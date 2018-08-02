Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/28/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

ACTION COMICS #998

The final installment of “Booster Shot” manages to deliver more action than the spin cycle it was previously stuck in, but with only middling results. All of the various plotlines in this time travel caper are resolved, but many of them result in a big “So what?” It functions more as a Booster Gold story where he makes the only decisions of note. The rest of this story relies on retreading ground that Action Comics has walked almost 1,000 times before. Workmanlike depictions lend no additional life to a story that treads water with little to say. It’s another disappointing chapter before the big shake up. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATGIRL #20

“Cold Snap” ultimately feels a bit too much like a filler issue, but it’s still an enjoyable one nonetheless. Basri’s art paints Burnside in a cool, striking fashion, while Larson crafts a enjoyable tale of Batgirl trying to save the day. And the ending will certainly make diehard Batgirl fans curious to see what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #17

Batman Beyond #17 boasts a great creative team in Dan Jurgens and Phil Hester, which means it would be hard for this book to flop. While it certainly isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination, and there are some great moments sprinkled throughout, the issue itself is just kind of bland. Batman is stuck in one not very exciting fight, Bruce Wayne monitors things from a wheelchair, and a mysterious woman swoops in to save the day. This issue, like most of the series, is an enjoyable read, and getting through it isn’t a chore like some books are. However, there isn’t anything special that sets Beyond apart and it doesn’t do much to hook new readers. Overall, a slightly above average experience, which is more than I can say about a lot of other comics on the shelf today. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLUE BEETLE #18

Christopher Sebela takes a young audience’s approach to Blue Beetle with issue #18, tackling the superhero in high school drama but injecting the learning curve the teenager has to also take on outside of the classroom. Nothing’s quite new about the book, nor is there much of an arc taking place, but it’s a fun read with Ted coaching stubborn teen Jaime towards true heroism. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEMON HELL IS EARTH #4

This issue uses most of its time to step back from the hot action to develop its characters, including a major development in one particular relationship. Still, the book is not entirely without its action sequences as things literally heat up, fueled heavily by the dialogue which came before it, prompting what will certainly be a battle-heavy page turn in issue #5. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #975

The Bat-family might be one of the most dysfunctional families out there, and you just can’t turn away from it sometimes. The latest issue of Detective is like a tension-filled Thanksgiving dinner, with family pinpointing flaws like only family can. The best part of this is that each member’s voice feels pitch-perfect, especially Barbara. She shines in her counter-analysis of Bruce (as does Jason Todd to a lesser extent), but she also acts as the reader’s voice in her assessment of Tim, whose idealism has somewhat run amok lately. This might be the trial of Batwoman, but James Tynion IV delivers some incredibly poignant moments for her too, all of which are backed by some strong visuals from Alvaro Martinez. All of this equals another strong issue in one of the most compelling parts of the Batman universe. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOOM PATROL JLA SPECIAL #1

“Milk Wars” shows the full size of its ambition in its final chapter, one that lacks the space to effectively encompass everything that happens. Many of the conflicts are reframed just in time for new solutions to emerge, everything occurring so quickly that there’s no room for tension or suspense. A lot happens very quickly, and some plotlines and character moments simply don’t land. Without the enthralling layouts of ACO, the cracks in this chapter are all the more apparent. Yet the ambition on display is still thrilling at times. Commentary on comics and a real affection for the source material shine through at several key points. Not every idea lands, but there are certainly some excellent additions to the strange tapestry of Doom Patrol. “Milk Wars” is a flawed crossover, but there’s still more to love than dislike about these characters and their absurd adventure. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #41

Joshua Williamson’s dense script turns what would, in most stories, be a lifeless filler issue into some fascinating and intense interpersonal dramas. With his powers gone, Barry Allen lashes out and drives away all of those closest to him, and has to turn to a surprising old friend for assistance. The art by Carlos D’Anda is great, differentiating between the various speedsters easily and filling every panel with emotion and mood. The colors by Luis Guerrero thread a very difficult needle, differentiating between D’Anda’s work and that of the stylistically similar Carmine Di Giandomenico without making that difference showy enough to be disruptive when the story goes to collected edition. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY GARAGE #10

