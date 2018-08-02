Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/20/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

AQUAMAN #37

Aquaman is at its best when it deftly mixes engaging Atlantis lore and hard-hitting action, and that just so happens to be the case here. Quicker paced than the last issue, we get an exciting throw down as well as new layers to Atlantis’ vaulted-off history courtesy of Dan Abnett, and artist Riccardo Federici turns in another strong showing on the visual side of things. Corum Rath has been a bit one-note throughout this latest arc, but the Abyssal Dark taking over does provide a more interesting presence in the villain role. This book is back to hitting on all cylinders, and we’re just hoping the next few issues can keep it up. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #49

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

It isn’t often that readers get to see the, dare I say, human side of the villains in Batman’s world, but Batman #49 does just that and it makes for one of the more thought-provoking and powerful issues of this run. In a reversal from last issue it turns out that it’s not Batman the Joker is after, but Catwoman and that reversal is everything as it lets readers look behind the curtain at the real motivation of not just the Joker, but most of Batman’s classic villains. What works best here in that context is the way King approaches the old question of whether Batman can continue if Bruce Wayne is happy. The issue doesn’t resolve that, but it very clearly establishes that it’s something Selina herself has considered and with the next issue being the wedding, casts doubt on what happens next. That specific bit is what might be the issue’s biggest weakness. The foreshadowing that this wedding may not happen hasn’t exactly been carefully crafted going into this issue and now it just slaps the reader in the face. If Batman and Catwoman end up not marrying after all next issue it’s going to feel very cliche—just like the foreshadowing this issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: PRELUDE TO THE WEDDING RED HOOD VS ANARKY #1

Batman Prelude to the Wedding: Red Hood Vs. Anarky #1 may be the weakest of the Prelude one-shots, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a worthy issue. Having classic Batman villains each take on a member of the Bat-family has been an excellent way to expand the upcoming wedding of Batman and Catwoman to the worlds of those it impacts the most, and this issue goes even further with a subtle link to the actual Red Hood and The Outsiders series. When a defeated Anarky admits that he was so desperate for a father figure that he actually reached out to the Joker as a child, it strikes a chord as Jason Todd himself has only recently received overdue letters from his own absent father. What truly makes this issue work, though, isn’t the connections. It’s the way Tim Seely makes it clear that even though Jason is technically part of the Bat-family, he’s still very much not included, an outsider if you will, and yet he may have given his former mentor the greatest wedding gift of all: peace. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN: SINS OF THE FATHER #5

Issue #5 of this video game-inspired series regressed to the mean a bit after an outstanding issue last time around. There’s a lot of fluff in regards to Batman’s and Bruce’s relationships with his allies, and not a lot was done to advance the story. However, this does continue to be the best version of Deadshot to be printed in some time, and that makes the read worthwhile. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATWOMAN #16

Batwoman has been in a valley for a couple of issues, and I was VERY worried about this big “vs. Batman” fight distracting from the quality of Kate’s story. However, it proved to be exactly the opposite, and the inner battle of a symbol versus your own family quickly became a powerful message. The beauty of Kate’s relationship with her sister, as well as the commentary on how ineffective and inhumane Batman’s tactics can often be, makes this one of the best issues of Batwoman we’ve gotten in a long time. We could use a lot more of Kate Kane in the pages of DC Comics, that’s for damn sure. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BRAVE & THE BOLD: BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN #5

What a difference a few issues can make, as The Brave & The Bold is hitting its last two issues with some significant momentum. The exposition-heavy pace is all but gone here, and even when it does take a scant panel or two longer to get to the point it still stays engaging. The book is finally paying off some seeds from earlier issues, and to top it all off Liam Sharp delivers one of his strongest issues yet. If you’ve been here since the beginning, you’re in a for a treat with issue #5. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAVE CARSON HAS AN INTERSTELLAR EYE #4

There may be no greater study in contrasts at DC Comics than this series. In the course of just a few short pages it moves between trippy encounter, dad jokes, and heartfelt family drama. What is most important though is that all of it is honest. The artwork moves with these shifts, altering layouts and figures based on the oddity or reality of the mood. Everyone is effective though and it result in an issue that can easily move between wild laughter and reluctant meditation. Cave Carson Has An Interstellar Eye is one far out comic that never loses touch with reality. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #6

