Preview: Relive the History of NWA, WWF, and More in ‘The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling’

Pro wrestling fans have seen the industry change and adapt constantly over the years, and now that ever changing history has been collected into one amazing comic.

Writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Chris Moreno are bringing fans the no-holds-barred history of pro wrestling in their new book The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the anticipated book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book moves through the various eras of professional wrestling, and for our preview, we start at Starcade 83, which saw a number of memorable matches and superstars that would slowly migrate from NWA and JCP to WWF after Starcade proved so successful. One of the preeminent stars would be Ric Flair, who would become NWA World Heavyweight Champion while WWF built up the brand that is Hulk Hogan.

One of the most interesting parts of this era of wrestling is just how in flux the promotions were at the time. Many lost stars to the growing WWF, including names like Jesse The Body Ventura, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bobby The Brain Heenan, Jake the Snake, and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, who all left their promotions to head to WWF’s pastures.

This time also resulted in some big innovations, including a monumental team-up between MTV and WWF, which exposed professional wrestling to a whole new demographic and audience, and was a foreshadowing of what WWE would eventually become.

You can check out the exclusive preview in all its glory in the gallery, and the official description for the project can be found below.

“From the host of the critically acclaimed pro wrestling podcast Straight Shoot, this graphic novel history of wrestling features the key grapplers, matches, and promotions that shaped this beloved sport and form of entertainment.

As a pop culture phenomenon, professional wrestling–with its heroic babyfaces and villainous heels performing suplexes and powerbombs in pursuit of championship gold–has conquered audiences in the United States and around the world. Now, writer/podcaster Aubrey Sitterson and illustrator Chris Moreno form a graphic novel tag team to present wrestling’s complete illustrated history. Featuring legendary wrestlers like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock, and modern-day favorites like John Cena, Kenny Omega, and Sasha Banks, the book covers wrestling’s progress from the carnival days of the Gold Dust Trio to the dominance of the WWF/WWE to today’s diverse independent wrestling scene, and it spotlights wrestling’s reach into Mexico/Puerto Rico (Lucha Libre), the U.K. (all-in), and Japan (Puroresu).”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7527]

Pages are reprinted with permission from The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling copyright © 2018 by Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno. Text copyright © 2018 by Aubrey Sitterson. Illustrations copyright © 2018 by Chris Moreno. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

You can pre-order the book right here, and if you would rather head to your local comic shop they can order it for you with the Diamond order code AUG182219. The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling goes on sale October 2nd.