“The Canary Down The Cave” is a fantastic issue, officially (and for some fans, finally) properly bringing Black Canary into the events of the series. Kelly and Lanzing bring so much of Dinah’s heart and emotion into this unique setting, all while giving her a unique role that is perfectly punk rock and apocalyptic. Fans of Black Canary will definitely want to check this out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #39

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern #39 continues the conflict between Zod and the Green Lantern Corps, as Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner rally the troops for a strike force to rescue Hal Jordan from Zod’s prisons. Rafa Sandoval’s artwork is a big upgrade from last issue, which was lifeless and static. Although Sandoval’s figure drawing is a bit disproportionate at times, his artwork at least makes the issue feel a bit more exciting. Otherwise, this issue is mainly setup for a big climax, as the Green Lanterns and Zod look to FINALLY come to blows. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLBLAZER #19

Writer Tim Seeley starts in a predictable place, delivers a bold surprise, and then cruises right on into a story that ends up nowhere close to where you expected. It’s a breath of fresh air, and there are familiar faces involved for both Constantine himself, and fans of Seeley’s DC work. The pencils from Davide Fabbri and inks by Christian Dalla are uneven, with some sections evoking the feel of classic Vertigo — a feel Hellblazer stories wear like a comfortable old shoe — while other sequences look like rushed and odd. Overbearing colors by Carrie Strachan are bold and gorgeous when things get supernatural in the back half of the book, but are too garish for some of the “talky” scenes and when combined with some of the more rushed art pages lend the whole thing a sense of lowered production value. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

IMAGINARY FIENDS #4

Imaginary Fiends is a bloody and strange Vertigo miniseries about a young woman named Melba Li who discovers that the Slender Man-esque creature that compelled her to almost kill her best friend is actually an interdimensional parasite that has bonded to her. The FBI tasks Li and her monstrous “imaginary friend” Polly Peachpit to investigate other cases involving other parasites. This issue is pretty action-packed, with Li, Peachpit, and Li’s human partner Crockett each caught in dangerous and deadly situations. However, probably the most compelling part of the comic is how writer Tim Seeley and illustrator Stephan Molnar turn an unattended child’s slow crawl towards a staircase into a more terrifying sequence than two hideous creatures battling to the death. If you enjoy weird horror, this is definitely the comic for you. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #25

JLA #25 begins a new story arc for the team, and it’s honestly a refreshing one for this series. Orlando takes Batman, Black Canary, and a surprising Dreamslayer to another world that fans haven’t really seen in ages. This book opens the Multiverse up to stories that were likely forgotten, allowing for a type of story that hasn’t been told in some time. The engaging writing and sharp artwork are met with exciting reveals and surprises around every corner. While it’s not totally perfect, this issue has a lot going for it, and it sets up a potentially monumental run for DC Comics. JLA could quickly become one of DC’s best series if this story continues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

MERA QUEEN OF ATLANTIS #1

Mera has been one of the most intriguing parts of the core Aquaman series, but if you’ve been keeping up with that series, her first solo issue might be a bit of a slog. Mera #1 is very much written to get you up to speed on this character, which is wonderful for new readers. For those who have been following her story though, the exposition is a bit heavy. The book does show some promising flashes of what’s to come, and Mera shines in several moments here, even though the art doesn’t always shine equally. There’s a solid foundation here going forward, but it seems this adventure won’t really kick off until issue #2. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOTHERLANDS #2

Wacky, fun art and a slowly unfolding, yet very dramatic narrative make Motherlands #2 a fun read. The cosmic adventure toward finding this overbearing, hypocritical, fame-hungry mother’s son comes with some unexpected reveals, well-written argumentative dialogue, and a jab at young society’s desire to seek faceless followers. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #2

This issue of the Raven: Daughter of Darkness limited series is a solid second chapter, picking up right where the first issue ended — with Raven facing off with a mysterious blue-eyed girl, Azure. The issue also pushes forward Baron Winters’ plan to kill Raven, and even explores Raven’s attempts to fit in with with her friends and her family while also trying to figure out who Azure is and who is really out to get her. There’s not a lot of new ground covered, and it definitely feels like it’s setting up for something more harrowing, especially considering the final panel of the issue finds Raven in serious danger. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILENCER #2

