us game in development, but there is a new release coming somewhere between the end of this year and early next year for hardcore fans of the post-apocalyptic Naughty Dog and PlayStation series.

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In collaboration with Naughty Dog and PlayStation, Dark Horse has announced The Last of Us: Clicker Bust, a new collectible for fans of the PC, PS3, PS4, and PS5 series. The new statue stands at 8.5 inches tall, and is brought to life in terrifying detail thanks to Substance Model Works. Meanwhile, each statue is hand-numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. If this sounds like a fairly high-end collectible, it’s because it is. Fittingly, it’s going to be limited to 1,000 units and priced at $149.99. And it’s almost certainly going to sell out, and sell out quickly, as previous releases in this collection — The Last of Us – Ellie with Switchblade and Joel with Brick Bust — both sold out. Granted, Ellie and Joel are more iconic and beloved than a Clicker. Whether it sells out or not remains to be seen. What also remains to be seen is its release date, with Dark Horse providing a window of November 2026 to January 2027.

Does This Mean The Last of Us Part 3 Is Happening?

Some fans have taken this continued support of the series through merchandising as a sign that The Last of Us Part 3 is in the works, but there’s nothing really to this speculation. While it’s mostly true that PlayStation doesn’t do releases like this for dormant franchises, the reality is The Last of Us isn’t dormant. Even if another game isn’t in the works and not coming soon, there is the TV series. And while a third game may not be in active development, and while it may be true this won’t change for a while if the studio makes Uncharted 5 after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, like some recent rumors have suggested, The Last of Us Part 3 will happen on a long enough timeline. It may not be called this, but the series is not done. That said, this release isn’t any sign of this being true.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.