Damage #6 falls into the trap that many other comics do when they start introducing too many “big deal” characters: Each one of them tries to have a moment of clarity: the big bad from last issue became a good guy this issue, and the lines between monsters and heroes are blurred and blah, blah, blah. This book has gotten stale rather quickly, and running through even more tired tropes with random combinations of DC’s all-star roster isn’t going to help. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEATHBED #5

Deathbed nears the end of its arc in this action-filled fantasy tale. Riddled with self-doubt, Luna returns to home island to receive some closure when he’s attacked by one of his parent’s former followers. Accompanied by Riley Rossmo’s beautiful, vibrant art, Joshua Williamson’s Deathbed teaches us to get over self-doubt by putting one step in front of the other to finish what we start. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

FUTURE QUEST PRESENTS #11

Whether or not you’re familiar with The Herculoids, this comic is bound to read as a very odd experience. It simultaneously attempts to embrace the nostalgic fun of childhood adventure cartoons and a very dark story filled with death and petulant gods. The result is uneven, to give it a generous description. Tonal shifts make the story one that is primarily meant to be observed, even as excellent renderings of these beloved Hanna-Barbera monsters touch the imagination. If it is attempting to say something, it fails. The same can be said for any attempts to make the property more mature. However, it is ultimately an interesting failure and a well drawn one, if nothing more. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #49

In this week’s Green Lanterns Jessica Cruz proves that she can make even the most negative aspects of a book much brighter. Aaron Gillespie shows such an ease when writing these two that you’d assume he’d been doing it far longer. The buddy cop movie vibe works so well for Green Lanterns, and the story keeps things mostly self contained with just the right amount of carryover from other issues. Roge Antonio and Hi-Fi deliver a solid issue throughout art-wise, but there is one gnawing issue in Hal Jordon. He’s quite dense here, so easily falling into old tropes regarding the Guardians orders. This was set to be a real issue for me, but thankfully Gillespie addresses it directly through Cruz, who says what every reader was already thinking. She turned a negative into a positive, and as a result you shouldn’t even think about taking Green Lanterns off your pull list. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #44

While Harley Quinn #44 is a major improvement from the first part of “One of My Turns” in #43, it’s still not exactly a win of a book. Christopher Sebela continues to lean too much on Harley’s mental health issues—the constant dialogue with a stuffed beaver was played out before this issue even picked up—and doesn’t really offer any actual connection between Harley and the villainous threat of the Reapers and Professor Pyg. In fact, Harley doesn’t even save the day herself. Instead, she’s sent on something of a side quest to face down her own demons, but what should have been the shining jewel of this issue ended up falling completely flat. The real threat that seemed so promising before feels too much like it was forgotten and by the time the arc ends, it’s all so unsatisfying and lackluster that you can’t help but wonder what the point was at all. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #28

Hal Jordan’s path to redemption has taken a bumpy turn in the latest issue of Injustice 2. After a brief skirmish against some Red Lanterns, Jordan finds himself of the company of the rage-filled Lanterns corps. Thanks to the running commentary of Guy Gardner (actually a manifestation of Hal’s guilt), we see Jordan’s motivations pretty clearly, and now know why Hal suddenly transformed into a Red Lantern during the story mode in the Injustice 2 game. The last page reveal is also a doozy and should set up some craziness in upcoming issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

Reading this issue you can feel just how eager it is to reveal each new step of a grand design. Normally exposition is the death of excitement in superhero comics, but there are so many new ideas, and each of them so efficiently explored, that they only make the series shiver with anticipation. This installment reads somewhat more slowly than the series premiere, but that’s still far from being a slow read. Instead, it’s more focused on what direction the team will move in and which mythologies will be exploded in the immediate future. While the shift from Cheung to Jiminez may be jarring in a collection, it’s difficult to notice here given the density of story and each new page. Justice League continues to be a delight. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE MAN OF STEEL #4

In The Man of Steel #4, writer Brian Michael Bendis’s decompressed style of storytelling finally catches up with the events of Action Comics #1000, which he and Jim Lee presented back in April. That alone makes this week’s issue the best of this plodding series, although Kevin Maguire’s gift for visual storytelling helps keep the pace up even on the (few) pages that nothing is happening. This issue is Bendis’ blockbuster knock-down, drag-out fight, and Rogol Zaar is his Doomsday.