Artist John Romita, Jr.’s top-notch storytelling, cool character designs, and impressive fight scenes keep the story moving even though this transition chapter serves mostly as set up for the rest of the storyline. Between Romita’s dynamic art and the dialogue of Dan Abnett, the creative team is able to take a second chapter in which nothing really happens beyond the revelations of the first and turn it into something fun to read. By the time the story is over it feels like a comic book equivalent of John Wick, featuring a badass woman of color with a kid in place of Keanu Reeves. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #36

Suicide Squad #36 picks up right where the previous issue left off and is just as un predictable and stunning as the previous installment. Hack reveals another layer of her motivations for going after Belle Reve and Amanda Waller — sussing out and punishing the Suicide Squad member who murdered her! And Hack has a lot of toosl at her disposal since she controls every aspect of Belle Reve. Of course, even for all her control, Hack still underestimates Amanda Waller and, as we see in the final panel, Hack hasn’t fully gotten the upper hand. Suicide Squad #36 is another engrossing, fast-paced issue that really has it all. The only downside? We have to wait for the next issue to get more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #17

Following the destruction of their tower, Teen Titans #17 sees the team in a bit of a rut, causing Beast Boy to go off on his own. The part of this comic that focuses on the rest of the Teen Titans is your average, run-of-the-mill DC team up book. Things get a little more interesting, however, when Beast Boy is flying solo. Playing with the classic X-Men theme of living in a world where you don’t belong, Benjamin Percy gives Beast Boy a story that’s several notches above what he usually adds to the series. Rather than the wise-cracking changeling, Gar now has a world to explore on his own, and his mysterious new “friends” could potentially lead to a very exciting arc as the series continues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TERRIFICS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The Terrifics can be seen as a chance to read Jeff Lemire’s take on the Fantastic Four, a superhero group that Lemire should excel at due to its forays into weird super-science and melancholic interpersonal relationships. But while we get a couple of weird super-science moments in the issue, but it feels a bit bland due to it going through the standard paces of showing how the team comes together and establishing its (very, very direct) ties to DC’s ongoing Dark Nights: Metal event. It’s unfortunately mundane and standard superhero fare, not necessarily bad, but uninspired and a bit too on the nose. Outside of a controversial last-page twist, The Terrifics #1 doesn’t stand out at all in terms of plot, largely because the comic has to spend so many pages setting up its core premise. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #41

The new issue of Wonder Woman features four big battles, but not a single moment of excitement. The story is told via conversation between Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor as they recount their days, and said conversation receives the most emphasis. This installment is more of a novella than a comic with a handful of panels given to fights that lead nowhere purposeful. It ultimately reads like the worst scenes in the Star Wars prequels filled with walking and talking. Readers might easily be able to skip #41 and not even realize they did so. That course of action is recommended for all but the most dedicated completionist. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ALL NEW WOLVERINE #31

Honey Badger and Deadpool team up to right a wrong, and things go about as well as you’d expect. This issue will absolutely sneak up on you, turning a simple premise into a heartwarming, action-packed tale about family. The book balances the delightful and the delightfully macabre in what ultimately becomes a really fun read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

AMERICA #12

The final issue of the limited series, America #12 further rounds out and develops America Chavez as a hero in her own right while taking her deep into her own roots. While there is a lot of exposition in this finale issue that does somewhat take away from the action of the story, it’s important exposition, fully connecting the dots of America’s heritage and her purpose as well as leading up to the big reveal that everything Planeta Fuertona has been battling literally comes down to a language and communication issue. However, while the story makes sense and is timely — after all, clear communication is always important — the conclusion feels a little lacking. America is such a unique and interesting character, readers will no doubt wish she had a more unique and interesting conclusion to this grand adventure. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVENGERS #682

Avengers continues the story of “No Surrender” with artist Sean Izaakse tagging in. Izaakse brings a smoother, cleaner style that feels like a fresh contrast to the rougher, sharper art that preceded it. This issue is primarily told from the point of view of Red Wolf, who gets a rare moment in the spotlight in the midst of the Avengers mega event. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #170

