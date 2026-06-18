22 Years Later, One of The Greatest Psychological Anime Returns With an Official New Release

Naoki Urasawa is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time. Almost all of his works are always praised among readers for their exceptional art style and storytelling. While the creator is best known for Monster, a 1994 manga, he has also worked on more than a dozen titles. He has been working on manga series since 1981 and continues to captivate fans with his incredible stories even now. After gaining recognition with Monster, Urasawa shocked fans once again with 20th Century Boys, one of the most deeply complex psychological mysteries. It could be considered his biggest masterpiece, but Urasawa never fails to surprise fans with his genius stories, such as Billy Bat, Pluto, and more.

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After years of fans asking for a higher quality version of what is possibly one of the best anime made, they have been answered as the legendary Monster series is finally being released in Blu-ray version soon, courtesy of Discotek Media. The series is a cult-classic and highly praised, and for good reason, but its physical media presence has been lacking, with resellers charging a fortune for DVDs, and Blu-rays existing but region-locked to the chagrin of American fans. The announcement that it will be available to North American audiences in such high quality is a big win for the thousands who have been waiting all this time, as Naoki Urasawa’s masterpiece and his most well-known work eyes a next year release.

Monster Is Getting the Long-Awaited Blu-ray

Image via Madhouse

Written and illustrated by Naoki Urusawa, Monster revolves around Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a brilliant surgeon at Isler Memorial and fiancé to the director’s daughter, who sees his life unravel after defying orders to save a young boy over the mayor. The mayor dies, costing Tenma his career, status, and relationship. Soon after, the boy and his twin vanish, and several doctors are murdered. Nine years later, a BKA agent suspects Tenma, but he crosses paths with someone from his past—the true cause of these events. Haunted by regret, Tenma journeys across Germany, encountering allies who inspire his resolve to stop the deadly consequences of his choice and seek redemption.

The anime was adapted by studio Madhouse (Hunter x Hunter, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hajime no Ippo) in 2004, and with 74 total episodes, it is one of the highest-rated manga and anime. Tackling extremely complex issues and themes such as human morality, good and evil, and more, together with its psychological thriller aspect, is a story that will have anyone on the edge of their seats and will not let up. The animation that was ahead of its time, the harrowing and tense soundtracks, and the engrossing storytelling, the anime has accumulated a loyal following over the years and was Urusawa’s first major hit before continuing to make others such as 20th Century Boys, Pluto, and Billy Bat.

The manga has more than 20 copies in circulation and has won and been nominated for many awards, such as the prestigious Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize and the Shogakukan Manga Award in the general category. The anime that was faithful to the story and enhanced it with aspects only possible through the medium is a great gateway for anyone interested in the works of the manga of the man described as “the greatest storyteller of our time” by Bong Joon Ho, and 2026 will see it available in the best quality yet.

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