The issue also benefits from a trick Erik Larsen once pulled — he sneaked an entire issue of Doom Patrol, one which tied in with an Adventures of Superman issue, into the space between panels of the Superman story. Bendis does that here, avoiding the problem of either repeating the events of his Action Comics #1000 story or completely ignoring the meat of the conflict. Mostly, since he can’t help but reprint that final page with the shocking cliffhanger.

That said, the comedy page that re-establishes the Action Comics #1000 setting and sets up the rest of the issue does not fly at all. Bendis here is not as funny as he thinks he is, even with the help of Maguire’s legendarily expressive faces. From that point on, the issue is less stellar than it was in the first 12 or so pages, but the buzz of a great first half coupled with finally getting something resembling movement on the Lois-and-Jon front makes this Bendis’s best Superman work yet. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW CHALLENGERS #2

The chaos and confusion from the first installment of New Challengers persist as the story continues. Some of that is purposeful, as any conspiracy story must be, but not nearly enough. Background on the characters continues to be delivered piecemeal and leaves every individual but the focus of the issue feeling like mannequin, lacking in personality or purpose beyond wearing a suit. The plot also proves to be a consistently poor match for Andy Kubert’s art. Precision and details are often demanded, and the answers are blurred and unfocused. Even with such a diverse cast and fantastic monsters, the action fails to compel. It doesn’t appear that this miniseries will find any form of footing based on its first two issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEEN TITANS GO #28

Teen Titans GO! is as fun as ever, and does well to remind us why we enjoy this franchise so much. While completely silly, this issue really drives home the point that superhero franchises are finally the cool thing in entertainment, but that a lot of nerds had to suffer for a lot of years so that we could enjoy the fruits of these awesome franchises. It’s a beautiful metaphor of how culture shifts, both for better and for worse. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILD STORM #14

Wild Storm #14 contains one of the best action sequences I’ve read in a superhero comic this year. The comic opens with a fight between Zealot and a heavily armed Skywatch strike force and it’s the sort of ultra-violent but stylized action that Warren Ellis is so good at delivering. The second half of the comic is a little more subdued, as John Lynch meets up with Alex Fairchild and learns about the existence of another classic Wildstorm character, who could make an impact later in the series. This continues to be a great comic, even for those who aren’t familiar with the Wildstorm universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #801

Spider-Man is a popular hero, but he isn’t a big hero. The fundamental appeal of the character is that he is like us, that he inspires us because we can relate to him. While Dan Slott’s run brought the character to some very big places, this finale absolutely understands that attraction. It is a love letter to the little guy who makes the world a better place with one good decision each day. It celebrates life and all of its mundane glories. Needless to say, with Marcos Martin on board, it is also a visual wonder with some spectacular sequences of action and other montages. Every page is in service to a concept of humanity’s basic ability for good, one that it captures in a truly amazing fashion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RENEW YOUR VOWS #20

For better or worse, clones are an inescapable part of the Spider-Man mythos. So that means that Annie Parker, Peter and Mary Jane’s daughter, needs to have her very own superhero clone crisis, which officially began in this issue of Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows. Although I’m generally not a fan of Spider-Man clone stories (especially since we have a Spider-Man book dedicated to all of his clones), I do like that Jody Houser is trying something different with this story and its main antagonist. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP #2

After a couple of pages of Ant-Man And The Wasp #2, I felt a little cheated. The microscopic aliens were drawn well, and the color of the issue was extraordinary, but it was completely void of the titular characters. As the issue continues however, things come full circle, and Mark Waid delivers a fantastic tale that could not be more timely. Instead of watching heroes try and accept outsiders for who they are, and convince themselves that not everything that’s different is a threat, the shoe is on the other foot. We get to watch as Nadia and Scott are the outsiders, and a grotesque looking group of creatures have to decide whether or not to treat them with compassion. It’s a beautiful and impactful tale that I certainly didn’t expect, but I’ll surely be reading again. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