Black Panther reaches the penultimate chapter of its second big story arc with some spectacular fireworks. Most of this issue is dedicated to a desert battle in which both heroes and villains have plenty of tricks up their respective sleeves. It makes for an incredibly exciting issue as the momentum continually shifts back and forth, each page displaying a stunning array of superpowered humans and alien races. Yet the most exciting elements still simmer in the background as truths behind this conspiracy are finally unwound. A conversation between Changamire and Tetu, as well as a last-page reveal, make it clear that this battle was not the war. Black Panther stays on top as one of Marvel’s best series, delivering plenty of action and suspense in an issue worth reading twice. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #17

Champions #17, like many issues before it, does a lot of work in life lessons and sticking up for those in need. It also crafts a powerful story around Viv Vision and brings out one of Marvel’s best team leaders in Ms. Marvel (though they don’t focus on her nearly enough). Aside from those two elements, the book is simply a sometimes-exciting adventure with all of Marvel’s teenage heroes. It’s lighthearted and fast-paced, but a lot of character work is lost in the shuffle. The art in the issue also struggles at times. One scene in particular, which features Wasp and Vision talking in a lab, was very rough, and couldn’t keep up with the fluid designs of characters like Hulk or Spider-Man. All told, this book is a solid read for the teen or preteen comic fan in your life, but it’s nothing worth getting excited about. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #386

Doctor Strange #386 takes all the grand stakes set up for the Damnation miniseries and makes them personal. Donny Cates continues to do a great job of redefining Stephen Strange’s personality. Other writers have pegged arrogance as Strange’s tragic flaw, but Cates goes deeper, showing Strange’s pride, temper, and wariness. He also nails the casual cruelty that defines Mephisto. Nico Henrichon illustrates the issues beautifully, showing how quickly Strange’s trained calm turns to rage when his ego is bruised. It’s just a shame the issue had to spend four pages summarizing the story covered in the first issue of Damnation. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #129

“Dark Origins Part 5” is nothing short of a cosmic thrill ride, one that wraps up the most recent in arc in a delightful fashion. There’s humor, heart, and some breathtaking moments, which are sure to delight members of the Carol Corps. And for those keeping track of Carol’s recent adventures with a certain Infinity Stone, this issue is a must-read as well. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #295

Despicable Deadpool pulls a narrative bait-and-switch as it undercuts the cliffhanger of the previous issue only to deliver another, unexpected tragic twist. The character’s non-stop plummet since assassinating Coulson has been about his inability to escape definition as a murderer and tool of greater forces. That’s what the climax of his missions from Stryfe is all about, and it is delivered in a surprisingly soft and personal fashion. The issue opens big on some wacky action, but it’s what comes at the end that elevates this particular story above some preceding issues. This one hurts, and it shows how far Deadpool has come as a character in the past few years. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GWENPOOL #25

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

It still seems difficult to believe how Gwenpool has transformed in the course of just a few years from cover gag to thesis on the value of reader experience in comics. Gwenpool #25 is delightful purely on its own terms, remaining the fun-loving series that embraced the zaniest corners of Marvel every chance it had. It’s also a love letter to fandom, encouragement to those wanting to reshape superhero comics, and expose on the power of choice within a few panels. That might seem unbelievable, but there are a few other adjectives for Gwenpool #25 worth consideration: Fantastic, Amazing, Uncanny, Astonishing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #597

The search for Tony Stark continues, but this issue spends most of its time on the least interesting aspect of that search, Victor Von Doom. There’s a little bit of everything in this issue, and while that’s great for some, others may find it overly fragmented. The opening catches your attention, and RiRi’s quest is also noteworthy, but much of the book focuses on Doom, and that just ends up being rather boring. Hopefully, these stories manage to converge convincingly as this narrative winds down, but right now it’s just a bit all over the place. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

JESSICA JONES #17

Bendis continues to wrap up his Marvel series on high notes. The penultimate issue of Jessica Jones takes one last look at the complex and horrifying history between Jones and the Purple Man. It’s an examination of trauma that fills almost the entire issue with dialogue between the pair. That is not to its detriment though. Bendis captures the voices of both individuals well, and their conversation serves a clear purpose: struggling with the complex nature of trauma and confronting one’s abuser. Gaydos constructs it in a fashion that becomes increasingly claustrophobic and demanding until a catharsis is reached. It’s an excellent bit of Bendis dialogue and a great issue of Jessica Jones. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LEGION #2

