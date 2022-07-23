Comic-Con 2022: Gargoyles Fans Stoked for Show's Comic Book Continuation

The Gargoyles live again! Friday, Dynamite entertainment announced it managed to land a handful of new licenses, including the rights to publish new comics based on the Disney-owned Gargoyles franchise. While exact details have yet to be revealed, the initial announcement suggested the comics would pick up from the ending moments of the show's second seasons and give fans a new story that's in-continuity with the animated series. Best yet, series creator Greg Weisman is back to write the first story.

As you might expect, fans of the cult classic are buzzing about with the news, getting the classic animated show to trend once again. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.