AVENGERS #3

At times, this new Avengers series is a fantastic team-up. But there are other times when it’s muddled and messy, and this issue has plenty of both scenarios. On the plus side, there is a Thor/Hulk dynamic that has quickly become too perfect to live without, and Ed McGuinness continues to shine with a vast array of different kinds of heroes. On the other hand, the story often gets lost in the shuffle, and for the love of all things holy, we don’t need more Captain Marvel vs Iron Man bickering. Civil War II happened. It wasn’t good. Let it go. All-in-all, Avengers is heading in a potentially exciting direction, but the road to the finish line is riddled with pot holes. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY: SCARLET SPIDER #20

Scarlet Spider‘s run of enjoyable issues continue, as Ben Reilly finds another supervillain in hiding while Kaine deals with an after effect of a brief trip to the Dark Dimension. This issue reminds me a lot of Peter David’s run on X-Factor, when the threats felt dangerous but not too earth-shattering and the humor enhanced the story without overtaking it. Scarlet Spider isn’t as good as X-Factor, but the book seems to be trending in the right direction. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

CABLE #158

The “Past Fears” storyline paints perhaps a more complete picture of Cable as a character than any story featuring the character before it. This issue continues bounding through Cable’s history, this time focusing on his earliest days leading X-Force. By tying Cable’s leadership of the young mutant team to his own youth in a post-apocalyptic future, Cable #158 reveals new layers and vulnerabilities that have often been absent Cable’s characterization. This is simply the definitive Cable story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #704

Mark Waid concludes his run on Captain America with a headlong flight into sentimentality and on the nose symbolism as he tries to fully realize his future-set allegory for modern American politics. Several moments feel entirely tone deaf, but the material is at least elevated by Leonardo Romero’s wonderful artwork. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #21

There is a lot to love about Champions #21, but there are three things that rise above the rest. 1. Riri Williams is a natural born leader, and it’s a pure joy to watch her take charge of a team and show the world what a real leader looks like. 2. This issue contains the single best “Civil War” storyline in all of Marvel history. The fight had a purpose, it was over quickly, and both sides realized that they were actual superheroes and that helping others should come before their selfish desires. 3. This comic has loads, and loads, and LOADS of heart. All people deserve to have a voice, no matter where they come from, and Champions makes sure we all understand that. This book is quickly becoming a must-read for any and all comics fans. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #604

A priest, a blind man, and the priest’s small army of gun and sword wielding warrior-priest allies fly into an abandoned building to fight an ancient demon and his band of undead ninjas. That sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s actually the plot of Daredevil #604. Writer Charles Soule is walking a very thin line right now between crazy awesome and absurdly stupid. A plane of jetpack-wearing priests from a secret order of warriors seems a bit like a deus ex machina (or maybe jumping the shark?) but I’m willing to give Soule a bit more time to see where this goes. At least the secret warrior-priests were teased in a past Daredevil issue, so this twist doesn’t totally come totally out of left field. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

Doctor Strange in space continues to be one of the better ideas at Marvel as of late. Not only is the book absolutely beautiful to look at, but it provides a thoughtful and unique approach to Strange that we haven’t quite seen before. Adding to that wonder is the narration of the story. Rather than an internal monologue, like 90% of comics, Doctor Strange utilizes a masterful third-person narrator that allows Waid to show the full extent of his writing ability. Between Aaron, Cates, and Waid, it’s easy to see that we’re in the middle of pure resurgence of Strange, and that my friends is an incredible feeling. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: CLAWS OF A KILLER #2

“Claws of a Killer” attempts to blend action, horror, and mystery elements in a comic about a search for Wolverine. Surprisingly, it does a pretty good job. The page layout and dialogue helps make the story move rather quickly, and it includes some great moments for Daken, Lady Deathstrike, and Sabretooth. The only real flaw is that the overall story itself isn’t that compelling, but the creative team does a fairly good job of keeping you interested enough in the journey that you forget you’re not really going anywhere. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: BLACK WIDOW #1