After a promising start, Legion has begun to spin its wheels, providing plenty of ideas in captions, but failing to play them out on the page. Dr. Hannah Jones is now wandering Legion’s mindscape, which is illustrated as only a slightly more fantastical version of our own. Concepts like a paranoia storm are rendered in lackluster linework and layouts. In the meanwhile, Legion stumbles around the mundane world with little purpose outside of landing a few jokes. Both halves of the story result in disappointment as neither seize on the seemingly limitless potential within Legion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LOCKJAW #1

A tale of man’s best friend kicks off as Lockjaw branches from the reins of Black Bolt and his Attilan home for a planet-trotting adventure. Daniel Kibblesmith pairs the oversized teleporting pup with once-hero D-Man for an adventure which will certainly teach them to rely on each other, possibly one more than the other, in an unnecessary but potentially quite fun adventure. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVELS AVENGERS INFINITY WAR PRELUDE #2

The usefulness of the Avengers: Infinity War prelude depends on who is reading it. If you’re a newer fan or just someone who hasn’t watched the films in a minute, then it’s a great refresher of the major players in Infinity War and a nice catch-up on where the stones are. If you are more familiar with the movies and where the stones are though, there really isn’t much new here except for some witty banter between Doctor Strange and Wong. On the visual side of things, the book is also kind of a mixed bag, with some shining moments obscured by a dull palette. If you need a refresher, this will more than serve that need, but for anyone else, you probably won’t find enough to warrant a purchase. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #28

There’s a lot to like about Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. A young, massively intelligent black girl joining up with what’s left of the Fantastic Four to take on Super Skrull who is bent on opening the door for the fearsome universe devourer Omnipotentis sounds like it would be a massively fun ride. Unfortunately, this issue just doesn’t live up to the potential the rest of the series has established. Lunella comes off as insecure, uncertain, unsteady, and largely confused this issue, and while seeing a hero have those struggles and challenges can be refreshing, it comes off as ineffectualness. Not even the art can save this issue from feeling like a clunky, uneven bit of fill before we get to Omnipotentis’ arrival in future issues. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #28 is worth reading if you’re already invested in the series, but otherwise, this one is definitely a pass. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #192

The most flawed human beings are often the most interesting, and that is certainly the case for Marc Spector. Max Bemis’ Moon Knight continues to keep the more eccentric concepts grounded without losing what makes the character special, like telling his daughter not to step on his friend’s face skin (yep, that happens). It also helps that the Sun God is more than a one-note villain, and introducing Marc’s daughter brings in some perfect places for awkward humor. On the visual front, Jacen Burrows and Mat Lopes are the perfect team for this story, as they craft a world fit for Moon Knight’s rather brutal brand of justice. The world is grey for sure, but the duo never forgets to infuse big pops of color to keep the reader from getting bored. If you’ve been waiting to go all-in with Moon Knight, your wait is over. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #300

This issue weaves a tangled web worthy of a big Spider-Man anniversary. All of the threads from Zdarsky and Kubert’s run so far come together in a global showdown that features a medley of Spidey’s best friends and enemies. It manages to walk the line between high stakes disaster and wisecracking fun in one of the most Spider-Man issues of any Spider-Man title for years. Kubert delivers on the spectacle while recent character changes and reintroductions all pay off. Perhaps the best part of this big issue though is that it promises much more to come. The cliffhanger recontextualizes the adventure without cheating readers from this climactic moment. Even as the line faces a shakeup, it’s obvious that Spider-Man is still in very good hands. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN #29

The “Gwenom” arc has brought Spider-Gwen to new levels of emotional intensity, and everything comes to a head in this issue. Writer Jason Latour tempers that tension with a delightful introduction and running meta-commentary from two Watchers. Robbi Rodriguez continues to make Spider-Gwen one of Marvel’s most distinctive-looking books, though all that style occasionally comes at the cost of narrative clarity during faster-paced scenes. This is made worse by a couple of instances of Rico Renzi’s colors, which are great on the whole, making certain things seem more solid than they should. However, these are minor missteps in what is otherwise a great issue that concludes with a final page that’s bound to have fans begging for more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #28

