Comic-Con 2022: Gargoyles Fans Stoked for Show's Comic Book Continuation
The Gargoyles live again! Friday, Dynamite entertainment announced it managed to land a handful of new licenses, including the rights to publish new comics based on the Disney-owned Gargoyles franchise. While exact details have yet to be revealed, the initial announcement suggested the comics would pick up from the ending moments of the show's second seasons and give fans a new story that's in-continuity with the animated series. Best yet, series creator Greg Weisman is back to write the first story.
As you might expect, fans of the cult classic are buzzing about with the news, getting the classic animated show to trend once again. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Oh Snap
Oh snap, Dynamite are bringing back Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck comics, heck yeah.— Jo Farrar 🎃 (@JS_Farrar) July 22, 2022
Best News
New stories and reprints (ideally of the Slave Labor materials, too) for Gargoyles? Best news of SDCC so far!— James Harvey @ The World's Finest 🏳️🌈 (@worldsfinest) July 22, 2022
We Live Again
WE LIVE AGAIN!!
Gargoyles is getting new stories in a comic series!!
You can’t keep this fandom down, and I love it! https://t.co/2lOTxRYeTV— Jennifer 🏳️🌈 (@crzydemona) July 22, 2022
Creatures of the Night
GARGOYLES IS COMING BACK OMG pic.twitter.com/5SUINJrXJc— 🌽🐶Blake's Buzz 🌽🐶 (@blakesbuzz) July 22, 2022
No Longer the Worst Timeline
Thank you @Greg_Weisman for my life 😭 I am so ready for more Gargoyles, and more happy for you than I have words for. Maybe this isn't the worst timeline after all 💜— 🌈Ro💜 (@RoAnnaSylver) July 23, 2022
Best Day of My Life
This is the best day of my life, what a year to begin a new chapter of the new #Gargoyles comics. I'M SO EXCITED!!!! https://t.co/s157s3vYZy— MissyMomo (@missymomo17) July 23, 2022
The original Gargoyles series is now streaming on Disney+, while the Dynamite series has yet to set a release date.