With Avengers: Infinity War on the silver screen, Marvel made the wise marketing choice to reintroduce the Infinity Stones in the Marvel comics mythos. Infinity Countdown: Black Widow #1 follows Natasha Romanoff—the wielder of the blue Space Stone—as she tries to figure out what it does. After a quick run-in with the reality-warping Jamie Braddock, Natasha is helped by a mysterious sorcerer, who we later find out is an apparent acquaintance of one Stephen Strange. Using her recent death—ah, comics—to her advantage, Natasha goes through this “Infinity Countdown” one-shot tie-in with no worries in the world and by the end of it, she seemingly becomes one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. –- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: CHAMPIONS #1

In Infinity Countdown: Champions #1, the titular group heads to space—and it goes over just as well as one might expect. An ambitious Sam Alexander leads his group—sans Mile Morales and Amadeus Cho—into space to respond to a Nova distress signal. The group is late as the war between the Nova Corps, Chitauri, and Fraternity of the Raptors has already been waging on but what they do find is enough the surprise even the biggest of comic fans. Complete with an appearance by a certain villain and just became a blockbuster sensation on the silver screen, writer Jim Zub continues to knock it out of the park with this coming-of-age superhero troop. –- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER PARKER: SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

The undeniable legacy of Chip Zdarsky’s run with Spider-Man so far has been a renaissance for the character of J. Jonah Jameson. This long loved Marvel heel has been put through the ringer in Spectacular Spider-Man, and no issue does a better job of exploring his role in the drama than this annual. A Jonah Slayer makes for a very fun bit of role reversal, and also provides opportunities to dig into the modern state of journalism. While there are some serious things to be said and it acts as a great character study, Michael Allred keeps everything very enjoyable. Slapstick balances the heartfelt moments for an undeniably great Spider-Man experience: one that highlights the enduring value of JJJ in comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #10

This issue of Runaways proves just how nuanced the series can be, and how its candy-colored exterior can still bring a surprising amount of darkness. The story focuses almost entirely on last issue’s cliffhanger, as the Runaways attempt to reverse Julie accidentally been turned into a thirteen year-old. In the process, the issue sheds a bit of light on how Abigail got that way to begin with, a reveal that is both unexpected and a little heartbreaking. While this issue isn’t the most upbeat entry in Rowell and Anka’s run, it hits all the marks, and leaves a lot of potential for where things could go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN #33

Spider-Gwen is going to interesting places with its “The Life of Gwen Stacy” storyline, bringing the “power and responsibility” to its farthest end, but its penultimate issue is a bit of a letdown mostly due to the art switch in the middle. Even Rico Renzi’s consistently excellent colors can’t smooth the transition for Robbi Rodriguez to Chris Visions. There’s solid stuff here, its just unfortunate that the execution can’t match it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #28

The latest issue of Poe Dameron continues to fill in many of the gaps between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, explaining the events of the attack on Starkiller Base and how the Resistance ended up on D’Qar under attack by the First Order. Poe, Rey, and Finn and strengthen their friendships during the encounter, though the end of the issue hints that maybe there are more friends out in the galaxy willing to heed the call following the Battle of Crait. The information delivered in this issue feels redundant and somewhat unnecessary, yet Charles Soule’s writing and Angel Unzueta’s art breathe life into the recollection of events we’ve seen transpire in films. Additionally, the opening sequence involves unseen narrators interacting with one another, with the reveal being a delightful moment that the films have failed to adequately capture. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

There is a lot of potential in Tony Stark: Iron Man #1. Schiti is an undeniably great pick for the first issue, executing new concepts like a nesting doll arrangement of armors wonderfully. Slott is charming in the exact ways that fans have come to expect. His story aims big, taps into the history of Marvel, and offers plenty of jokes. The direction is unclear though, and it’s difficult to understand how this presentation of Tony Stark aligns with concerns of ethics in technology, mass corporate control, and egoism. That is concerning because these are all topics addressed in the debut and appear to be a key element of the road ahead. It’s simply unclear what sort of road that will be and if these concerns will lead to greatness or folly. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON H #4

Weapon H #4 provided a much needed, incredibly intimate moment in the story of its central character, proving that this series can take the most absurd ideas of comics, and turn them into genuine sequences of heart, beauty and wonder. Each issue pulls back yet another layer to this wild ride of a story, somehow growing better and better with each and every month. Weapon H is an unexpected sensation of a comic, and you need to get on board. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #30