Spider-Man/Deadpool continues to play with non-traditional narrative techniques, this time by showing the same fight sequence from both Spider-Man and Deadpool’s perspectives. Robbie Thompson does a much better job framing the flashbacks this issue, which makes the comic a lot easier to follow than last issue. The comic also benefits from Matt Horak’s really clean art in the flashback pages. His work reminds me a bit of Steve Lieber’s style; non-intrusive but fantastic in telling a story. All-in-all, this book is a big improvement over last issue and I’m intrigued to see how the brewing conflict between the Chameleon, Spider-Man, and Deadpool plays out. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #12

Readers are well-aware of Vader’s brute strength, with this issue showing off his intimidation tactics to remind the Galactic Empire who much power he holds with the Emperor. Continuing his quest to find mercenaries who have made attempts on his life, the Sith Lord grows suspicious that Palpatine is responsible for those orders, remaining willfully obtuse to the knowledge that his master is the one pulling the strings. This issue doesn’t push the story forward that much, coming close to evoking sympathy for Vader as his master is seemingly turning on him, or testing him, while he believes every word Palpatine says. Then again, he’s Darth Vader, so we quickly snap out of that pity over his disturbing relationship to Palpatine and remember he’s brought this whole ordeal upon himself. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THANOS #16

Let’s just go ahead and get this out of the way: Thanos #16 is a fantastic comic book. Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw deliver once again, some how making their cosmic heavy metal parade of Marvel’s mythos even more engaging and insane than the week before. Most of this issue is spent telling the story of Frank Castle’s transition into the Cosmic Ghost Rider, and finishes up with a war between Thanos and a god-like Silver Surfer. Each page of Thanos #16 is witty in its dialogue, nearly flawless in its art, and gives Marvel fans something they never ever thought they’d see. This book is crazy in every sense of the word, and it’s worth much more than the price of admission. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #22

X-Men Blue #22 continues the “Poison X” crossover with Venom, and the story feels like its dragging. The issue is executed competently by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jacopo Camagni, but not much exciting takes places and the characters’ voices all feel muted by the influence of the symbiotes. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ABBOTT #2

The second issue of Abbott continues the supernatural intrigue mixed with the historical setting of ’70s Detroit. The titular hard-nosed crime reporter scraps with cultists, monsters, exes, and her editor to get to the truth, with excellent artwork from the team of Sami Kivelä and Jason Wordie. Kivelä’s layouts are wonderful, inventive and fluid in conveying action during certain sequences, and simply and skillfully telling the story when they need to. Wordie’s colors are vibrant, the palettes matching the tone of the actions on the page, going from muted and flat to dynamic seamlessly. Saladin Ahmed’s provides a decent framework but it’s pretty clunky with the dialogue — everyone has a distinct voice but it’s way to exposition heavy and kind of corny, despite that possibly being the intent of the period piece. Jim Campbell manages to make it work, despite the clutters of balloons in every panel. The action is picking up, but aside from the art, it’s hard to get invested in the story. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGENT 47: BIRTH OF THE HITMAN #4

Agent 47: Birth of the Hitman #4 continues Dynamite’s radical retcon of Agent 47’s origins. Writer Christopher Sebela builds a subtle bit of irony into how 47 subtly brings down the Institute he had been trying to escape from all his life. 47 and other members of his program have their emotions chemically suppressed after 47 leads a failed rebellion against the Institute. While the wipe transformed 47 into the perfect killer, it has a more radical effect on the other Institute trainees and ultimately leads to the demise of the Institute. While Sebela crafts a compelling story for the Hitman franchise’s historically boring protagonist, he’s largely let down by Ariel Medel’s artwork, which is bland even in action scenes. There’s a three-page sequence at the end of the comic which is borderline incomprehensible and turns what’s supposed to be a thrilling moment into a boring one. It’s weird to say, but the best parts of this Hitman comic are the quiet scenes. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