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

It feels like it has been a long time coming, but X-Men Gold #30 pulls off a fantastic culmination to the promise of Kitty and Colossus’ wedding by delivering the unexpected and doing so with care and polish. It’s a beautiful, complicated issue that’s sure to bring out some complicated feelings from fans, and it’s all the better for it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM #3

Black Hammer and Jack seemingly find themselves on the way to Hell and back—literally. The Eisner-winning pair of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston have crafted a suspenseful tale and with a few sub-plots intertwined with each larger story, there’s enough going on to keep anyone entertained. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SEASON 12: THE RECKONING #1

One of the best things about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is how each season builds on the one before it and Season 12 #1 is no exception. Picking up threads from the Giles side series as well as giving it a more resolved ending, this issue moves right along with dealing with the consequences of Buffy’s last major adventure. What really works here is how the issue lays everything out as a natural part of the story. There’s no weird recaps, no awkward explanations, just a straightforward, almost cinematically told story that, in true Buffy fashion, refuses to give the heroes any breaks. While, to a certain extent, the series is starting to run a little thin on stories to tell, the pacing and action in this issue almost make up for it. It may be repetitive in terms of challenges, but each time the heroes learn something new and that more than makes this issue worth the read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRUDE #3

Crude has established itself as a comic that works best when it’s beating the shit out of someone, and less so when trying to present a murder mystery. Maybe that’s why issue 3 is an improvement over the previous installment, as a good chunk of it shows Piotr aggressively pursuing leads about his dead son. Garry Brown and Lee Loughridge manage to convey some brutal fight scenes. The dialogue is still clunky, not quite effortless in trying to mimic personality or humor. Some jokes or insults fall flat, but it hardly breaks the experience. The story ends with a “twist” that doesn’t really make me care about the story more, but it does complicate Piotr’s mission as he attempts to determine why his son has been killed. I am interested in seeing who gets a beating next. — Joseph Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #35

Deadly Class has always been a messy series in the best sense of that adjective. Its relationships, fights, and outcomes have never been neat, but that’s what helps the heightened world touch reality. The final installment of “Love Like Blood” captures that messiness beautifully and ties the insane battle in Mexico into very relatable cycles of violence, questioning whether it’s even possible to change in this world, much less change the world. Wes Craig’s depiction of this frenetic action and a few wonderfully sparse pages of decompression at the end are some of his best work to date. This arc’s conclusion is a powerful reminder as to why fans first fell in love with this messy series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

ETHER: COPPER GOLEMS #2

The Ether is still delightful as ever, but that can’t quite make up for the amount of filler in this issue. Matt Kindt’s character are as charming as you’ve come to expect, and their new friend is a great compliment to the team, both useful and equally grating on Boone’s nerves. David Rubin’s art is stellar throughout, giving each locale its own distinct flavor, though the panel layouts at times are a bit confusing. The banter between the characters is wonderful, but there is a bit of decompression here, and the ending doesn’t really pay that off. It feels a bit like a filler issue, though with that said it is still more than worth picking up, just adjust your expectations. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

FENCE #7

Fence doesn’t need to feint to get fans hooked, and its latest issue proves as much with ease. This week, the comic sees Nicholas make a stunning comeback in his sport, but Fence #7 shines thanks to the story’s supporting characters. Yes, Seiji has his tsundere shtick going strong, but Bobby and Aiden will make your heart squeeze in all the right ways. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLAVOR #2

If there was any concern that the first issue of Flavor was a fluke, then the second issue puts it to rest. The world continues to expand in every direction with colorful new settings, deepening relationships, and mysteries both large and small. Comparisons to Miyazaki films are apt as it feels that ever turn not taken offers just as much to see as those that are. Wook Jin Clark gives each neighborhood its own sense of community, style, and history, an impressive display that helps slow a crackling read just enough to appreciate the surroundings. Flavor is one of the most imaginative and enthralling new Image comics in years, one that seems capable of delivering a great dish with every issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #4

Merriam-Webster defines faith as a “firm belief in something for which there is no proof.” And Gideon Falls #4 decides to hit faith head on. It seems as if something mysterious is going on in the small rural town of Gideon Falls, which leads Father Wilfred—a man with deep roots in his own fate—to an internal debate on what to believe. With undertones of M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs, the all-star duo of Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have a thrilling tale on their hands. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOD COMPLEX #6