BACKWAYS #3

With every issue, Backways introduces a new concept or layer to this already rich world, and issue #3 is no different. This place is magical in more ways than one, and there’s imagination around every corner. That could easily get overwhelming, but writer Justin Jordan never lets the spectacle overwhelm the two leads or their various missions. It helps that this book is simply gorgeous, as Eleonora Carlini’s pencils sharp and Silvia Tidei kinetic colors leap off the page. This is a magical journey that you won’t regret taking, and we can’t wait to see more. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4

The series’ first arc comes to a close in a pretty solid fashion. There’s plenty of moments between Riverdale’s ladies that are sure to delight fans, and the art continues to be genuinely adorable. There’s no telling where the Vixens will go next after this issue, but fans will be excited to come along for the ride. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DUCKTALES #6

Ducktales #6 is sort of an odd occurrence in that the comic isn’t exactly sure what it wants to be. Like the other Disney comics, this series is aimed at very young readers, which makes sense. But, unlike those other books, there really isn’t anything to learn here, it’s often just a bunch of silliness. For instance, the climax in this issue’s first story became a random football game on top of a mountain. It didn’t make much sense. Additionally, it seems at times as if the creators of the book know that Ducktales is now a nostalgic property, and may be more suited for adults who watched the show growing up. However, as soon as a flash of that style rears its head, it’s as if someone at Disney appears out of thin air to say, “Remember that this is for the children!” Then the comic immediately jumps back into a nonsensical adventure with an odd conclusion, and that moment acts more as a deterrent to the tale than a glimpse of what could be. Sadly, this comic isn’t really worth the time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

ELFQUEST FINAL QUEST #24

Forty years after it began, Wendy and Richard Pini’s beloved Elfquest draws to a close today with an issue that skirts one of the most consistent problems facing such finales: pacing. Wendy Pini’s art in the world of Elfquest is at this point beyond reproach, but the decision to make most of the plot elements take place in the first third of this issue allows for pages of denouement and resolution. That there are some pretty massive developments in that first third will keep anyone from feeling like “nothing happened” or that the finale could be ignored. It’s a proper sendoff to one of indie comics’ best-loved franchises. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GILES #1

This first issue wastes no time getting right into the story. Rupert Giles was killed in the battle against Twilight but was resurrected as a teenage boy. With all of his friends and allies in an internment camp, Giles ends up enrolled in high school as a normal teenager. But Giles isn’t normal and neither is what’s going on in this high school. Not only does Giles meet a girl who is far more than what she appears to be, he pretty quickly discovers that there’s a serious demon problem at Living Legend Academy Charter School, one that Giles will need his new friend Roux to solve — provided it doesn’t kill him (again) first. Giles #1 is a fun introductory issue with just the right mix of action, humor, and exposition. There’s just enough mystery about both the demon and Roux that you’ll want to keep reading to find out more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #7

Who knew a homecoming dance could be so entertaining? Ryan Parrott’s “Undercover Putty” arc is heading towards the climax, but the majority of the issue focuses on the more human parts of these larger than life characters. Zack and Violet, Trini and Kim, and Jason all get their small but still noteworthy moments, and even Bulk and Baboo get added layers of depth before the credits roll. There’s still some action, of course, all beautifully illustrated by Dan Mora and Raul Angulo, creating one of the slickest-looking books out there. Granted, the big payoff won’t really happen until next issue, but this is still an issue you won’t want to skip. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LABYRINTH #1

Jim Henson’s beloved 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth gets the comic book treatment in Labyrinth #1 and takes readers directly into the origin story of the Goblin King. In the guise of a story told to the infant Toby, Jareth the Goblin King recounts his own beginnings, starting with the story of his own parents as proof that Toby’s sister, Sarah, will never stop trying to save him. Beautifully written and exquisitely illustrated, this first issue not only feels like it could have been part of Labyrinth the movie but looks like it as well. The tragic story Jareth tells Toby is moving and haunting, but has just a slight sinister edge to it — more than enough to keep readers eager for more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #47

Lumberjanes continues to be as charming as ever in issue #47, and you’ll find yourself chuckling throughout the issue. A fairly straightforward rescue mission becomes something else entirely by issue’s end, but while there are some fun moments the issue as a whole is a bit on the forgettable side. Save for a new “friend” that will hopefully return at some point, there isn’t much here that will leave an impact on you. On the visual front, the art style fits the world and tone of the series quite nicely, but it still doesn’t help that aforementioned impact issue. Overall you’ll get a few laughs and fun moments, but this isn’t the strongest issue in the series by any means. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MY LITTLE PONY LEGENDS OF MAGIC #11

The Legendary Heroes of Equestria go on a unique journey in this issue – and, as you’d expect, things quickly go awry.

This issue has some adorable moments, but they’re occasionally overpowered by dialogue that’s just a bit too wordy. Still, those who have been enjoying the series will probably enjoy this installment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #8

Rat Queens #8 continues the series’ surprisingly dark turn. Characters continue to be removed from the series’ universe, or at least removed from the comic’s main narrative, and Betty is still the only one who remembers they were ever there. Owen Gieni’s art is a bit inconsistent. Some pages feel overly-frantic as the point of view swings wantonly from frame to frame, while others are much more confidently composed.The mystery Kurtis Wiebe has woven around this mysterious and “helpful” mage has its hooks in deep, especially after this issue’s stunning final page. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #35

There’s a very specific fan who lives at the crossroads of Rick and Morty lover and Jurassic Park superfan — the kind of fan who would understand the use of the name “Wayne Knight” as a verb without even having to think about it — for whom Rick and Morty #35 is a perfect comic book. For those of us with a more casual appreciation for Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur blockbuster, this is still a pretty funny comic, and “The Rick Identity” gets a solid ending as well. The art is on-model, the story is solidly told, the character voices are accurate, and Oni Press provides another strong issue to hold fans over during the wait between seasons. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SAGA #49

Saga returns and, as usual, doesn’t miss a beat. Saga #49 finds Alana, Marko, Hazel, and their extended family have earned a respite, which allows Brian K. Vaughan’s script to shift the focus onto family drama, which, in his capable hands, is just as powerful and captivating as the bigger space opera at play. What’s better is that both the intimate and the epic intertwine when the family is asked to take responsibility for more than themselves. Fiona Staples draws it all beautiful as always, mixing stunning splash pages with masterful sequences of intimate interactions. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPAWN #283

Spawn #283 offers a new jumping on point following recent events in Japan. The key elements of family and Al Simmons’ ongoing battle are given notice in addition to a bizarre new plot featuring a demonic rapper. Spawn has always lived or died on the potency of its visuals and this issue delivers some engaging panels that ought to excite fans for what’s to come. The atmospheric nature of the character, black shadows and red cape hovering in a cloud, make for a potently intimidating anti-hero. There are no uniquely dramatic moments, but there is a consistent sharpness to the entire story that makes for a dramatic re-introduction. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #13

Admittedly, a story centered on the relationship between Peridot and Lapis is a shortcut to my heart, but Steven Universe #13 manages to walk the fine line of contextualizing and explaining elements of what’s already in the show itself with aplomb. The art is a bit loose, but given that all aspects of Steven Universe are a bit loose, it’s more than forgivable. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT ONGOING #79

Up until now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has always felt like it was at its best during its more intimate stories. The fourth chapter of “Invasion of the Triceratons” shows that Tom Waltz and company can be just as adept at telling a story about urban warfare. It succeeds by bringing the same emotionally grounded storylines from its smaller stories – like the building tension between Splinter and the Turtles – to the forefront of the battle for New York City. Brahm Revel brings it all to life beautifully with a style that blends gritty and cartoonish as well as the series itself has. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #12

After beginning a bold new direction for Aric of Dacia with a relaunch, X-O Manowar appears to be rapidly approaching the conclusion to its first story arc. With his reign on Gorin coming to a close, Aric is finally reunited with his armor and is ready to deal with both the traitors and the bounty hunters who attempted to depose him. Ryan Bodenheim’s linework deftly conveys the action and emotion, though it’s a huge stylistic change from Lewis Larosa and Doug Braithwaite. Andrew Dalhouse’ coloring consists of brighter hues that work well with the barren landscape, the values radiating heat off the pages. The final battle is teed off exceptionally well, setting the stage for an epic climax in Matt Kindt’s first big storyline. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5