This climactic issue reveals the fundamentally overwrought elements of God Complex. In spite of its grand scope and high concept, the story is unable to muster much in the way of drama. Every action and its purpose must be explained, often bouncing between perspectives to offer some form of narration. Yet meaning alludes the whole of the story as characters and setting alike remain as cold as the technology they focus upon. There is so much to this issue, but at the end so very little to say. Perhaps the most that can be said is that it tells its story clearly, for better or worse. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIT-GIRL #5

It doesn’t matter who holds the pail, you can’t draw water from a poisoned well. The schtick behind Hit-Girl was thoroughly exhausted after the very first series of Kick-Ass. A young girl cursing and committing mass murder is not a joke with substantial legs. Jeff Lemire isn’t able to bring any notable twists to the core premise, even if he does dial back on the racist and joyfully cruel elements of Millar’s writing. Eduardo Risso is well suited to the action sequences, especially given the coloring in this issue. Yet when that sequence draws forth a response of, “well, there’s another man getting stabbed in the balls,” maybe it’s time to retire the concept altogether. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

INFIDEL #4

Aisha’s friends and family finally begin to see what she was exploring with the dark spirits as her and her daughter’s condition begins to worsen. Her friends spring into action to confront the dark forces that have invaded their relationship in hopes of confronting the entities once and for all. Unfortunately, these forces know how to manipulate the situation and result in Medina possibly taking the fall for the horrible events. Readers are finally getting answers about the forces at play in this issue, which are much more straightforward than we were led to believe. There isn’t as unique of an explanation for what’s happening in the book, which some readers might find disappointing though some readers will enjoy for its familiarity. Here’s hoping the final issue can capitalize on the compelling and fresh premise it introduced in earlier issues. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #28

Power Rangers doesn’t let its foot off the gas, careening towards an epic conclusion. This battle is being fought on multiple fronts at this point, and Kyle Higgins does a grand job of giving two sides of the battle their chance to shine. A third group does get a bit left out of that equation, however, which is a bummer, and the villains that were teased at the end of the last issue don’t get a huge spotlight either. There’s only so much though you can do with 22 pages, and the issue is packed to the brim as it is. Daniele Di Nicuolo delivers another gorgeous issue, including a splash page that you’ll want hanging on your wall, and by book’s end the story moves forward in several satisfying ways. Overall there’s plenty to love here, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

NINJA-K #8

This is the knock down drag out fight you’ve been waiting for, and it manages to live up to expectations. This Valiant All-Star team is a joy to watch on the battlefield, as Christos Gage takes advantage of their unique skillets and more than a few formidable opponents to create some lively scenarios. Artist Juan Jose Ryp does an impressive job of brining that battle to life, and the more we see of his Punk Mambo the better. The book even manages to throw in a nice curveball by the end, setting up what should be an even crazier throw down in the future. Granted, Gin-Gr kind of gets the shaft, but we’re sure that will change in future issues. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

REGULAR SHOW 25 YEARS LATER #1

This new series imagines what the Regular Show characters will look like when they’ve grown up, gotten married, and had their own kids. It sounds like an odd, maybe silly concept, but upon reading it, you’ll quickly realize that it’s so much more. The whole idea of growing old but still wanting to be young is something that we all have to face. This series dives into the fear and doubt that accompanies that stage of life, but it also reminds us that growing old and having responsibility doesn’t mean we have to let go of the uniqueness and imagination that makes us who we are. Who knew that one of the most profound statements about the duality of life would come in a Regular Show comic book? I certainly didn’t, but I’m immensely glad that I read it. You should too. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #4

Legacy is a powerful thing when used correctly, and the latest issue of Shadowman knocks that out of the park. While falling through the void is unfortunate for Jack, it’s great for readers, who get a chance to see one of Shadowman’s predecessors in action, with the perfect visual accompaniment thanks to Shawn Martinbrougg and Stephen Segovia. It seems we’ll meet another former host in next month’s issue, and we can’t help but want to see more as long as these forays into the past result in some sort of substantive character development for Jack. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHANGHAI RED #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

You will not find a comic book that moves more quickly than Shanghai Red #1 this week. Readers familiar with the monthly grind of stories have come to expect that a complete narrative will only be delivered in a collection, while each new installment will deliver just enough new details to keep readers hooked. This debut may feel like a kick to the face for anyone too adjusted to trends of decompression, but a refreshing kick to the face if there ever was one. The first 10 pages grab you by the throat and don’t let go. It feels almost like a dream sequence, not due to a lack of coherency, but simply because it is all so very surprising. While the rest of the issue is not quite as relentless in its pacing and changes, it is anything but slow. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SKYWARD #3

Skyward picks up with pace this week with an exhilarating plot push. With Willa face-to-face with her father’s former friend, the headstrong heroine learns why Roger is bad news. Skyward #3 soars high as this action-packed issue sets up the stakes for Willa’s heroic journey, but its softer asides will make you chuckle. After all, who can hate getting a zero gravity sex ed lesson? — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #17

This month’s issue takes a simple concept—someone being really, really into a video game—and weaves a surprisingly heartfelt story out of it. Kraft and Abrego create a story that visually and thematically doesn’t feel out of place within Steven’s world, but that new fans of the franchise would still be able to enjoy. The characters are as earnest as ever, the art is a candy-colored delight, and you’ll probably find yourself wanting to really play “Golf Quest Mini Rumble.” — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES UNIVERSE #13

This issue of TMNT Universe provides a fun team-up adventure for Michelangelo and Mondo of the Mutanimals. Mondo’s descent into punk rock raging against the machine is a bit on the nose, but Ryan Ferrier provides a solid foil in how he writes Michelangelo and Pablo Tunica’s loose linework and Patricia Delpeche’s saturated colors are the perfect aesthetic for Mondo’s worldview. The backup story is little more than a change for Brahm Revel to draw a fight scene with Nobody, but that’s not an unworthy cause. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO: THE HIDDEN #4

Events are starting to move very quickly as “The Hidden” reaches its midpoint. Following a battle with local assassins, there are an abundance of clues and characters just waiting to be connected. Inspector Ishida begins to ask more pointed questions and enact a plan that is not entirely revealed to the reader. Any anticipation about what may come next is mixed with fascination by Ishida’s choices. Sakai emphasizes small decisions that reveal a man wise beyond his century. It transforms “The Hidden” into a character study as much as a conspiracy thriller, and lays the groundwork for whatever revelations are still to come on either front. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAYWARD #26

Ordinarily when I drop into a title I’m a bit unfamiliar with it requires a lot of research to get caught up. However, Wayward #26 is completely unique in that you can drop in with no previous understanding of the story, enjoy it immensely, and immediately find yourself hooked with an intense desire to binge the rest of the series like most people watch Netflix. Bright and vibrant, it’s almost impossible to determine which is more enjoyable here, Jim Zub’s writing or the art of Steven Cummings and Tamra Bonvillain. The issue has just the right balance of threat and victory for Rori Lane and her group of supernatural teenagers. The walls are closing in on them both from the Japanese military and the Yokai, but sometime when things get closer that only makes them clearer. With an intriguing story, haunting realism, and a dose of optimism Wayward #26 might be the most perfect comic book you read this week. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

WITCHFINDER: GATES OF HEAVEN #2

While Witchfinder takes place in the same world as the stories of the B.P.R.D., its historical remove requires a great deal more exposition. That’s what makes the expository elements that compose the vast majority understandable, but no more exciting. Edward Grey spends most of his time learning what The Foundry is and which members he will interact with. The information is useful and sets the stage for a great story, but that isn’t the story in this issue. Only on the final few pages does the mystery and tension of the narrative become apparent, at least offering a strong reason to return. It will certainly read better in a collection, but as a unique installment it feels a bit too much like work. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WWE #18

WWE‘s latest arc puts the spotlight on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and their rollercoaster ride of a friendship is endlessly entertaining. Fans have seen their back and forth play out on television, but for those who only discovered them in NXT this is a delightful exploration into what makes them tick. Dennis Hopeless effortlessly blends reality and kayfabe here, and Doug Garbark provides some great visuals to accompany the more nuanced than you might assume rivalry. Extra props go to Kevin Pancetta and Dominike Stanton for also explaining just why we all miss Rusev Day. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5